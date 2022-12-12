ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Observer

South Bronx Development Sites Trade for $37M

Despite a slowdown in investment sales, some people in New York City are still doing deals. Brooklyn-based development firm Beitel Group has picked up 315 Grand Concourse and 270 Walton Avenue in the South Bronx for $23.3 million, rounding out an assemblage that could produce a few hundred apartments, according to broker Nir Mor, who handled the deal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
globalconstructionreview.com

New York’s ‘biggest industrial development’ tops out

Developer Turnbridge Equities last week celebrated the topping out of what it called the biggest industrial development in New York City: the Bronx Logistics Center (BLC). Work on the 1.3-million-sq-ft “last mile” logistics facility set on a 14.2-acre site is due to finish in the second quarter of next year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s last remaining Bed Bath & Beyond to close for good

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Shoppers at the New Springville Bed Bath & Beyond stumbled upon a major storewide sale on Wednesday, Dec. 14, with all goods and products slashed by 20% to 30%. But the clearance event had nothing to do with holiday promotions or a blockbuster end-of-year deal. The borough’s last remaining branch of the home goods chain is officially closing its doors for good.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Major Energy to pay $1.5M after robbing customers in Brooklyn

You’re sitting at home, there’s an unexpected knock on the door, and it’s an energy salesperson promising you big savings. Except for many Brooklynites, what happened was the opposite — they got ripped off. An energy service company known as Major Energy, which has also operated...
BROOKLYN, NY
hotelnewsresource.com

JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Hoboken Influencer Ran $114 Million 'Pump And Dump' Stock Scheme: Feds

A social media influencer from Hoboken and seven other men were charged with running a $114 million "pump and dump" stock scheme. Mitchell Hennessey, 24, used his extensive social media following to hype interest in particular securities by posting false and misleading information on Twitter and Discord, according to prosecutors in the Southern District of Texas.
HOBOKEN, NJ
therealdeal.com

Midsize investors stick to apartments (or dev sites with plans for them)

Multifamily assets were the darlings of mid-market investment deals in New York City last week. Six of seven transactions for commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million that hit city records last week involved apartment buildings or development sites where plans for such projects are in the works.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

NYC hospital group hit with cyber attack

NEW YORK -- A New York City hospital group has been battling a cyber attack that forced critical services to go offline. The New York Times reports One Brooklyn Health was hit by the attack in late November. Several major hospitals were affected, including Interfaith Medical Center, Brookdale Hospital and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center. Work stations used to access medical records, order prescriptions and fill in patient charts were shut down at one point, forcing doctors and nurses to use pen and paper. The FBI is investigating. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
domino

This Brooklyn Home Is 1840s on the Outside, But Is Giving 2040s on the Inside

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. At the end of a quiet, leafy alley in New York’s historic Brooklyn Heights is a home that has lived many lives. Originally built in the 1840s, the structure was first used as a stable, then subsequently as a garage, before it was extensively renovated and expanded into a home in the late 1990s. And while the architect who took the project on more than 30 years ago received local historic preservation accolades for its facade design, the couple who bought the place in 2016—an author and a filmmaker—called on Ward Welch of NYC-based Studio SFW, along with cofounders Erin Fearins and Rachael Stollar, to give the interior a modern facelift.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy