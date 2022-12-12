Read full article on original website
gabby-gabby
3d ago
that's good they gave them back.. people shouldn't take others pets that's just wrong. in so many levels..
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California BeachMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Related
Long Beach police identify ‘John Doe’ from 1978 as 15-year-old La Puente boy
After more than 40 years, officials have identified a boy found dead in Long Beach in 1978. Using a DNA sample, investigators learned that the body was that of 15-year-old Kenneth Nevada Williams, who had run away from his home in La Puente, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department. He […]
L.A. County sheriff’s sergeant charged with firing his gun at his home
A sergeant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been charged after allegedly unlawfully firing his handgun at his home last year, officials announced Wednesday. The incident occurred July 27, 2021, when Sgt. Joel Nebel was off duty. He allegedly fired several rounds from his handgun while in his backyard. One of the rounds […]
21-Year-Old Arrested After Porch Assault Captured By Ring Camera
A 21-year-old was arrested Wednesday for an alleged assault on a porch caught on a Ring camera following a possible road rage incident in November. On Wednesday, Adriano Anzuini, 21, from Santa Clarita, was arrested for assault as the primary suspect involved in the incident, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita ...
foxla.com
LAPD pursuit ends in horrific crash in South LA
LOS ANGELES - One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle that was being pursued by Los Angeles Police Department officers crashed in South LA, authorities said. SkyFOX flew over the scene at Vernon Avenue and Flower Street near the southbound 110 Freeway...
foxla.com
LA deputies looking for suspects involved in hour-long wild pursuit
LOS ANGELES - A suspect led deputies on a wild hour-long pursuit through LA County. The pursuit started in El Monte; the suspect drove at high-speeds on the 710, 10 and 5 freeways. The original want on the suspect came in as driving under the influence, but that later changed...
localocnews.com
Man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death and killing their two young sons, in Orange
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 42-year-old man was convicted today of stabbing one of his girlfriends to death and killing their two young sons in 2012. The children’s bodies were never located. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder for...
LA-area hotel owner on cigarette break jumps into action to help unconscious cop involved in car wreck
The owner of a Days Inn in West Covina, California, who was having a cigarette break, rushed to help an unconscious highway patrol officer involved in a car wreck.
Chase through LA ends in chaotic search for armed robbery suspect
Three people were taken into custody Tuesday night following a lengthy chase that ended in a chaotic search for the suspects in Downey.
KTLA.com
French Bulldog stolen from vehicle in Hesperia
A family in Hesperia is calling for the safe return of their beloved French Bulldog after thieves smashed the window of their vehicle in the parking lot of a busy shopping center and stole the animal. The incident unfolded Sunday when Amairani Sanchez’s mother was Christmas shopping while her father...
Orange County man convicted of murdering girlfriend, sons, then going out to party
An Orange County man has been found guilty of stabbing his girlfriend to death and murdering his two young sons back in 2012. The girlfriend’s body was stabbed 48 times, police said. On Wednesday, Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, from Orange was convicted on three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his girlfriend, Arlet […]
Mother of girl who died of suspected fentanyl overdose sues LAUSD
The mother of a 15-year-old girl who died of a suspected fentanyl overdose in a high school restroom has filed a negligence and wrongful-death lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District. Elena Perez seeks damages, including “for the loss of love of her daughter,” but the lawsuit does not specify a dollar amount. The […]
LASD Sergeant Charged with Firing Gun in Negligent Manner
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sergeant was charged Tuesday with unlawfully firing his handgun at his home last year, prosecutors announced.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Los Angeles man gets 10 years for $25M cellphone scheme
A Los Angeles cellphone store owner who stole some $25 million from wireless carriers by illegally unlocking phones was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison. Argishti Khudaverdyan, 44, of Burbank, also was ordered to pay nearly $28.5 million in restitution, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.
Orange County mother killed by a stray bullet
Family members are mourning after an Orange County mother was killed by a stray bullet fired during an alleged drive-by shooting in Santa Ana on Dec.4. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora, was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred. According to surveillance footage, Mora was walking out of a convenience store […]
6th person arrested in connection to killing of man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor
Adrian Chavez, 42, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder in Norwalk. The post 6th person arrested in connection to killing of man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor appeared first on Long Beach Post.
yovenice.com
Playa Vista Shopping Center Ransacked by Burglars
Burglars ransacked businesses at a Playa Vista shopping center last week. Among those robbed was an ice cream shop where the two suspects made off with $4,000 from the cash register and safe. As reported by KTLA, the incident took place Wednesday night at Runway Playa Vista. Among the businesses...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
foxla.com
Student who fatally overdosed at Bernstein High was missing for 8 hours, attorney says
LOS ANGELES - The family of 15-year-old Melanie Ramos filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District following Melanie's overdose death at Bernstein High School. The suit alleges the district knew the campus bathrooms were a ‘drug haven’ where students regularly buy, sell and consume drugs.
westsidetoday.com
Missing Senior Last Seen Near Pico-Robertson
A 67-year-old man last seen near Pico-Robertson has been reported missing. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Frederic Jones was last seen on December 7 around 4:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of South La Cienega Boulevard. “He is believed to be on foot. Frederic suffers from dementia...
iheart.com
LA City Councilman Fight Caught on Video
LA County Councilman Kevin De Leon is not a very popular person. This is due to his incredibly offense remarks along with then-Council President Nury Martinez and others made earlier this year. There has been a petition for De Leon to resign, but he has yet to do so. During...
Comments / 1