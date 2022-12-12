The Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday — a reprieve from several other higher rate hikes in 2022. You know the bar is set low when you call a rate increase of 50 basis points a reprieve, but that’s what seven Fed rate hikes in one year will do to a country. In its quest to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve previously raised the federal funds rate by 75 basis points four times in 2022 following two smaller...

