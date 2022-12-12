Read full article on original website
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California BeachMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
P-22, LA's famous mountain lion, unlikely to be released back into the wild
Mountain lion P-22, who was captured this week for a health assessment, likely won't be released back into the wild and could potentially be euthanized depending on further medical tests, wildlife experts said.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Mel’s Drive-in celebrates 75 years
While Mel’s Drive-In (1670 Lincoln Blvd.) is a relatively new feature in the Santa Monica area, the family-run restaurant chain has been around for decades and will celebrate its 75th anniversary this week. “We’re super excited about it,” grandson of founder Mel Weiss, Colton Weiss said. “It’s a big...
NBC Los Angeles
Newport Beach's Big Boat Parade Begins to Grandly Glitter
Detecting a dazzling note is always pretty easy around Newport Beach. After all, the stylish community is the well-known home to a lauded film festival, a number of notable food and wine events, and a veritable bouquet of other gracious goings-on. But when the middle of December dawns, the dazzle...
NBC Los Angeles
All Options for Declining Mountain Lion P-22 Are Pretty Bad, Experts Say
The famous mountain lion P-22 was resting comfortably at a veterinarian medical hospital one day after he was safely captured in Los Feliz, but after being evaluated, experts are leaving him with a couple options in his deteriorating health, and neither of those will likely result in him being released back into the wild.
NBC Los Angeles
Travel to the Moon, via Palos Verdes Peninsula, at ‘Astra Lumina'
Mapping our course to the moon and the stars far beyond would take a number of complex steps, we imagine, and getting back home? Also a rather time-consuming task, which is something to consider, especially around the busy holiday season. But we can stay put on this planet and find...
Someone Dressed as Santa Is Handing Out Ghost Merch in Los Angeles, But Why?
It's not unusual to see Santa Claus riding around town on a motorized sleigh or a fire truck this time of year, but Los Angeles has a rather unique case, where someone dressed as Saint Nick is handing out Ghost merchandise. Earlier this week, people reported seeing a truck with...
Eater
Where to Eat Christmas Dinner in Los Angeles, 2022 Edition
During the holidays, sometimes it’s just easier to set up a dinner at a restaurant than trying to cook for a crowd at home. In Los Angeles, there are many places serving holiday meals for families and friends this time of year, and the prospect of a full-service night out with well-shaken cocktails and superb wines (to go along with all that good food) helps some of that requisite stress melt away. When it comes to Christmas, plenty of restaurants offer something special in the way of set menus and one-off dishes to get into the season. Here now, a peek at just a few of the many places to check out in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve or on Christmas Day. Be sure to check each listing and book tables as early as possible, as these meals tend to get filled quickly.
The 6 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Los Angeles
There is a neighborhood in L.A. that is suited for everyone, regardless of your interests, personal and professional ambitions, and lifestyle preferences.
NBC Los Angeles
The Queen Mary Will Reopen to Visitors With Free ‘Thank You' Tours
When facing any challenge, be it large or small, we do sometimes wonder if we will sink or float. And, if things are especially auspicious, if we will sail into a brighter future. That last option is always the option we want, of course, in pretty much every case we...
KTLA.com
Recent coyote attacks in Southern California the fault of people, expert says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelled name. Humans are largely to blame for the recent string of coyote attacks on pets and humans in the Los Angeles area, according to at least one wildlife expert. “Typically, coyotes are very shy and want to avoid...
Eater
LA’s Newest Dim Sum Palace Is Already a Frenzied Weekend Destination
The wait is over. One of the San Gabriel Valley’s most anticipated restaurant openings has finally come to fruition after nearly a yearlong uphill battle. Bistro 1968, formerly known as Enlighten Bistro 168, has found a new home in the city of San Gabriel as of December 3. Local...
Ask Chris: What Happened to Santa Monica’s Hot Dog on a Stick?
Plus, details on the Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills sculpture garden and “Colonial Corners." Email any of your burning questions about L.A. to askchris@lamag.com The post Ask Chris: What Happened to Santa Monica’s Hot Dog on a Stick? appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California
You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
Eyewitness Newsmakers: LA Mayor Karen Bass talks city council and recent Kevin de León controversy
On the latest edition of Eyewitness Newsmakers with Marc Brown, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass says the only way for L.A. to heal from the racist recording scandal is for Kevin de León to resign or for there to be a successful recall effort.
For LA’s Section 8 Lottery Winners, Vouchers Could Still Be 10 Years Away. Here’s Where To Turn For Help
If you’re facing a rent increase, eviction or need help affording rent in L.A. check out this list of resources.
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling Racism
Staying true to her word, Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency on L.A's homeless crisis, in an effort to rapidly get unhoused people off the streets. Bass was sworn in ceremonially this weekend as the new Mayor of Los Angeles, by US vice-president Kamala Harris at the Microsoft Theater. The ceremony was widely attended by Los Angeles residents, eager to witness the first Black and woman Mayor of L.A be sworn-in.
KTVU FOX 2
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
Housing In LA Is Expensive. Here Are Resources If You Need Help
Section 8 lottery winners could wait years for assistance, but there are resources for folks.
Long Beach police identify ‘John Doe’ from 1978 as 15-year-old La Puente boy
After more than 40 years, officials have identified a boy found dead in Long Beach in 1978. Using a DNA sample, investigators learned that the body was that of 15-year-old Kenneth Nevada Williams, who had run away from his home in La Puente, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department. He […]
Ten California Cities Named Among 'Most Caring' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the most caring cities across the country.
