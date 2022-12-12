Read full article on original website
Tribute Brand wants to be digital fashion’s go-to platform
Gala Marija Vrbanic, co-founder and CEO of Tribute Brand, started her career designing physical fashion. But, recognising the industry's wastefulness, she didn't want to actually produce the clothes. "I realised the problems of fashion early on because I was surrounded by it," says Vrbanic, whose mother is a designer. "We were always questioning how we could change."
Prada announces new brand CEO amid management shakeup
Gianfranco D'Attis has been appointed as CEO of the Prada brand, effective 2 January 2023, amid a wider group management shakeup. He will report to ex-Luxottica CEO Andrea Guerra, who is being lined up to take over as Prada Group CEO in January.
LVMH and Kering lead fashion’s input at UN’s biodiversity conference
Kering, LVMH, L'Occitane, Natura and H&M are all in Montreal this week for this year's UN Biodiversity Conference, COP15. With several attending the event for the first time, it's a sign that the fashion and beauty industries are waking up to the biodiversity crisis and their own role in accelerating it — a major shift from just a few years ago when biodiversity was absent from fashion's sustainability agenda.
UK Marketers' Confidence for 2023 Grows Despite Dim Hopes for Economy
The confidence of marketers in the U.K. appears to be growing despite the economic turmoil being experienced around the world, with the majority having seen their marketing budgets grow this year. According to The CMO 75 Report released by the Chartered Institute of Marketers (CIM), there has been a rise...
Check’s new mate: Daniel Lee shares his vision for Burberry
This article first appeared on Vogue Runway. Daniel Lee is sitting in a penthouse suite at Claridge’s in an army green sweater, sporty black pants and Nikes. It is mid-November, and beyond the French doors behind him, a sweeping view of drizzly London is visible; Big Ben stands in the distance. The night before, Lee was at Chiltern Firehouse, reconnecting with local fashion reporters and at least one of his former professors from Central Saint Martins, and his throat is a bit sore. “It was nice to do it in that kind of environment,” he says. “You know, when I’m not exhausted from a collection.”
Warner Music Group and DressX partner to create digital merch
Record and entertainment label Warner Music Group (WMG) is partnering with digital fashion platform DressX to create virtual merch, or "verch", for artists' fans to flex in the metaverse. Through the partnership, items...
