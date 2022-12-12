ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Mr. Soundoff Says: Socioeconomic proposal is good step, but not permanent fix

By John Sears
 3 days ago

Mr. Soundoff Says – Earlier this week the Iowa High School Athletic Association recommended a Change in how football teams are classified. Instead of strictly basing classes on enrollment, the new proposal would also factor in the socioeconomic aspect of free and reduced lunch for every district.

Some schools move down in class, some up.

The goal is to try and level the playing field for lower income schools.

John Sears says this is a good first step, but it likely won’t make a lot of change in the end.

WHO 13

WHO 13

