Weather Aware Wednesday Then A Bitter Blast Of Cold Air

By Ashley Gann
 3 days ago

Tonight: The rain is clearing out and temperatures will remain mild. There will be overnight clouds and fog. Temps will be in the 50s.

Tomorrow and Tuesday: The week starts off dry with a mix of sun and clouds both Monday and Tuesday. Lows remain in the 50s and highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Weather Aware!
A strong area of low pressure brings back to back rain events within about 12 hours. Here is how the rain and temperature line up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38M088_0jfLYN2p00
We will be Weather Aware Wednesday with our main threat being flooding. Heavy rain and downpours are likely with some of these downpours capable of producing locally heavy amounts of rainfall. Model data has everyone receiving significant rainfall Wednesday with some locally heavy amounts up to 3-4″ impossible. Do not sleep on this Wednesday rain.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFu6V_0jfLYN2p00

Beyond the front:
After the rain moves out early Thursday morning we are looking at a dramatic change in temperatures. We will have to bundle up next weekend, our last full shopping weekend before Christmas arrives. Morning lows are expected to drop into the 20s and 30s by next Saturday and Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MghVy_0jfLYN2p00

