CPE receives National Association of System Heads grant to improve student transfer process
The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education will get some extra help to improve the student transfer process, thanks to a national education group that is recognizing best practices for student success. The National Association of System Heads (NASH) announced last week that CPE was in the first round of awardees...
NKU board, in special meeting, declines to take on responsibility for oversight of charter school project
The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents balked Tuesday at taking on the responsibility to oversee a charter school project for Northern Kentucky. Board chair Rich Boehne asked three times at a special meeting if any board member wanted to make a motion to adopt a resolution to make NKU the so-called “authorizer” for the project to be in Kenton or Campbell counties.
NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative’s 14th annual breakfast set for Feb. 16 at NKY Convention Center
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) Women’s Initiative (WI) 14th annual breakfast has been scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. at Northern Kentucky Convention Center. The event theme, “Stronger, Wiser, Better Together,” will encourage attendees to reflect on the lessons learned during the height of...
Prichard Committee releases its Big Bold Future report — and there’s sobering news for Kentucky schools
The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence has released its next biannual report on Kentucky’s progress in education. The Big Bold Future National Rankings report was released first in 2020 after a similar report produced by the Committee, Top 20 by 2020, ended. The Big Bold Future report includes 12...
Sara Massey: A path for clear, balanced beverage options so your lifestyle choice is yours
Beverage aisles at the grocery store look a lot different now than how they did when I was little. Alongside all the “regular” sodas, Kentuckians can find zero sugar and reduced sugar options and sparkling waters on every shelf, in every flavor imaginable. This noticeable change is because,...
GSKWR officially launch Girl Scouts Cookie season with online sales; in-person sales begin January 1
The Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) officially launched Girl Scout Cookie Season Wednesday, rallying the community to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. New for the 2023 cookie season, is the highly anticipated online exclusive Raspberry Rally cookie, offered alongside classic favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas/Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, and more.
New report shows Kentucky leads the way in improving 6-year college completion rates
Kentucky’s gains in six-year college completion rates tied for second best in the nation, according to a National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report. Completing College: National and State Reports updates the six-year college completion rates nationally and for each state by tracking the enrollment and completion outcomes for the fall 2016 cohort of beginning college students through June 2022.
Daniel Cameron: ESG hurts Kentucky’s economy and our teachers, firefighters, and police officers
Kentucky is an energy state. We benefit from the competitive advantage that comes with having abundant fossil fuels and using them to produce low-cost electricity to power our homes and businesses. This is why I am defending Kentucky from an ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) movement that would destroy the Commonwealth’s competitive advantage and cripple our economy.
NKyTribune’s NewsMatch campaign doubles your contributions to support local independent news
The NKyTribune is asking for support for its annual NewsMatch campaign which runs ’til the end of December. A group of national funders provided MATCHING funds for all individual donations to nonprofit news sites around the country, and the NKyTribune was chosen once again to participate. “We urge our...
Explaining Kentucky’s recently-passed utility tax legislation taking effect on January 1
The Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation this year ending the 6% sales tax exemption in 34 areas, but the one garnering the most questions deal with potentially having to pay sales tax on residential utilities, starting Jan. 1. The Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) says the confusion is because under...
Tri-ED unveils new Northern Kentucky Atlas, shines light on data as way to track progress
Northern Kentucky Tri-ED hosted its 2022 Annual Forum recently, centered around the theme of “Building a Data-Informed Path to Prosperity,” at Turfway Park. Attendees at the forum gathered to discuss economic development and what they want the Northern Kentucky region to look like in the future. Tri-ED CEO...
Kentucky to receive $14 million as share of JUUL settlement; no promoting to underage youth
Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced that the $434.9 million multi-state settlement with an e-cigarette manufacturer has been finalized and Kentucky will receive over $14 million as its share. The agreement settles allegations that JUUL Labs, Inc. violated Kentucky’s consumer protection laws by engaging in deceptive marketing and sales practices....
Fort Wright city council asks city attorney to look into suing the state over local vehicle tax
Ft. Wright city council gave the green light to City Attorney Tim Theissen this week to look into possible grounds to file a lawsuit against the state of Kentucky for unfair application of the law. At its regular city council meeting, Mayor Dave Hatter apologized to residents of his city.
KY Horse Park wants new hires out of state merit system, eyes room tax, wants larger commission
The Kentucky Horse Park wants state lawmakers to approve legislation that would exclude its new hires from the state merit system designed to protect employees from political influence. It also is seeking enabling legislation to allow the park to tap into the transient or “bedroom” tax collected by hotels, motels,...
John Schickel: This holiday season, let us not forget small businesses, the backbone of our local economy
With all the attention given to big businesses like Amazon, Wayfair, Bosch, and Toyota — all of whom have major facilities in northern Kentucky — we sometimes forget small businesses are the backbone of our economy. Nationally, over 99 percent of businesses are small businesses; over half of...
Al Cross: Beshear became popular from pandemic work, but it won’t sustain him in bid for reelection
When Gov. Andy Beshear was sworn in three years ago Saturday, he was a fluke, elected by just 5,136 votes — less than 0.4% of the total — due to controversial utterances by incumbent Matt Bevin. Republicans won all the other statewide offices going away, including a first-time candidate who defeated a former Miss America.
Governor, First Lady invite Kentuckians to Saturday’s Frankfort Christmas Parade, state tree lighting
Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear on Tuesday invited Kentuckians to the Frankfort Christmas Parade and to join them on the South Lawn of the Capitol for the lighting of the state’s Christmas tree this Saturday, Dec. 10. “Britainy and I are proud to call Frankfort our...
With holiday festivities on the horizon, Office of Highway Safety reminding Kyians to plan safe rides
To keep Kentucky roadways as safe as possible through the holidays, the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and law enforcement nationwide in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign Dec. 14 through Jan. 1. “The holidays are just...
Welcome news for holiday travelers as gas prices continue to decrease, nearing 2021 averages
The average price of gas may soon be lower than it was this time last year. That’s welcome news for holiday road trippers who faced record-breaking high prices at the pump through much of the summer travel season. The national average has dropped 26 cents in the past two...
New report shows Kentucky drivers going in reverse as dangerous behavior increases traffic fatalities
A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety finds unsafe driving behaviors, including speeding, red-light running, drowsy driving, and driving impaired on cannabis or alcohol, rose from 2020 to 2021 nationally. The most alarming increase was among drivers admitting to getting behind the wheel after drinking enough that...
