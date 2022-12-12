ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gabby-gabby
3d ago

that's good they gave them back.. people shouldn't take others pets that's just wrong. in so many levels..

foxla.com

LAPD pursuit ends in horrific crash in South LA

LOS ANGELES - One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle that was being pursued by Los Angeles Police Department officers crashed in South LA, authorities said. SkyFOX flew over the scene at Vernon Avenue and Flower Street near the southbound 110 Freeway...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

French Bulldog stolen from vehicle in Hesperia

A family in Hesperia is calling for the safe return of their beloved French Bulldog after thieves smashed the window of their vehicle in the parking lot of a busy shopping center and stole the animal. The incident unfolded Sunday when Amairani Sanchez’s mother was Christmas shopping while her father...
HESPERIA, CA
KTLA

Mother of girl who died of suspected fentanyl overdose sues LAUSD

The mother of a 15-year-old girl who died of a suspected fentanyl overdose in a high school restroom has filed a negligence and wrongful-death lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District. Elena Perez seeks damages, including “for the loss of love of her daughter,” but the lawsuit does not specify a dollar amount. The […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Los Angeles man gets 10 years for $25M cellphone scheme

A Los Angeles cellphone store owner who stole some $25 million from wireless carriers by illegally unlocking phones was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison. Argishti Khudaverdyan, 44, of Burbank, also was ordered to pay nearly $28.5 million in restitution, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Orange County mother killed by a stray bullet

Family members are mourning after an Orange County mother was killed by a stray bullet fired during an alleged drive-by shooting in Santa Ana on Dec.4. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora, was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred. According to surveillance footage, Mora was walking out of a convenience store […]
SANTA ANA, CA
yovenice.com

Playa Vista Shopping Center Ransacked by Burglars

Burglars ransacked businesses at a Playa Vista shopping center last week. Among those robbed was an ice cream shop where the two suspects made off with $4,000 from the cash register and safe. As reported by KTLA, the incident took place Wednesday night at Runway Playa Vista. Among the businesses...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
LANCASTER, CA
westsidetoday.com

Missing Senior Last Seen Near Pico-Robertson

A 67-year-old man last seen near Pico-Robertson has been reported missing. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Frederic Jones was last seen on December 7 around 4:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of South La Cienega Boulevard. “He is believed to be on foot. Frederic suffers from dementia...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

LA City Councilman Fight Caught on Video

LA County Councilman Kevin De Leon is not a very popular person. This is due to his incredibly offense remarks along with then-Council President Nury Martinez and others made earlier this year. There has been a petition for De Leon to resign, but he has yet to do so. During...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

