Stockbridge, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

Transfer Portal Heating up Around Georgia

Transfer Portal season is in full swing. All around college football, teams are losing and adding players left and right. Georgia, meanwhile, has remained relatively quiet.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Locust Grove man convicted of basketball court shooting

McDONOUGH – A Henry County man will spend the next 20 years in prison after opening fire at two people fleeing an argument at the basketball court and striking one in the head. Henry County Superior Court Senior Judge Arch McGarity sentenced Anthony Armstrong today to 30 years with...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Piedmont Henry Hospital welcomes neurosurgeon

STOCKBRIDGE — A neurosurgeon has joined the staff a Piedmont Henry Hospital to launch its first dedicated neurosurgery service line. Though she’s new, Dr. Sandea Greene-Harris is familiar with the campus, having worked with the hospital in 2003 while it was still Henry Medical Center.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Norfolk Southern makes improvements to blocked railways in McDonough

McDONOUGH — Residents of McDonough should be seeing improvements to train delays along certain railways within city limits. McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent was one of several officials who sat down with representatives from Norfolk Southern to discuss the longstanding blockages at major intersections in McDonough.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Adoptable Animals - Week of December 15

Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia. For additional information email info@friendsofhenry.org or text 770.731.7848. Send a complete message with your name and what animal you...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge man charged in attempted murder of New Jersey resident

New Jersey — A Stockbridge man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a New Jersey resident. Roderick Carmichael was arrested Dec. 13 following a five-month investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Cresskill Police Department in New Jersey.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

New security cameras to go up around Henry County

McDONOUGH — Vandalism has prompted county officials to place security cameras in several locations throughout Henry County, including parks. Phase II locations are the E-911 Center, Transit Center, Sandy Ridge Park, Richard Craig Park and the new Elections Office location at 1550 Zach Hinton Pkwy.
MCDONOUGH, GA

