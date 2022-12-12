ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview Hills, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Wife-husband-mother trio sworn into office together, making history in Kentucky

ELSMERE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky family made history on Tuesday, while also celebrating generations of dedication to service. Serena Owen, her husband Larry Owen, and Serena’s mother, Renee Wilson, stood together at Billy Bradford Park in Elsmere while each of them was sworn into the respective office they had recently been elected for.
ELSMERE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Newport’s Pensive Distilling Co. becomes newest member of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association announced Pensive Distilling Co. in Newport as the newest member of the organization. Founded by Scott Quigley in 2020, Pensive is located at 720 Monmouth Street in downtown Newport and includes a horse-themed restaurant and bar. The distillery was named after Pensive, a famous Calumet Farm racehorse that won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in 1944.
NEWPORT, KY
WHAS11

Covington teacher takes Miss America stage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Miss Kentucky is in Connecticut competing in Miss America 2023 starting Monday, Dec. 12. Springfield-native, Hannah Edelen, 24, will be representing the bluegrass state in a competition of class and elegance. The first-generation college student earned her Bachelor's degree at Northern Kentucky University, completed her Master's...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU board, in special meeting, declines to take on responsibility for oversight of charter school project

The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents balked Tuesday at taking on the responsibility to oversee a charter school project for Northern Kentucky. Board chair Rich Boehne asked three times at a special meeting if any board member wanted to make a motion to adopt a resolution to make NKU the so-called “authorizer” for the project to be in Kenton or Campbell counties.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

John Schickel: My favorite time of the year — and a time for local activities and local shopping

Christmas time in Boone County is my favorite time of year. This is the perfect time to patronize our many fine local merchants.   I am so fortunate to represent the people of Boone County, who are some of the greatest folks in the world. We have a wonderful community, and I try to slow down and appreciate it, especially at this time of year.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Covington expands recreational programming, CGN to manage program, Mayor sounds off on taxes

COVINGTON – It’s time for residents to come out and play. This week, City Commissioners gathered at their regular caucus meeting and heard a proposal from the Parks and Recreation Department to utilize $75,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand recreational programming by paying for coaches and administrative support on a contract basis for basketball, volleyball and soccer leagues between Dec. 21, 2022 and March 31, 2025.
COVINGTON, KY
moversmakers.org

Firemen protect Price Hill park goers

Two Cincinnati firefighters who placed themselves between dangerous dogs and park goers were among five firefighters honored for excellence by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati. The Dec. 2 event at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Hotel recognized firefighters for valor, administrative excellence, community service and self-improvement. Firefighters Bryan Charles and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Michael Mayer spending holidays at home before starting next phase of outstanding football career

Michael Mayer is home for the holidays and plans to spend time with family and friends before starting the next stage of his outstanding football career. Last week, the Independence resident and Covington Catholic High School graduate announced that he was entering the 2023 NFL Draft and ending his record-setting college career at the University of Notre Dame.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Top boxers once trained in this building. Now, it's affordable housing

COVINGTON, Ky. — After being vacant for years, a building in Covington where prominent professional boxers once trained appeared to be down for the count. But an out-of-state developer now has the place looking like it can go another ten rounds, at least. The makeover is also providing some...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

