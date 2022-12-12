Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team
It’s unclear if legendary quarterback Tom Brady will continue to play football after this year. Though he was expected to retire after this season, it’s been revealed that “all options are on the table” for his quarterback future after some massive personal changes and the fact that he is still able to dominate the league. If he Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
Dan Campbell was just as surprised as everyone else about Lions' pass to Penei Sewell: 'What the f— are we doing?'
The Lions shocked fans everywhere on Sunday with an incredibly gutsy play call in the final minutes against the Vikings. Turns out, they also shocked their own head coach. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Detroit held a 31-23 lead over Minnesota. Facing a third and 7 at the Vikings' 41, Jared Goff dropped back and tossed it right to 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who made the grab and dived forward to pick up a crucial first down.
Matthew Judon calls out NFL over drug testing
New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon is the latest player to suggest that the NFL’s random drug testing program is not that random after all. Judon shared a message he received from the league Thursday ordering him to report for a random drug test. He tagged both the NFL and NFLPA on Twitter, asking... The post Matthew Judon calls out NFL over drug testing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sporting News
Week 15 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, JK Dobbins, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The fantasy football playoffs are finally here, and with three games on Saturday (Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, Dolphins-Bills), fantasy owners will have less time to make some crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 15 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 15: Rhamondre Stevenson injury puts Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris among top free-agent pickups
Few things are worse than big injuries during the final game of the week, and fantasy football owners were dealt a big blow when Rhamondre Stevenson and Kyler Murray exited early last Monday night. Murray's injury won't lead to any waiver-wire activity (at least not until Week 17 when Arizona plays Atlanta), but Stevenson's exit paves the way for Patriots' handcuffs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris to be among the top Week 15 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds. If nothing else, Strong and Harris are worth adding after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Fenway Bowl 2022: Louisville vs. Cincinnati prediction, preview
This year's Fenway Bowl took a very interesting turn thanks to head coach Scott Satterfield, who left the Louisville position to take the same job at Cincinnati, and now the two programs meet on the same field as college football bowl season kicks off. The game represents a renewal of the Keg of ...
3 Cardinals recall playing against each other in 2017 Fiesta Bowl
Editor's note: One in an occasional series of stories sharing Fiesta Bowl memories from those who played in or covered the annual bowl game. Today: Trace McSorley, Byron Murphy Jr., Ezekiel Turner Then (in respective order of players named): Quarterback, Penn State; cornerback, Washington, Scottsdale Saguaro alum; linebacker, Washington. ...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Wearing a Jersey They Don’t Wear Often vs. Miami
The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins this Saturday night, for what will be the third consecutive game against an AFC East opponent, and just the second home game against an AFC East rival this season. The game will be broadcast locally on channel 7 and across the country on...
Sporting News
Why Brock Purdy fell to 49ers in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft
It's been a … Purdy good start to Brock Purdy's NFL career. "Mr. Irrelevant" is irrelevant no more, with the 49ers quarterback putting together a few competent performances to help mitigate the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo (and Trey Lance). That has led to some questions: How exactly did Purdy fall to the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?
Sporting News
Where is Brock Purdy from? Hometown, college and more to know about 49ers 'Mr. Irrelevant' QB
Greatness runs through the Grand Canyon State. When Brock Purdy takes the field on Thursday night, he won't just be representing the San Francisco 49ers or the Iowa State Cyclones; He'll be representing all the boys and girls looking to make it beyond the city limits of Queen Creek, Ariz.
Sporting News
Bills vs. Dolphins weather updates: Heavy snow in forecast for NFL Week 15 Saturday night game
The Dolphins needed to use heaters when they placed in the indoor SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., in their Week 14 matchup against the Chargers. It was 55 degrees outside during the game. If Miami thought that was a cold gameday experience, the team is in for an eye-opening experience...
Broncos ownership group donates $100K to Mines for championship game costs
The Denver Broncos' ownership group donated money to the Colorado School of Mines to help fans support the football team at the D-II National Championship game, the school said in a tweet Thursday.
Sporting News
Biggest NFL Draft steals from 2022: Brock Purdy to 49ers, Tariq Woolen to Seahawks among 15 best late-round picks
The 2022 NFL Draft once again proved there are no throwaway late-round picks. Several successful teams in the '22 season have had key immediate contributions taking on Day 3 — in Rounds 4 through 7. But which of these surprising rookie steals stand out the most? Here's taking at...
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 16: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Dare Ogunbowale, Hunter Renfrow, Jordan Mason, and Jeff Driskel
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and it's a little more wonderful for the fantasy football owners skilled and lucky enough to get into their leagues' playoffs. If you're in, congrats, but there's more work to be done. If you really want to taste victory and carve your name into the legacy of your league, you must think ahead and prepare your squad for everything. Our Week 16 waiver wire watchlist can help you do just that, as we highlight potential streamers and players we expect to spike in ownership between now and next week. Dare Ogunbowale, Hunter Renfrow, Jordan Mason, and Jeff Driskel could go from obscure free agents to x-factors both in real life and in fantasy land.
Sporting News
Why did the Bills sign Cole Beasley? Buffalo turns to familiar face with Odell Beckham Jr.'s status uncertain
The holiday season is a time to see familiar and friendly faces. On Tuesday, the Bills brought back Cole Beasley, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, luring the slot receiver out of a short-lived retirement. Beasley played in 2022, a two-game stint with the Buccaneers before deciding to call it a career.
Sporting News
What channel is 49ers vs. Seahawks on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 15
The battle for the wild, wild NFC West. It's almost difficult to believe that the top two teams in the NFC West are the 49ers and the Seahawks, given the standing of the quarterback situation with each squad. Few could have seen Geno Smith's MVP-caliber season coming this year, especially...
Sporting News
Week 15 Fantasy Busts: Darren Waller, Jared Goff, Evan Engram among risky 'starts' in bad matchups
At this point in the fantasy football season, it's easy to get bogged down by numbers. From matchup data to advanced stats to basic splits, it can be difficult to know what's best to look at when making start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Our Week 15 fantasy bust list, which includes Darren Waller, Jared Goff, and Evan Engram, takes it all into account and can help you avoid potential landmines that will knock you out of the fantasy playoffs.
Sporting News
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 15
The Eagles became the first NFL team to clinch a playoff berth in Week 14 with their 48-22 blowout win over the Giants. Other teams across the league will look to join them in the 2022 NFL postseason during Week 15. Sure, some playoff spots have been virtually clinched at...
markerzone.com
ANOTHER FAN BRAWL BREAKS OUT, THIS TIME AT PANTHERS'S FLA LIVE ARENA
Anomalously, the number of fan fights at NHL games seems to be skyrocketing in the 2022-23 season. I don't have the numbers in front of me, but the feelings I that there is another fight every week, sometimes even more frequently than that. Earlier this week, a mass brawl broke...
Sporting News
Tariq Woolen and Richard Sherman comparisons: How Seahawks found another NFL Draft steal at cornerback
It's been 11 years since the Seahawks drafted Richard Sherman in the first round of the NFL Draft. Now, they may have found another diamond in the rough in 2022 rookie Tariq Woolen. Although Ahmad Gardner has rightfully had the lion's share of the headlines this season, Woolen has quietly...
