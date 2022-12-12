ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter is coming

OVERNIGHT: Clouds clear out quickly this evening. It will be clear and cold with a westerly wind of 5-10mph. Temps drop to the 40s by 6pm and 30s after midnight. The Geminids Meteor Shower peaked early this morning, but there will still be some meteors leftover tonight. We have ideal viewing conditions since it will be clear. Timeframe of 10pm to 2am will be the best to catch a shooting star in Little Rock or surrounding areas. Sunset is 4:59pm, and moonrise is 10:53pm tonight.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes, more surveys expected

NEW ORLEANS — Now that the sun has risen, the National Weather Service has begun its surveys of areas struck by tornadoes Wednesday. The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes so far touched down in Southeast, Louisiana. One tornado was confirmed four miles west-northwest of Hahnville, another was confirmed...
Rain, strong storms possible beginning early Tuesday morning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas remains out of the severe threat zone according to the National Weather Center's Severe Weather Outlook with most of the River Valley in the Marginal Risk, which is the lowest severe threat level. The heart of the severe weather threat has moved to southern...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Dec. 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are starting the morning off chilly and it doesn’t look to warm up much today. Clouds will stick around, but we should stay dry. The good news is that the severe weather...
Arkansas: Advice for driving in rainy weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nobody likes to drive in heavy rain, but sometimes it's unavoidable. If you have to go out, here is some advice fromAAA and the AARP on the best ways to stay safe. Check your headlights ahead of time and make sure your tires are properly inflated....
WATCH: Sneaky bear steals Chick-fil-A feast from front porch in Florida

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man caught a hungry bear on camera stealing his Chick-fil-A delivery order right off his front porch. "All the nuggets. Thirty nuggets and a large fry. Poof, just like that. He didn't want the salad though, nothing to do with the salad...weird," the homeowner is heard saying on the recording.
Video: Santa paddleboards across New England river

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — This Santa was using a different type of sleigh. A man dressed as Santa Claus was stand-up paddle boarding in the Piscataqua River. The Piscataqua River cuts between New Hampshire and Maine. The person who took the video said Drew Craig is an avid paddle boarder...
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
HARRISON, AR

