Kentucky State

Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU board, in special meeting, declines to take on responsibility for oversight of charter school project

The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents balked Tuesday at taking on the responsibility to oversee a charter school project for Northern Kentucky. Board chair Rich Boehne asked three times at a special meeting if any board member wanted to make a motion to adopt a resolution to make NKU the so-called “authorizer” for the project to be in Kenton or Campbell counties.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative’s 14th annual breakfast set for Feb. 16 at NKY Convention Center

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) Women’s Initiative (WI) 14th annual breakfast has been scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. at Northern Kentucky Convention Center. The event theme, “Stronger, Wiser, Better Together,” will encourage attendees to reflect on the lessons learned during the height of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

GSKWR officially launch Girl Scouts Cookie season with online sales; in-person sales begin January 1

The Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) officially launched Girl Scout Cookie Season Wednesday, rallying the community to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. New for the 2023 cookie season, is the highly anticipated online exclusive Raspberry Rally cookie, offered alongside classic favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas/Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

New report shows Kentucky leads the way in improving 6-year college completion rates

Kentucky’s gains in six-year college completion rates tied for second best in the nation, according to a National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report. Completing College: National and State Reports updates the six-year college completion rates nationally and for each state by tracking the enrollment and completion outcomes for the fall 2016 cohort of beginning college students through June 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Daniel Cameron: ESG hurts Kentucky’s economy and our teachers, firefighters, and police officers

Kentucky is an energy state. We benefit from the competitive advantage that comes with having abundant fossil fuels and using them to produce low-cost electricity to power our homes and businesses. This is why I am defending Kentucky from an ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) movement that would destroy the Commonwealth’s competitive advantage and cripple our economy.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky to receive $14 million as share of JUUL settlement; no promoting to underage youth

Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced that the $434.9 million multi-state settlement with an e-cigarette manufacturer has been finalized and Kentucky will receive over $14 million as its share. The agreement settles allegations that JUUL Labs, Inc. violated Kentucky’s consumer protection laws by engaging in deceptive marketing and sales practices....
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

New report shows Kentucky drivers going in reverse as dangerous behavior increases traffic fatalities

A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety finds unsafe driving behaviors, including speeding, red-light running, drowsy driving, and driving impaired on cannabis or alcohol, rose from 2020 to 2021 nationally. The most alarming increase was among drivers admitting to getting behind the wheel after drinking enough that...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
