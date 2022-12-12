ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING-5

At Al's Hot Chicken, the heat is always on!

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — On opening day of Al's Hot Chicken this past October, there were cars loaded with customers waiting for hours down the street, the traffic wrapped twice around the restaurant. There were tents in the parking lot and people wrapped up in blankets waiting for the doors to open.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
KING-5

A Bellevue garden made entirely of holiday lights —Ciscoe takes a tour

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris recently visited the Bellevue Botanical Garden's Garden d’Lights, a garden-themed holiday light display volunteers have crafted here for the past 28 years. “When they first started doing this nobody else in the world were doing plants and animals out of...
BELLEVUE, WA
KING-5

Two pianos make one big show at this revitalized Seattle nightspot

SEATTLE — Dueling pianos bring the party to the reborn Keys On Main in downtown Seattle. The musical nightspot re-opened less than two months ago in a new location, in the building formerly occupied by Re-bar. The redesigned interior took a year to bring to life and creates a lively space for the audience and performers to celebrate as one.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Amazon to give millions for affordable housing around Seattle

Amazon is planning to spend $150 million to build and preserve 1,700 units of affordable housing in and around Seattle. Geekwire reports that the money will go to 10 nonprofit organizations so they can pay for low-rate loans and grants. The projects are slated to happen in Seattle's Beacon Hill and Brighton neighborhoods, along with the Central District.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October

OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

King County set to open 76-unit facility for unhoused people in Seattle

SEATTLE — County leaders are nearing completion of another facility in the Health Through Housing initiative, which aims to convert hotels, nursing homes, and other multi-family complexes into permanent and supportive housing for those who are either experiencing homelessness or at risk for losing housing. Salmonberry Lofts is located...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

The Rise of Solo Traveling

The interest in solo travel continues to grow in popularity, and it’s not slowing down. Statistics reveal that out of all solo travelers, the majority are women. Overseas Adventure Travel, known for solo-friendly tours for women, saw more than 60,000 women travel solo between 2018 and 2019 and already has 42,000 solo travelers signed up through 2023 — a large sum of which includes women over 50.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Lowland snow possible in western Washington

White Christmases don’t happen often in the mild, maritime-influenced climate of Western Washington: statistically, we only have a 6-7% chance of pulling one off each year. Yet in spite of that, we can’t help but get carried away by the winter postcard imagery conjured up by Irving Berlin’s ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,’ which was written for the classic film ‘Holiday Inn.’
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Renton businesses targeted in smash-and-grab attempts

RENTON, Wash. — Three Renton businesses were targeted in recent smash-and-grab attempts. The Renton Police Department shared information about the incidents on social media. Police said in all three smash-and-grabs, the suspect was using his vehicle to ram into the front doors of the businesses, then went in and burglarized them.
RENTON, WA
Crosscut.com

Seattle dance company buys a church on Queen Anne

For more than a decade, the Seattle contemporary dance company Whim W’Him has led a nomadic existence, cobbling together studio space across Seattle and the Eastside. But Whim W’Him’s peripatetic lifestyle is coming to an end. On December 15, the company will finalize the purchase of a...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far

Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma police spread cheer with annual Shop with a Cop event

TACOMA, Wash. — 'Tis the season for giving. On Wednesday, the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) spent its morning hosting the first of two "Shop with a Cop" events of the season. Ten middle school students ate breakfast, played games and shopped for Christmas presents with officers. “A lot of...
TACOMA, WA
425magazine.com

Transitional Sophistication: Inside the 2022 Northwest Idea House

It all started with a William Morris wallcovering design from the 1880s — dark, sophisticated, a bit botanical. That design not only took reign in the small powder room, making a usually mundane space in any home memorable here, but it also sparked inspiration that would travel through the home like a glorious twisting vine, influencing selections throughout.
BELLEVUE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy