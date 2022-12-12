Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Transfer Portal Heating up Around Georgia
Transfer Portal season is in full swing. All around college football, teams are losing and adding players left and right. Georgia, meanwhile, has remained relatively quiet.
Henry County Daily Herald
Locust Grove man convicted of basketball court shooting
McDONOUGH – A Henry County man will spend the next 20 years in prison after opening fire at two people fleeing an argument at the basketball court and striking one in the head. Henry County Superior Court Senior Judge Arch McGarity sentenced Anthony Armstrong today to 30 years with...
Henry County Daily Herald
Piedmont Henry Hospital welcomes neurosurgeon
STOCKBRIDGE — A neurosurgeon has joined the staff a Piedmont Henry Hospital to launch its first dedicated neurosurgery service line. Though she’s new, Dr. Sandea Greene-Harris is familiar with the campus, having worked with the hospital in 2003 while it was still Henry Medical Center.
Henry County Daily Herald
Norfolk Southern makes improvements to blocked railways in McDonough
McDONOUGH — Residents of McDonough should be seeing improvements to train delays along certain railways within city limits. McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent was one of several officials who sat down with representatives from Norfolk Southern to discuss the longstanding blockages at major intersections in McDonough.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Adoptable Animals - Week of December 15
Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia. For additional information email info@friendsofhenry.org or text 770.731.7848. Send a complete message with your name and what animal you...
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge man charged in attempted murder of New Jersey resident
New Jersey — A Stockbridge man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a New Jersey resident. Roderick Carmichael was arrested Dec. 13 following a five-month investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Cresskill Police Department in New Jersey.
Henry County Daily Herald
New security cameras to go up around Henry County
McDONOUGH — Vandalism has prompted county officials to place security cameras in several locations throughout Henry County, including parks. Phase II locations are the E-911 Center, Transit Center, Sandy Ridge Park, Richard Craig Park and the new Elections Office location at 1550 Zach Hinton Pkwy.
Henry County Daily Herald
Five people arrested on domestic terrorism charges in clash at Atlanta's 'Cop City' site
Five people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta on Tuesday after a clash between activists and law enforcement at a site set to be turned into a state-of-the-art training facility for police, state investigators said. The planned $90 million, 85-acre Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is to...
