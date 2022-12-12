It's the most wonderful time of the year, and it's a little more wonderful for the fantasy football owners skilled and lucky enough to get into their leagues' playoffs. If you're in, congrats, but there's more work to be done. If you really want to taste victory and carve your name into the legacy of your league, you must think ahead and prepare your squad for everything. Our Week 16 waiver wire watchlist can help you do just that, as we highlight potential streamers and players we expect to spike in ownership between now and next week. Dare Ogunbowale, Hunter Renfrow, Jordan Mason, and Jeff Driskel could go from obscure free agents to x-factors both in real life and in fantasy land.

