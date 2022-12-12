Read full article on original website
Wall Street falls sharply on angst over hawkish Fed
Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell sharply on Thursday, with the Dow on track for its steepest single-day fall in three months, as the Federal Reserve's guidance for protracted policy tightening quelled hopes of the rate-hike cycle ending anytime soon.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Fed Caps 2022 With 7th Rate Hike. What’s Next?
The Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday — a reprieve from several other higher rate hikes in 2022. You know the bar is set low when you call a rate increase of 50 basis points a reprieve, but that’s what seven Fed rate hikes in one year will do to a country. In its quest to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve previously raised the federal funds rate by 75 basis points four times in 2022 following two smaller...
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Russia's financial sector
The Department of the Treasury has designated 18 Russian entities for their role in financing Russia's war in Ukraine.
Chinese investors weigh risks after Kabul hotel attack
KABUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - In one of the office towers of Kabul's China Town, entrepreneur Yu Minghui sat gauging the aftershocks of the militant attack that severely wounded five of his compatriots in a city centre hotel.
As the Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate for the seventh time in 2022, with more to come in 2023, the economic outlook going forward is anyone’s guess.
FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government charged Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with a host of financial crimes on Tuesday, alleging he intentionally deceived customers and investors to enrich himself and others, while playing a central role in the company’s multibillion-dollar collapse.
