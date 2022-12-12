Read full article on original website
Ravens-Browns Week 15 Odds, Player Props and Betting Preview
The Browns are small home favorites in Week 15 in the second matchup between the teams. Baltimore won the first game in October.
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Discusses Bills Game amid Criticism: 'It Snows in Alabama'
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seemingly isn't too concerned about the possibility of cold and snowy weather when the Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills on the road Saturday night. While speaking to reporters Wednesday, the former University of Alabama star made it clear that he has experienced snow before, saying:...
USA TODAY Sports' Week 15 NFL picks: Can Bucs, Tom Brady get healthy against Joe Burrow's Bengals?
Tampa Bay's NFC South lead looks awfully precarious and could evaporate Sunday. Elsewhere, Jets, Lions, Giants and Commanders in crucial matchups.
Bengals' Joe Burrow Deflects Tom Brady Comparisons: 'I Play the Game My Own Way'
Joe Burrow has drawn some comparisons to Tom Brady throughout his young career for his style of play and immediate NFL success, but the Cincinnati Bengals star doesn't make a big deal of it. "I don't really pay attention to it. He's Tom and I'm Joe," Burrow said Wednesday, per...
Podcast: Auburn football's future is looking bright with Hugh Freeze
Auburn football is looking bright with Hugh Freeze leading the way for the Tigers.
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady Will Excel as Fox Analyst, Could Play in NFL 'Forever'
Tom Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski believes the veteran quarterback will thrive as a Fox Sports analyst once he retires from the NFL. "Tom's gonna kill it. ... He knows football like no other," Gronkowski told TMZ Sports. "He can break down any player at any time. He'll just present it to the screen, showing the strength and weaknesses. He can talk football like no other."
Desmond Ridder: Falcons Didn't 'Baby Me'; Prepared to Be QB1 After Marcus Mariota
It's Desmond Ridder's time. And the Atlanta Falcons have approached his rookie season as though that time would come this year. "I'm prepared for this," Ridder told reporters on Wednesday. "This is what they've been preparing me for. They didn't want to baby me." Marcus Mariota has been the starting...
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Bears' Ryan Poles Said Numerous Times He Wouldn't Trade Me
Having settled into his new surroundings with the Baltimore Ravens, Roquan Smith is looking back at the lead-up to the end of his time with the Chicago Bears. Speaking to The Athletic's Dan Pompei, Smith said Bears general manager Ryan Poles told him "numerous times" that he didn't plan to trade him.
Report: Bobby Petrino Hired as UNLV Offensive Coordinator on Barry Odom's Staff
New UNLV head football coach Barry Odom is reportedly hiring Bobby Petrino to serve as his offensive coordinator, according to Chris Low and Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. Petrino has been Missouri State's head coach for the past three seasons, guiding the team to two FCS playoff appearances. Petrino, 61, will...
Notable CFB Players Sitting Out of 2022 Bowl Games
Although bowl season remains a celebrated part of college football, rosters tend to look a little different these days. Over the last half-decade, the trend of skipping a bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft has only grown. Dozens of players have already announced they will not be playing in 2022 bowl season.
Report: NFL Owners Expect Dan Snyder to Sell Controlling Stake in Commanders
NFL owners believe the Dan Snyder era with the Washington Commanders is coming to an end. Per A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, there is a "growing sense" among some owners that Snyder will sell at least a controlling stake in the Commanders. "It certainly looks that way," one team...
Falcons HC: Marcus Mariota's Injury 'Had Nothing to Do With' Switch to Desmond Ridder
Amid reporters that Marcus Mariota left the Atlanta Falcons upon learning Desmond Ridder would be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season, head coach Arthur Smith addressed his status. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Smith said Mariota's decision to have knee surgery "had nothing to do with" the...
Small-School NFL Draft Prospects with Potential to Make Big Impacts as 2023 Rookies
NFL prospects from non-FBS schools aren't often viewed as instant-impact contributors. The perception should change based on what this year's rookie class has showed. In total, 25 small-school products heard their names called during the 2022 draft. Cole Strange may have been considered a first-round reach out of Tennessee-Chattanooga, but...
NFL Discusses Making Hits on QBs, Defenseless Players Reviewable or Auto-Ejection
There may be changes coming to the NFL rulebook regarding hits on quarterbacks and defenseless players. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said there have been some discussions among league owners that such hits may become reviewable and subject to automatic ejections.
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 15 NFL Picks
Last week, the underdogs barked loudly, but our NFL experts didn't hear the call and paid the price with a 3-9 consensus record. However, you can bet your bottom dollar that they're set to bounce back in Week 15. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox and Maurice Moton,...
NFL Won't Play Game in Mexico in 2023; League May Hold 2 Games in Germany
The NFL will not hold a game in Mexico in 2023, and it is "likely" that two games will be held in Germany instead, league executive Peter O'Reilly said Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where the NFL has held all of its past Mexico...
Cardinals GM Steve Keim Taking Indefinite Leave of Absence For Health Reasons
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team for health reasons. His duties will be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news. The...
Jim Irsay Says Jeff Saturday Among 'a Lot of Great' Candidates for Colts HC Job
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said Wednesday that interim head coach Jeff Saturday is a candidate for the team's permanent head coaching position. When speaking to reporters, Irsay noted that Saturday is one of "a lot of great candidates" who are being considered for the job:. "I'm looking forward to...
Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Won Biletnikoff Award
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt declared for the 2023 NFL draft Wednesday and announced he will not play in the Volunteers' Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson. Hyatt recorded 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns during the 2022 season on his way to winning the Biletnikoff Award. Fellow Vols...
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 15 Released
With four weeks remaining in the 2022 NFL regular season, five teams can clinch a playoff berth by the end of Week 15. The San Francisco 49ers can become the first team to claim a division title if they defeat the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. The Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings can win their divisions with a victory or with losses by the Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Tennessee Titans) and Detroit Lions (vs. New York Jets).
