wtva.com
Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department investigating cop impersonator
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find an individual who is reportedly impersonating as a law enforcement officer. This comes after a woman claimed someone tried to pull her over. She instead called law enforcement and reported the incident. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
wtva.com
Friends support family of Leesa Marie Gray with vigil
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A prayer vigil was held Wednesday evening for Leesa Marie Gray at the same when the man who murdered her more than 20 years ago was being put to death. Some members of the Gray family were at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman where the state executed Thomas Loden Jr. at 6 p.m. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12.
wtva.com
State executes man for raping, killing Itawamba County teen
THE TIME OF DEATH 6-12 P-M. THAT IS WHEN EDDIE LODEN DIED BY LETHAL INJECTION FOR WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY IN 2000. "He quivered his lips, and then he closed his eyes and he opened them again, but he never closed them another time." LODEN SPENT 21 OF THOSE 22 YEARS ON DEATH ROW. HE ADMITTED TO WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY. SHE WORKED AT THE FAMILY RESTAURANT IN DORSEY AND LEFT BUT HAD A FLAT TIRE ON THE WAY HOME. LODEN CAME BY, GOT HER IN HIS VAN. HER LIFE ENDING HOURS LATER. DURING THAT EXECUTION, THESE DEATH PENALTY OPPONENTS STOOD IN THE DARKNESS SAYING WHAT THE STATE DID WAS NOT RIGHT. "It is wrong to kill each other. It's wrong to kill each other in Mississippi. It's wrong to kill each other in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas. It's wrong to kill each other. What is happening tonight is wrong." BUT INSIDE, HE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY TO THOSE THERE TO WITNESS HIS LAST BREATH. "He had told us during the tiedown process and him being restrained that he was gonna express his remorse and say 'I love you' to his loved ones in Japanese." ((ON CAM)) AMONG THOSE WATCHING THE EXECUTION WAS WANDA FARRIS, LEESA GRAY'S MOTHER. SHE WAS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALK TO REPORTERS AFTERWARD. BUT SHE DECLINED. MEANWHILE, THE STATE WILL DO AN AUTOPSY ON LODEN BEFORE TURNING THE BODY OVER TO THE FUNERAL HOME AT THE STATE PENITENTIARY AT PARCHMAN, CRAIG FORD, WTVA NINE NEWS.
wcbi.com
Oxford police report man accused of intimidating witness
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is accused of intimidating a witness. Today, Oxford Police reported that 23-year-old Derrian Pegues is accused of contacting the victim on December 2. The investigation first started on November 25 when officers took a report about malicious mischief after a vehicle was...
‘I was shocked’: Crook steals $281 from McNairy County woman’s EBT card
MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Carolyn McAlpine wasn’t expecting her EBT card to decline at the checkout of a Dollar General store in McNairy County. “I thought it might have been the card scanner,” she explained. “I went to another store, but the same thing happened.”. When...
wcbi.com
Tupelo man arrested for threatening employees at Hardee’s on East Main
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was accused of threatening the lives of employees at a fast food restaurant. 27-year-old Brandon Potmesil was charged with making terroristic threats. Tupelo police were called to the Hardees restaurant on East Main Street on December 9 about the threats. Potmesil was...
wtva.com
84 dogs removed from Monroe County home
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities removed more than 80 dogs from a home in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, law enforcement responded Sunday to the home on Appaloosa Drive near Smithville. Two adults and a child lived inside. One adult was bed-ridden. Officers found 74 dogs...
localmemphis.com
MPD finds body on Hwy 70 amid search for missing UofM student
MPD has not officially confirmed the identity of the body that found Monday Dec. 12. The body was found on Hwy 70 in Arlington.
Woman accused of shooting ex-boyfriend, hiding gun in BBQ grill
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Carleesha Holmes may be all smiles in her mug shot, but she is facing serious charges after police say she tried to kill her ex-boyfriend Monday. Holmes, 27, is charged with attempted murder, possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony, and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting in […]
wtva.com
Guntown woman found dead in Coahoma County
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Coahoma County found a Lee County woman dead during the weekend. According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Brandi White, 45, of Guntown, Sunday morning inside a vehicle on West Bobo Road. She had apparently been shot. The death is being...
Police credit Mississippi sheriff for preventing gunfire inside Walmart
A Mississippi sheriff was able to quickly diffuse an altercation in a New Albany Walmart when he spotted one of the men arguing reach for a gun. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby was at the right place, at the right time when he witnessed the argument between customers Sunday.
wcbi.com
Booneville man arrested, charged with molesting child
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Prentiss County deputies made a child sex crime arrest. 33-year-old Justin Brooks of Booneville was charged with molesting. Sheriff Randy Tolar said the victim’s guardian signed an affidavit against Brooks and the arrest warrant was issued. Bond for Brooks was set at $50,000.
WLBT
Loden pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., coroner states
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two decades after he snuffed out the life of a 16-year-old waitress in Itawamba County, Thomas Loden Jr. is dead. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. In his final few minutes, Loden expressed his remorse for the...
Woman pointed gun at parent, threatened to kill her at Memphis high school, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at another woman and threatening to kill her outside a Memphis high school. On Dec. 5, a woman told Memphis Police she took her daughter to school at Booker T. Washington High School in the 700 block of S. Lauderdale and went inside to talk to her daughter’s cheer coach.
desotocountynews.com
Off-duty Sheriff stops gunman at New Albany Walmart while shopping
An off-duty Sheriff shopping at the store stopped a person who pulled a gun on another shopper at New Albany Walmart. Union County 911 started receiving calls that there was an incident with a gun inside Walmart. Officers were dispatched at 4:29 pm and officers were on scene at 4:30 pm. While responding, officers received information that shots had been fired inside Walmart. As officers entered Walmart they were directed to where Sheriff Robby Goolsby of Benton County was. Sheriff Goolsby had disarmed Roger Struble and had taken him into custody.
Man steals woman’s car from Kroger gas pump, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail nearly six months after stealing a woman’s car from a Kroger gas station, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that 23-year-old Carl Remble jumped into a woman’s Toyota Camry while she was parked at a gas pump at a Kroger on Kirby Road on June 25 and drove off in her car.
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
wtva.com
Some United/Lane Furniture employees allowed to retrieve belongings
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Some of the United Furniture/Lane Furniture workers who lost their jobs last month were allowed to return to the Verona facility to remove personal belongings. The company suddenly fired its national workforce, including thousands of workers in north Mississippi, on Nov. 21. Because of the sudden...
wtva.com
Man dies after truck crashed into house Monday evening in Amory
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a house Monday evening in Amory. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the incident happened near Boulevard Drive and Poplar Street around 6 p.m. This occurred before the Christmas parade which took place several blocks away. First...
Landscapers shot on the job in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say two males were found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived in the area of Barfield Road and North Perkins Road at 4:48 p.m. Both victims were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. We were told the two […]
