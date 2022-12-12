Don’t miss anything in the world of crypto with U.Today’s top four crypto news stories over the past day. Satoshi’s identity might have been revealed by Martin Shkreli. According to a recent Substack post by Martin Shkreli, the person behind the mask of Satoshi Nakamoto could be Paul Le Roux, a former programmer and former criminal cartel boss. Shkreli wrote that the transaction signature of the very first transfer sent to late Bitcoin pioneer Hal Finney decrypts to: “This Transaction was made by Paul Leroux to Hal Finney on January 12, 2009 #bitcoin.” Some, however, did not accept Shkreli’s revelation: Bitcoin Core developer Peter Wuille argues that someone with access to Finney's private key signed the claimed message. Another prominent developer, Greg Maxwell, stated that the signature type used by the alleged Satoshi did not exist until after Finney’s was out of commission.

4 HOURS AGO