wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
CNET
Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days
In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
TechCrunch
9 high-tech gift ideas for the cannabis users in your life
Got a friend who partokes and lives somewhere cool about it? Why not upgrade their experience with some fancy cannabis-focused tech this holiday season? The following gifts represent a range of products from startups, makers, and housegood companies attempting to break into the massive market. There’s something here for everyone...
Effectively Healing Yourself Unlocks "Superpowers"
Woman in red long sleeve shirtPhoto byPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. You heard it many times. We live in a world that has unrealistic expectations from us. From dusk till dawn, in one way or another, we’re told that we’re not enough. And unfortunately, most of us believe it. To cope with this sense of incompleteness and inadequacy, we demand too much from ourselves.
Crypto Hit With Bad News About Two of Its Stars
Dec. 11 was one of the crypto sphere's worst days, as two of its greatest players found themselves making headlines for the wrong reasons. First is the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, after weeks of speculation that he misused the funds of clients and investors. Bankman-Fried is...
Tesla's Bad Year Gets Worse
The last two weeks of 2022 are likely to be endless for Tesla investors and fans. The electric vehicle maker is having one of its toughest years since it started assembling the Roadsters in 2008. On the stock market it's a rout. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report had ended...
Anti-Tesla Investors Hit The Jackpot
This is an exceptional year for investors who have bet on Tesla's short-term stock market crash. The electric vehicle maker is one of the shortest companies on Wall Street. Short selling stock is a bet that the price will drop. The Model Y maker is having one of its worst...
Prince Harry Recalled The "Terrifying" Moment Prince William Began To "Scream And Shout" At Him
"It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me."
techaiapp.com
The internet is headed for a ‘point of no return,’ claims professor
Eventually, the disadvantages of sharing your opinion online will become so great that people will turn away from the internet. This is the argument made by Geert Lovink, Professor at the Amsterdam University of Applied Science (AUAS) and University of Amsterdam in his new essay Extinction Internet. While Lovink’s previous research focused on critical counterculture and possible alternatives, such as fairer social media platforms, he now sketches a future in which the internet (partially) disappears and we are forced to give up our tech addiction.
Amazon gives holiday gifts to Ukraine refugee familes
It was a day of gift-giving to spread a little love for the holidays. Five Ukrainian refugee families received free gifts from Amazon in partnership with Samaritas Detroit, a nonprofit social service program. The organization's mission is to help disadvantaged families in Michigan. " The Samaritas has had the privilege of welcoming refugee...
Futurism
The FBI Says Apple’s New Encryption Is “Deeply Concerning”
Apple is planning on broadening its end-to-end data encryption services, closing a privacy loophole that previously allowed law enforcement to access a wide-reaching swath of data, including photos and messages, stored in user iCloud accounts. But while proponents of the change are applauding the change as a win for user...
'I Turned $2,400 Into $1 Million by Giving Stuff Away'
In an original essay, David Johnston tells Newsweek how he started his own business with a $2,400 loan.
People Are Sharing The Most Outrageous Display Of "Rich People" Wealth They've Ever Personally Witnessed
"When the pandemic first started, the parents literally bought an entire extra house so their two kids would have somewhere private to continue their fencing lessons when all the gyms were closed."
‘Invisibility cloak’ that hides wearers from security cameras invented by students in Wuhan
Students in China have invented an “invisibility cloak” designed to hide wearers from security cameras.The InvisDefense, developed by a team at Wuhan University, is a low-cost coat that can be used day or night to evade detection from security camera systems monitored by artificial intelligence.During the day, the coat uses a pattern to effectively blind the cameras, while at night it emits unusual heat signals to confuse infrared cameras. The coat appears ordinary to human eyes and is ineffective at hiding wearers from human-monitored security cameras. Its design means it would also potentially confuse some of the detection systems...
CNET
Why You Should Blur Your Home on Google Maps Right Now
Google is ingrained in all of our lives, whether we like it or not, and it's nowhere more apparent than with Google Maps. We use the mapping service to get directions, explore city landmarks in 3D, check out restaurant reviews and find public transport arrival times -- but there's one feature (among many) that might be a privacy issue for you.
petapixel.com
$71 Coat Makes Wearers Invisible to AI Security Cameras
Students in China have invented a $71 “invisibility cloak” that hides wearers from artificial intelligence (AI) security cameras. Developed by a team of students at Wuhan University, the “InvisDefense” is a low-cost coat that can be worn day or night to evade detection from security AI camera systems.
Elon Musk Is Unfazed By Tesla's Decline
Tesla is completely lost on Wall Street. The electric vehicle manufacturer is having a dark year in the stock market. And those difficulties worsened on Dec. 13 with another sharp drop in the stock price of almost 4%. In all, the Tesla stock lost has lost 54.2% of its value...
SpaceX launches private mission to moon
A SpaceX rocket was launched to the moon on Sunday by a private Japanese space startup. The Tokyo company ispace is aiming to land a lunar rover from the United Arab Emirates and a Japanese robot on the moon’s near side when it arrives in about five months, barring any complications. The rocket…
Cult of Mac
Get a private second iPhone number for just $19
If you’re still using one phone number for everything, it’s time to upgrade your cell. Forget giving out your personal number to companies, private sellers and strangers. With a private phone line, you can keep different callers totally separate from your personal life. For one week only, you...
