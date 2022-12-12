Read full article on original website
NJ Mom Kicks Infant Daughter After Being Caught ShopliftingBridget MulroyTeterboro, NJ
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by the governmentMark StarNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Thousands of New York Residents Are Being Victims of EBT Card SkimmingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Commercial Observer
South Bronx Development Sites Trade for $37M
Despite a slowdown in investment sales, some people in New York City are still doing deals. Brooklyn-based development firm Beitel Group has picked up 315 Grand Concourse and 270 Walton Avenue in the South Bronx for $23.3 million, rounding out an assemblage that could produce a few hundred apartments, according to broker Nir Mor, who handled the deal.
NYC reveals preliminary plan to fix crumbling section of BQE in Brooklyn
While design concepts include innovative pedestrian and bicycle upgrades, some Brooklyn residents don't support the project right now.
globalconstructionreview.com
New York’s ‘biggest industrial development’ tops out
Developer Turnbridge Equities last week celebrated the topping out of what it called the biggest industrial development in New York City: the Bronx Logistics Center (BLC). Work on the 1.3-million-sq-ft “last mile” logistics facility set on a 14.2-acre site is due to finish in the second quarter of next year.
Staten Island’s last remaining Bed Bath & Beyond to close for good
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Shoppers at the New Springville Bed Bath & Beyond stumbled upon a major storewide sale on Wednesday, Dec. 14, with all goods and products slashed by 20% to 30%. But the clearance event had nothing to do with holiday promotions or a blockbuster end-of-year deal. The borough’s last remaining branch of the home goods chain is officially closing its doors for good.
Hochul, Adams announce new 'no-holds-barred' action plan for a post-pandemic NYC
Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday a new 40-point action plan for the future of New York City.
NYC Council member finds dozens of shops illegally selling pot in Manhattan
The council member found the state's drive to raise tax revenue from marijuana is creating some real problems.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Major Energy to pay $1.5M after robbing customers in Brooklyn
You’re sitting at home, there’s an unexpected knock on the door, and it’s an energy salesperson promising you big savings. Except for many Brooklynites, what happened was the opposite — they got ripped off. An energy service company known as Major Energy, which has also operated...
Major grocery store chain closing another New York location
A major grocery store chain is closing another New York location next month, leaving local residents concerned and saddened. The closure of a major grocery store can have an enormous economic and community impact. It can lead to job losses, increased prices for groceries, and even the loss of certain goods in the area.
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
hotelnewsresource.com
JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
Hoboken Influencer Ran $114 Million 'Pump And Dump' Stock Scheme: Feds
A social media influencer from Hoboken and seven other men were charged with running a $114 million "pump and dump" stock scheme. Mitchell Hennessey, 24, used his extensive social media following to hype interest in particular securities by posting false and misleading information on Twitter and Discord, according to prosecutors in the Southern District of Texas.
Trying to bolster applications, Newark weighs changes to police and fire residency rules
To qualify for a Newark police or firefighter job, applicants are required to have lived there for at least one year, a provision intended to ensure that first responders in the state’s largest city have a prior commitment to its people and property. A requirement that new hires live...
therealdeal.com
Midsize investors stick to apartments (or dev sites with plans for them)
Multifamily assets were the darlings of mid-market investment deals in New York City last week. Six of seven transactions for commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million that hit city records last week involved apartment buildings or development sites where plans for such projects are in the works.
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells 5-property multifamily portfolio in Union County for $15M
The Kislak Co. announced Wednesday the recent sale of a multifamily portfolio of five properties in Union County for $15 million. A 33-unit property at 435 West End Ave. in Elizabeth;. A 28-unit property at 1247 Clinton Place in Elizabeth;. A 32-unit property at 233-241 W. Grand St. in Elizabeth;
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
bkreader.com
A Battle Brews in the City and State Around Raising NYC’s Minimum Wage to $21.25 by 2026
The New York City Council has joined a chorus of voices calling on state lawmakers to increase the stagnant hourly minimum wage, as New York’s $15 minimum continues to lag behind other states and the cost of living continues to go up. However, attempts to raise the minimum wage...
NYC hospital group hit with cyber attack
NEW YORK -- A New York City hospital group has been battling a cyber attack that forced critical services to go offline. The New York Times reports One Brooklyn Health was hit by the attack in late November. Several major hospitals were affected, including Interfaith Medical Center, Brookdale Hospital and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center. Work stations used to access medical records, order prescriptions and fill in patient charts were shut down at one point, forcing doctors and nurses to use pen and paper. The FBI is investigating.
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
New York — The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, U.S. and Bahamian authorities said Monday. The arrest was made Monday after the U.S. filed criminal charges that are expected to be unsealed...
A New Jersey airport is among the USA’s worst for cancellations
While the Port Authority would rather have you focus on their brand spanking new airport terminal (which still isn’t fully open), there’s a new study that says that when it come to the actual flying part, Newark Liberty is among the worst in the country. This most recent...
domino
This Brooklyn Home Is 1840s on the Outside, But Is Giving 2040s on the Inside
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. At the end of a quiet, leafy alley in New York’s historic Brooklyn Heights is a home that has lived many lives. Originally built in the 1840s, the structure was first used as a stable, then subsequently as a garage, before it was extensively renovated and expanded into a home in the late 1990s. And while the architect who took the project on more than 30 years ago received local historic preservation accolades for its facade design, the couple who bought the place in 2016—an author and a filmmaker—called on Ward Welch of NYC-based Studio SFW, along with cofounders Erin Fearins and Rachael Stollar, to give the interior a modern facelift.
