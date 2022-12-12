Read full article on original website
Related
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Low chance of snow for some Monday evening into early Tuesday
It’s been a wet and warmer than average December so far, but winter is quickly approaching. The official start of Winter is 3:47pm Wednesday, December 21, and temperatures leading up to it are certainly going to feel like it. Cold and dry air settles in Thursday, December 15 and...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter is coming
OVERNIGHT: Clouds clear out quickly this evening. It will be clear and cold with a westerly wind of 5-10mph. Temps drop to the 40s by 6pm and 30s after midnight. The Geminids Meteor Shower peaked early this morning, but there will still be some meteors leftover tonight. We have ideal viewing conditions since it will be clear. Timeframe of 10pm to 2am will be the best to catch a shooting star in Little Rock or surrounding areas. Sunset is 4:59pm, and moonrise is 10:53pm tonight.
WDSU
National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes, more surveys expected
NEW ORLEANS — Now that the sun has risen, the National Weather Service has begun its surveys of areas struck by tornadoes Wednesday. The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes so far touched down in Southeast, Louisiana. One tornado was confirmed four miles west-northwest of Hahnville, another was confirmed...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Thunderstorms, possibly severe this afternoon and evening
Rain and storms will move through this afternoon with temperatures in the 60s. Some storms may be severe. Stay Weather Aware. The severe weather threat will remain highest in the southern part of the state. The National Weather Service already has a Tornado Watch in Southwest Arkansas until 5 PM.
WDSU
New Orleans residents could see storms possible Tuesday night and Wednesday
A strong storm that's bringing quite a winter storm to the Rockies and Northern Plains will drop a cold front closer to our region by Tuesday night. Most of the severe weather expected on Tuesday should stay to our north and west. That's where there's currently a level 3 out of 5 (enhanced) risk for severe storms.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain and storms are coming today. Stay Weather Aware
We have some fog and a few isolated showers this morning and temperatures are on the rise. Storms are expected this afternoon. Stay Weather Aware. Storms will move into West Arkansas starting around Noon and then into Central Arkansas starting around 2:00. They may linger in West Arkansas until as late as Midnight.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: It’s about to get cold
So far December has been cloudy, wet, and warm. The average temperature for the first half of the month is more than 7° warmer than normal.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A cloudy sky today; but no rain. Rain and thunderstorms with a chance of severe storms is coming tomorrow
We are starting our Monday with a cloudy sky and some fog and mist. Temperatures are in the 40s. With a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon, it will only warm into the mid and upper 50s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 57°
KHBS
Rain, strong storms possible beginning early Tuesday morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas remains out of the severe threat zone according to the National Weather Center's Severe Weather Outlook with most of the River Valley in the Marginal Risk, which is the lowest severe threat level. The heart of the severe weather threat has moved to southern...
Kait 8
Dec. 12: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are starting the morning off chilly and it doesn’t look to warm up much today. Clouds will stick around, but we should stay dry. The good news is that the severe weather...
Bear hunting returns to south Arkansas after 95 years
Bear season returned to South Arkansas on Saturday for the first time in almost a century.
WDSU
Large tornado strikes Lower 9th Ward, Arabi just 9 months after picking up the pieces
ARABI, La. — A large tornado has touched down in the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans as well as Arabi in St. Bernard Parish. The tornado was caught on WDSU's Tower Camera live on air. This is a large and dangerous storm. Take shelter immediately. This comes just...
KHBS
Arkansas: Advice for driving in rainy weather
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nobody likes to drive in heavy rain, but sometimes it's unavoidable. If you have to go out, here is some advice fromAAA and the AARP on the best ways to stay safe. Check your headlights ahead of time and make sure your tires are properly inflated....
Flu deaths continue to rise in Arkansas, 19 reported in last week
Flu cases and deaths continue to rise in the Natural State with 19 new deaths reported in the last week by the Arkansas Department of Health.
WDSU
Coast Guard rescues three from helicopter crash off Louisiana coast
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The United States Coast Guard responded to a helicopter crash off the coast of Louisiana Thursday morning. The helicopter crashed 30 miles offshore of Terrebonne Bay, according to a news release issued by the Coast Guard. Three people were rescued from a life raft after...
Arkansas urgent care units experiencing especially high volumes going into the holidays
ARKANSAS, USA — Urgent care centers in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are experiencing high patient volumes causing longer wait times. The Flu is impacting much of the area while COVID is still a factor for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. "Urgent care centers all over the...
WDSU
Louisiana insurance commissioner recommends these steps if your property was damaged by the tornado
This is the second time areas in New Orleans have been hit by a tornado, leaving many to pick up the pieces again. Back in March, WDSU interviewed Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon about what residents should do if they suffered damage. Donelon suggested residents who experienced damage to their...
WDSU
WATCH: Sneaky bear steals Chick-fil-A feast from front porch in Florida
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man caught a hungry bear on camera stealing his Chick-fil-A delivery order right off his front porch. "All the nuggets. Thirty nuggets and a large fry. Poof, just like that. He didn't want the salad though, nothing to do with the salad...weird," the homeowner is heard saying on the recording.
WDSU
Video: Santa paddleboards across New England river
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — This Santa was using a different type of sleigh. A man dressed as Santa Claus was stand-up paddle boarding in the Piscataqua River. The Piscataqua River cuts between New Hampshire and Maine. The person who took the video said Drew Craig is an avid paddle boarder...
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
Comments / 0