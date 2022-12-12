Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:50 p.m. EST
Ex-Mafia boss 'Cadillac Frank' Salemme dies in prison at 89. BOSTON (AP) — Former New England Mafia boss Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme has died in federal custody at the age of 89. Bureau of Prisons online records show Salemme died on Tuesday and WPRI-TV first reported the death Sunday. The onetime head of the New England family of La Cosa Nostra was serving a life sentence for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner. Salemme was convicted in 2018 in a case that served as a flashback to the days when the Mafia was a force to be reckoned with in New England. Salemme admitted to a slew of other killings, but insisted he had nothing to do with nightclub owner Steven DiSarro’s killing.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Brittney Griner Shared Emotional Photos Of Her Reunion With Her Wife After Being Freed From Russia
"It feels so good to be home!" Griner said, adding that she intends to return to the court this season.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Brittney Griner just spoke out for the first time since she was freed from Russian custody and says the last 10 months have been ‘a battle at every turn’
Last week, WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the U.S. after being detained in Russia for 10 months over drug charges. “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home,” President Joe Biden said during a news conference announcing her return. Griner was sentenced...
CNBC
Bill Gates-backed nuclear demonstration project in Wyoming delayed because Russia was the only fuel source
Bill Gates nuclear innovation company TerraPower says the operation of its demonstration advanced power reactor will be pushed back at least two years because the only source of fuel for the reactor was Russia. The advanced reactor design uses high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, and was slated to be done...
US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions
REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S.
