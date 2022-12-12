ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team

It’s unclear if legendary quarterback Tom Brady will continue to play football after this year. Though he was expected to retire after this season, it’s been revealed that “all options are on the table” for his quarterback future after some massive personal changes and the fact that he is still able to dominate the league. If he Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News

Dan Campbell was just as surprised as everyone else about Lions' pass to Penei Sewell: 'What the f— are we doing?'

The Lions shocked fans everywhere on Sunday with an incredibly gutsy play call in the final minutes against the Vikings. Turns out, they also shocked their own head coach. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Detroit held a 31-23 lead over Minnesota. Facing a third and 7 at the Vikings' 41, Jared Goff dropped back and tossed it right to 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who made the grab and dived forward to pick up a crucial first down.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Matthew Judon calls out NFL over drug testing

New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon is the latest player to suggest that the NFL’s random drug testing program is not that random after all. Judon shared a message he received from the league Thursday ordering him to report for a random drug test. He tagged both the NFL and NFLPA on Twitter, asking... The post Matthew Judon calls out NFL over drug testing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
Sporting News

Week 15 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, JK Dobbins, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

The fantasy football playoffs are finally here, and with three games on Saturday (Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, Dolphins-Bills), fantasy owners will have less time to make some crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 15 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News

Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 15: Rhamondre Stevenson injury puts Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris among top free-agent pickups

Few things are worse than big injuries during the final game of the week, and fantasy football owners were dealt a big blow when Rhamondre Stevenson and Kyler Murray exited early last Monday night. Murray's injury won't lead to any waiver-wire activity (at least not until Week 17 when Arizona plays Atlanta), but Stevenson's exit paves the way for Patriots' handcuffs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris to be among the top Week 15 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds. If nothing else, Strong and Harris are worth adding after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
ARIZONA STATE
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Wearing a Jersey They Don’t Wear Often vs. Miami

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins this Saturday night, for what will be the third consecutive game against an AFC East opponent, and just the second home game against an AFC East rival this season. The game will be broadcast locally on channel 7 and across the country on...
BUFFALO, NY
Sporting News

Why Brock Purdy fell to 49ers in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft

It's been a … Purdy good start to Brock Purdy's NFL career. "Mr. Irrelevant" is irrelevant no more, with the 49ers quarterback putting together a few competent performances to help mitigate the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo (and Trey Lance). That has led to some questions: How exactly did Purdy fall to the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 16: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Dare Ogunbowale, Hunter Renfrow, Jordan Mason, and Jeff Driskel

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and it's a little more wonderful for the fantasy football owners skilled and lucky enough to get into their leagues' playoffs. If you're in, congrats, but there's more work to be done. If you really want to taste victory and carve your name into the legacy of your league, you must think ahead and prepare your squad for everything. Our Week 16 waiver wire watchlist can help you do just that, as we highlight potential streamers and players we expect to spike in ownership between now and next week. Dare Ogunbowale, Hunter Renfrow, Jordan Mason, and Jeff Driskel could go from obscure free agents to x-factors both in real life and in fantasy land.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

Week 15 Fantasy Busts: Darren Waller, Jared Goff, Evan Engram among risky 'starts' in bad matchups

At this point in the fantasy football season, it's easy to get bogged down by numbers. From matchup data to advanced stats to basic splits, it can be difficult to know what's best to look at when making start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Our Week 15 fantasy bust list, which includes Darren Waller, Jared Goff, and Evan Engram, takes it all into account and can help you avoid potential landmines that will knock you out of the fantasy playoffs.
TENNESSEE STATE
markerzone.com

ANOTHER FAN BRAWL BREAKS OUT, THIS TIME AT PANTHERS'S FLA LIVE ARENA

Anomalously, the number of fan fights at NHL games seems to be skyrocketing in the 2022-23 season. I don't have the numbers in front of me, but the feelings I that there is another fight every week, sometimes even more frequently than that. Earlier this week, a mass brawl broke...

