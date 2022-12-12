ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady Will Excel as Fox Analyst, Could Play in NFL 'Forever'

Tom Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski believes the veteran quarterback will thrive as a Fox Sports analyst once he retires from the NFL. "Tom's gonna kill it. ... He knows football like no other," Gronkowski told TMZ Sports. "He can break down any player at any time. He'll just present it to the screen, showing the strength and weaknesses. He can talk football like no other."
Bleacher Report

Notable CFB Players Sitting Out of 2022 Bowl Games

Although bowl season remains a celebrated part of college football, rosters tend to look a little different these days. Over the last half-decade, the trend of skipping a bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft has only grown. Dozens of players have already announced they will not be playing in 2022 bowl season.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Discusses Making Hits on QBs, Defenseless Players Reviewable or Auto-Ejection

There may be changes coming to the NFL rulebook regarding hits on quarterbacks and defenseless players. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said there have been some discussions among league owners that such hits may become reviewable and subject to automatic ejections.
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 15 NFL Picks

Last week, the underdogs barked loudly, but our NFL experts didn't hear the call and paid the price with a 3-9 consensus record. However, you can bet your bottom dollar that they're set to bounce back in Week 15. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox and Maurice Moton,...
Bleacher Report

NFL Won't Play Game in Mexico in 2023; League May Hold 2 Games in Germany

The NFL will not hold a game in Mexico in 2023, and it is "likely" that two games will be held in Germany instead, league executive Peter O'Reilly said Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where the NFL has held all of its past Mexico...
Bleacher Report

Cardinals GM Steve Keim Taking Indefinite Leave of Absence For Health Reasons

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team for health reasons. His duties will be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news. The...
Bleacher Report

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Won Biletnikoff Award

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt declared for the 2023 NFL draft Wednesday and announced he will not play in the Volunteers' Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson. Hyatt recorded 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns during the 2022 season on his way to winning the Biletnikoff Award. Fellow Vols...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 15 Released

With four weeks remaining in the 2022 NFL regular season, five teams can clinch a playoff berth by the end of Week 15. The San Francisco 49ers can become the first team to claim a division title if they defeat the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. The Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings can win their divisions with a victory or with losses by the Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Tennessee Titans) and Detroit Lions (vs. New York Jets).
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy