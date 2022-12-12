ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Wall Street falls sharply on angst over hawkish Fed

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell sharply on Thursday, with the Dow on track for its steepest single-day fall in three months, as the Federal Reserve's guidance for protracted policy tightening quelled hopes of the rate-hike cycle ending anytime soon.
Wyoming News

Fed Caps 2022 With 7th Rate Hike. What’s Next?

The Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday — a reprieve from several other higher rate hikes in 2022. You know the bar is set low when you call a rate increase of 50 basis points a reprieve, but that’s what seven Fed rate hikes in one year will do to a country. In its quest to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve previously raised the federal funds rate by 75 basis points four times in 2022 following two smaller...
Reuters

Chinese investors weigh risks after Kabul hotel attack

KABUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - In one of the office towers of Kabul's China Town, entrepreneur Yu Minghui sat gauging the aftershocks of the militant attack that severely wounded five of his compatriots in a city centre hotel.
Central Illinois Proud

FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government charged Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with a host of financial crimes on Tuesday, alleging he intentionally deceived customers and investors to enrich himself and others, while playing a central role in the company’s multibillion-dollar collapse.
WASHINGTON STATE

