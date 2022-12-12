Read full article on original website
Related
Cartel hitman who decapitated enemies has gone missing from a US prison
A cartel leader and hitman fond of videotaping torture sessions and decapitating his enemies has gone missing from a federal prison in Florida, where he was serving a 49-year sentence. As of November, Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a Mexican American cartel leader, had been mysteriously removed from the federal Bureau of Prisons website. He is now listed as “not in BOP custody” even though his release date is not until July 27, 2056. Valdez-Villareal, 49, is known by his underworld moniker “La Barbie,” and headed up the Los Negros, an enforcement group of the Beltran Leyva cartel — one of Mexico’s most ruthless underworld groups....
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Former US congressman David Rivera is arrested in Georgia in connection with Venezuela corruption probe after signing $50million contract with Maduro's government
Former Rep. David Rivera was arrested Monday for charges of conspiring to launder money and illegally acting as an agent of the Venezuelan government, according to a U.S. official and an indictment. Rivera and his associate Esther Nuhfer sought to improve bilateral ties between the U.S. and Venezuela in exchange...
L.A. COVID swindlers living European life of luxury extradited from Montenegro
Husband and wife swindlers from L.A. are extradited from Montenegro after months of lavish spending under fake names in a scenic Mediterranean resort town.
Woman Taken Hostage in Iran: Revolutionary Guard Tried to Make Me His Wife
An Australian woman held prisoner in Iran for over two years told Newsweek that the guard was a "masterful manipulator."
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Iran executes four people accused of spying for Mossad
Authorities in Iran have executed four people accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency identified the executed prisoners as Hossein Ordoukhanzadeh, Shahin Imani Mahmoudabadi, Milad Ashrafi and Manouchehr Shahbandi.The executions were carried out on Sunday after Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard announced the arrests of a network of individuals linked to the Israeli intelligence agency.The report said three others also received sentences of five to 10 years in prison, but they were not identified.They were arrested and sentenced to death in June on charges of “intelligence cooperation with Israel”.The report said the members had criminal...
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
China operates more than 100 secret 'police stations' in dozens of countries to monitor its citizens in exile, report says
Beijing operates more than 100 police facilities abroad to monitor, harass and repatriate its citizens in exile, Safeguard Defenders alleged.
u.today
Satoshi’s Identity Might Have Been Revealed, Shytoshi Kusama Shares Mysterious Message, Almost Half of SHIB Supply Gone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Don’t miss anything in the world of crypto with U.Today’s top four crypto news stories over the past day. Satoshi’s identity might have been revealed by Martin Shkreli. According to a recent Substack post by Martin Shkreli, the person behind the mask of Satoshi Nakamoto could be Paul Le Roux, a former programmer and former criminal cartel boss. Shkreli wrote that the transaction signature of the very first transfer sent to late Bitcoin pioneer Hal Finney decrypts to: “This Transaction was made by Paul Leroux to Hal Finney on January 12, 2009 #bitcoin.” Some, however, did not accept Shkreli’s revelation: Bitcoin Core developer Peter Wuille argues that someone with access to Finney's private key signed the claimed message. Another prominent developer, Greg Maxwell, stated that the signature type used by the alleged Satoshi did not exist until after Finney’s was out of commission.
dailycoin.com
Nayib Bukele Taunts Bloomberg for One-Sided Story on El Salvador
Pro-Bitcoin President Nayib Bukele took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Bloomberg’s latest article on El Salvador. The piece published on November 3rd, 2022 was supposed to summarize El Salvador’s Bitcoin (BTC) journey throughout the year. However, Bukele believes Bloomberg’s article is distant from reality, to say the least. Bukele declared: “This article is full of lies, which is standard for Bloomberg.”
U.S. will begin deporting Cubans by plane in 'coming weeks,' U.S. officials say
The U.S. is planning to begin deporting Cuban migrants who crossed undocumented into the U.S. from Mexico on flights back to Cuba, two U.S. officials say. The officials said the flights will begin “in the coming weeks,” as ICE locates Cubans with final orders of deportation to fill planes.
Former Spanish king wins bid to block part of UK harassment case
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Former Spanish king Juan Carlos on Tuesday won a bid to block part of a harassment case brought against him in a London court by his ex-lover. The 84-year-old ex-monarch faces a lawsuit from Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who says Juan Carlos directed a campaign of harassment against her from 2012 that is still ongoing. Juan Carlos emphatically denies Sayn-Wittgenstein’s claims.
U.S. sanctions more Haitians, including the relatives of people accused of corruption
A former director of Haiti’s customs administration and an “immediate” family member are being sanctioned by the U.S. State Department along with relatives of a current member of the Haitian Senate.
Down to its last panda, Mexico ponders what could come next
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Xin Xin, the last panda in Latin America, is not your average bear. A native of Mexico, she’s the only remaining member of a diaspora descended from giant pandas China gifted to foreign countries during the 1970s and 1980s. Mexico’s Chapultepec Zoo is one...
Australia wants Indonesia to monitor released bombmaker
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government on Thursday said it was seeking assurances from Indonesia that the man convicted of making the bombs used in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks would continue to be monitored after his release from prison. Islamic militant Hisyam bin Alizein, also known as...
U.S. sanctions officials close to El Salvador's Bukele for alleged corruption
SAN SALVADOR, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The United States sanctioned several Central American officials it accused of possible corruption in their respective countries on Friday, including two politicians close to El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele.
Comments / 0