OVERNIGHT: Clouds clear out quickly this evening. It will be clear and cold with a westerly wind of 5-10mph. Temps drop to the 40s by 6pm and 30s after midnight. The Geminids Meteor Shower peaked early this morning, but there will still be some meteors leftover tonight. We have ideal viewing conditions since it will be clear. Timeframe of 10pm to 2am will be the best to catch a shooting star in Little Rock or surrounding areas. Sunset is 4:59pm, and moonrise is 10:53pm tonight.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 21 HOURS AGO