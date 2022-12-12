ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones

Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about...
ClutchPoints

NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 15: Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy leads 49ers over Seahawks

The NFL Week 15 schedule kicks off the final month of the 2022 NFL season. It is the first weekend fans get Saturday games, so set your alerts for the standard Thursday matchup, three games on Saturday, six early window contests on Sunday, four late window tilts, and the usual Sunday night and Monday night […] The post NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 15: Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy leads 49ers over Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Bills

The 2022 NFL season is coming down to a wire, so the stakes are raising every game. The Miami Dolphins are traveling to face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, which means it is time for some Dolphins Week 15 bold predictions. Miami is coming off a rough two-game losing streak. Most recently, […] The post Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Murky Brock Purdy injury update for 49ers-Seahawks on TNF

San Francisco 49ers’ QB Brock Purdy received an injury update on Tuesday ahead of the team’s Thursday Night Football clash with the Seattle Seahawks, per Eric Branch. “49ers QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib) will be limited in practice today. Kyle Shanahan said it’s not clear whether he will play Thursday vs. Seahawks,” Branch wrote on Twitter. […] The post Murky Brock Purdy injury update for 49ers-Seahawks on TNF appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Matthew Judon calls out NFL over drug testing

New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon is the latest player to suggest that the NFL’s random drug testing program is not that random after all. Judon shared a message he received from the league Thursday ordering him to report for a random drug test. He tagged both the NFL and NFLPA on Twitter, asking... The post Matthew Judon calls out NFL over drug testing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement

The Jackson State football program were left without a head coach after Deion Sanders left to take the Colorado job. Now, the school looks to name the man Sanders recommended as his successor. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Jackson State will hire TC Taylor as its next head football coach. Taylor served as the wide receivers […] The post Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

2022 Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

While teams across the NFL are still fighting for playoff spots, in the fantasy football world, the playoffs are set to kick off in Week 15 in most leagues. While not everyone is in the playoffs, there’s a decent chance that most fantasy owners have at least one team that will begin the fight for […] The post 2022 Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Bobby Petrino back in the FBS game, but there’s a UNLV football catch

Bobby Petrino is back in the FBS game, but it’s not what you think. The former Atlanta Falcons and Arkansas head coach has made his return to the FBS college football landscape as an offensive coordinator with the UNLV Rebels, sources told Chris Low of ESPN. Petrino will now work on the offensive staff under […] The post Bobby Petrino back in the FBS game, but there’s a UNLV football catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PARADISE, NV
ClutchPoints

Ryan Tannehill’s strong message to Titans amid 3-game losing skid

Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans find themselves in a strange spot in the AFC South right now. They aren’t exactly dominating their opponents right now, but they have a two game lead at the top of their division. They are likely going to win the division, even though they currently find themselves in the […] The post Ryan Tannehill’s strong message to Titans amid 3-game losing skid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

This wild Jimmy Garoppolo-Brock Purdy stat will turn more 49ers fans into believers

Sure, the San Francisco 49ers will not have Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season, but they definitely trust what they have in Brock Purdy. So far, Purdy has looked solid and capable of handling the chores under center for the 49ers, who will be facing the Seattle Seahawks on the road this Thursday […] The post This wild Jimmy Garoppolo-Brock Purdy stat will turn more 49ers fans into believers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘I wouldn’t be here’: Josh McDaniels shows Bill Belichick love ahead of Raiders-Patriots

Week 15 is huge for the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders. They’re both trying to keep their playoff hopes alive but it will also mark the first meeting of the year between Josh McDaniels and Bill Belichick, at least in a game that means something. The two clashed in the preseason. McDaniels was […] The post ‘I wouldn’t be here’: Josh McDaniels shows Bill Belichick love ahead of Raiders-Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Saquon Barkley gets big injury update for Week 15 vs. Commanders

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to practice before a game against the Washington Commanders after suffering an injury last week, according to a tweet from ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jordan Raanan. The Giants planned to limit Barkley’s snaps against the Eagles last week even after he...
ClutchPoints

Giants land former Dodgers’ hurler amid Carlos Rodon free agency interest

The San Francisco Giants have had a busy past two days, actively working the free-agency market in order to buff up their starting rotation. After agreeing to a two-year deal with Sean Manaea on Monday, the Giants struck again while the iron was hot and came to terms on a two-year deal with former Dodgers […] The post Giants land former Dodgers’ hurler amid Carlos Rodon free agency interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

