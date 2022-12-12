Read full article on original website
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
Wife-husband-mother trio sworn into office together, making history in Kentucky
ELSMERE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky family made history on Tuesday, while also celebrating generations of dedication to service. Serena Owen, her husband Larry Owen, and Serena’s mother, Renee Wilson, stood together at Billy Bradford Park in Elsmere while each of them was sworn into the respective office they had recently been elected for.
NKU’s Darrin and UK’s Walker Horn: For this athletic father and son, basketball just runs in the family
Perhaps the apple really doesn’t fall far from the tree. But, for one Kentucky family, the basketball does. In fact, for dad and son the distance is exactly 84.7 miles. That’s the mileage from Highland Heights to Lexington. And if you’re wondering – it’s the distance between Darrin...
NKU launches Newport History Walk, a smart phone app for ‘museum without walls’ self-guided tour
Northern Kentucky University has launched Newport History Walk, a new smart phone app that takes users on a six-stop, self-guided tour of the river city’s rich and important history. At each stop, users can listen to a short podcast about the historic site. “Users can just grab their smart...
Newly Opened Luca Bistro Showcases French Cuisine in a New Light
Frédéric Maniet is committed to dishing up French food for everyone in Mt. Adams.
Newport’s Pensive Distilling Co. becomes newest member of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association
The Kentucky Distillers’ Association announced Pensive Distilling Co. in Newport as the newest member of the organization. Founded by Scott Quigley in 2020, Pensive is located at 720 Monmouth Street in downtown Newport and includes a horse-themed restaurant and bar. The distillery was named after Pensive, a famous Calumet Farm racehorse that won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in 1944.
Covington teacher takes Miss America stage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Miss Kentucky is in Connecticut competing in Miss America 2023 starting Monday, Dec. 12. Springfield-native, Hannah Edelen, 24, will be representing the bluegrass state in a competition of class and elegance. The first-generation college student earned her Bachelor's degree at Northern Kentucky University, completed her Master's...
NKU board, in special meeting, declines to take on responsibility for oversight of charter school project
The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents balked Tuesday at taking on the responsibility to oversee a charter school project for Northern Kentucky. Board chair Rich Boehne asked three times at a special meeting if any board member wanted to make a motion to adopt a resolution to make NKU the so-called “authorizer” for the project to be in Kenton or Campbell counties.
John Schickel: My favorite time of the year — and a time for local activities and local shopping
Christmas time in Boone County is my favorite time of year. This is the perfect time to patronize our many fine local merchants. I am so fortunate to represent the people of Boone County, who are some of the greatest folks in the world. We have a wonderful community, and I try to slow down and appreciate it, especially at this time of year.
Steve Roark is adding on pounds at Point/Arc Commercial Laundry, a social purpose business
Steve Roark is adding the pounds – and he loves every single one. Roark is the General Manager of The Point/Arc Commercial Laundry Service and he says he’s seen close to 516,581 pounds in growth this year alone. “We’ve added close to 110,00 pounds in December,” he said,...
Covington expands recreational programming, CGN to manage program, Mayor sounds off on taxes
COVINGTON – It’s time for residents to come out and play. This week, City Commissioners gathered at their regular caucus meeting and heard a proposal from the Parks and Recreation Department to utilize $75,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand recreational programming by paying for coaches and administrative support on a contract basis for basketball, volleyball and soccer leagues between Dec. 21, 2022 and March 31, 2025.
The River: A fascination with steamboats of the rivers and the men and women who worked, lived on them
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. Special to NKyTribune. Charlie Ipcar, a preeminent...
Firemen protect Price Hill park goers
Two Cincinnati firefighters who placed themselves between dangerous dogs and park goers were among five firefighters honored for excellence by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati. The Dec. 2 event at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Hotel recognized firefighters for valor, administrative excellence, community service and self-improvement. Firefighters Bryan Charles and...
Michael Mayer spending holidays at home before starting next phase of outstanding football career
Michael Mayer is home for the holidays and plans to spend time with family and friends before starting the next stage of his outstanding football career. Last week, the Independence resident and Covington Catholic High School graduate announced that he was entering the 2023 NFL Draft and ending his record-setting college career at the University of Notre Dame.
Top boxers once trained in this building. Now, it's affordable housing
COVINGTON, Ky. — After being vacant for years, a building in Covington where prominent professional boxers once trained appeared to be down for the count. But an out-of-state developer now has the place looking like it can go another ten rounds, at least. The makeover is also providing some...
New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Cincinnati
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmHZ-AYOyea/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop at […]
Teresa Theetge officially announced as Cincinnati's newest police chief
Theetge's selection was previously confirmed by Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police president Dan Hils and other sources close to the department.
Cincinnati Financial wins key pandemic insurance ruling
Cincinnati Financial Corp. has long argued COVID-19 doesn't cause property damage. The Ohio Supreme Court agrees.
Nursing student who received lifesaving transplant not taking his 'second chance' for granted
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — A northern Kentucky nursing student is celebrating nine years of his second chance at life. That’s thanks to a decision made by a person he’ll never know. Now he’s hoping to inspire others to save more lives and do so himself, like the...
St. Jude Dream Home comes to Union: ‘Remember that cancer is not planned’
The next St. Jude Dream Home is being built in the Union community of Ballyshannon, and one survivor who was treated at St. Jude attended the celebration Tuesday with her mother. Bonnie Collins told the story of her daughter, Maya, Tuesday at the site of the new home. Collins described...
Grad transfer OL Ben Hoitink sets Cincinnati official following offer
Cincinnati offered Penn offensive line transfer Ben Hoitink on Tuesday. Hoitink confirmed it is a full scholarship offer and came from new offensive line coach Nic Cardwell. "I am planning an official visit on January 4th to Cincinnati while I am home for break," Hoitink said. The 6-foot-4, 303-pound Hoitink...
