FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
KING-5
At Al's Hot Chicken, the heat is always on!
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — On opening day of Al's Hot Chicken this past October, there were cars loaded with customers waiting for hours down the street, the traffic wrapped twice around the restaurant. There were tents in the parking lot and people wrapped up in blankets waiting for the doors to open.
KING-5
A Bellevue garden made entirely of holiday lights —Ciscoe takes a tour
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris recently visited the Bellevue Botanical Garden's Garden d’Lights, a garden-themed holiday light display volunteers have crafted here for the past 28 years. “When they first started doing this nobody else in the world were doing plants and animals out of...
KING-5
High praise for Puyallup pizza served from a Shell station - Fuel Up
PUYALLUP, Wash. — It’s Puyallup’s best kept secret. “If you know, you know,” said Leena Kaur. The best pizza in town. At a Shell station on 84th Street East and Canyon Road. "So we're at Canyon Pizza and Mini Mart in Puyallup. It's owned by my...
KING-5
Bellevue woman re-invents hospital gowns to make health journeys easier
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue designer created a gender and size-inclusive line of gowns — but not the kind associated with red carpets. Tammera Mason’s gowns are for health journeys, made by her company Arkëras. “Honestly, I've never wanted to start a fashion line,” she said....
KING-5
Two pianos make one big show at this revitalized Seattle nightspot
SEATTLE — Dueling pianos bring the party to the reborn Keys On Main in downtown Seattle. The musical nightspot re-opened less than two months ago in a new location, in the building formerly occupied by Re-bar. The redesigned interior took a year to bring to life and creates a lively space for the audience and performers to celebrate as one.
KUOW
Amazon to give millions for affordable housing around Seattle
Amazon is planning to spend $150 million to build and preserve 1,700 units of affordable housing in and around Seattle. Geekwire reports that the money will go to 10 nonprofit organizations so they can pay for low-rate loans and grants. The projects are slated to happen in Seattle's Beacon Hill and Brighton neighborhoods, along with the Central District.
Record Number Of Seattle Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
sunset.com
A Family of Four Ditches City Life for the Coolest Little Island Cottage You’ve Ever Seen
The best home stories usually originate with far-fetched what-ifs, questions that are often the catalysts for massive changes that push people into new frontiers. The tale of this charming, two-bedroom waterfront cabin on Bainbridge Island is a perfect example. The owners are the founders of a small wallpaper outfit called...
q13fox.com
Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October
OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
KOMO News
King County set to open 76-unit facility for unhoused people in Seattle
SEATTLE — County leaders are nearing completion of another facility in the Health Through Housing initiative, which aims to convert hotels, nursing homes, and other multi-family complexes into permanent and supportive housing for those who are either experiencing homelessness or at risk for losing housing. Salmonberry Lofts is located...
Seattle-based company wins rights to salvage shipwreck with reported $10 million in gold on board
SEATTLE — You may not have heard about the shipwreck of the old SS Pacific, a steamship that sank off the Washington State coast 147 years ago. Two hundred and seventy-three people went down with the ship when it collided with another ship after it left B.C. near Cape Flattery while sailing to San Francisco.
southsoundmag.com
The Rise of Solo Traveling
The interest in solo travel continues to grow in popularity, and it’s not slowing down. Statistics reveal that out of all solo travelers, the majority are women. Overseas Adventure Travel, known for solo-friendly tours for women, saw more than 60,000 women travel solo between 2018 and 2019 and already has 42,000 solo travelers signed up through 2023 — a large sum of which includes women over 50.
KOMO News
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Lowland snow possible in western Washington
White Christmases don’t happen often in the mild, maritime-influenced climate of Western Washington: statistically, we only have a 6-7% chance of pulling one off each year. Yet in spite of that, we can’t help but get carried away by the winter postcard imagery conjured up by Irving Berlin’s ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,’ which was written for the classic film ‘Holiday Inn.’
KOMO News
Renton businesses targeted in smash-and-grab attempts
RENTON, Wash. — Three Renton businesses were targeted in recent smash-and-grab attempts. The Renton Police Department shared information about the incidents on social media. Police said in all three smash-and-grabs, the suspect was using his vehicle to ram into the front doors of the businesses, then went in and burglarized them.
MyNorthwest.com
‘It was really terrifying’: Neighbors rocked by explosion near Sam Smith Park in Seattle
People living in the Central District near Sam Smith Park are on edge following an explosion early Sunday morning. “It shook the house. It was almost like a real bomb, like something you would hear from a military base or something,” Tanner Lear, who lives in the area, said.
Crosscut.com
Seattle dance company buys a church on Queen Anne
For more than a decade, the Seattle contemporary dance company Whim W’Him has led a nomadic existence, cobbling together studio space across Seattle and the Eastside. But Whim W’Him’s peripatetic lifestyle is coming to an end. On December 15, the company will finalize the purchase of a...
KUOW
Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far
Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
KOMO News
Tacoma police spread cheer with annual Shop with a Cop event
TACOMA, Wash. — 'Tis the season for giving. On Wednesday, the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) spent its morning hosting the first of two "Shop with a Cop" events of the season. Ten middle school students ate breakfast, played games and shopped for Christmas presents with officers. “A lot of...
UPDATE: Sadly, missing person Omar Jamaludin has been found deceased
UPDATE Dec. 14, 2022, 2 p.m.: Sadly, Omar Jamaludin, 42 – who was last seen in Burien on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 – has been found deceased. According to his sister Nadiah, he passed away following an accident during his evening walk in Seattle. “Please keep our family...
425magazine.com
Transitional Sophistication: Inside the 2022 Northwest Idea House
It all started with a William Morris wallcovering design from the 1880s — dark, sophisticated, a bit botanical. That design not only took reign in the small powder room, making a usually mundane space in any home memorable here, but it also sparked inspiration that would travel through the home like a glorious twisting vine, influencing selections throughout.
