Read full article on original website
Related
Odell Beckham to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones
Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about...
NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 15: Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy leads 49ers over Seahawks
The NFL Week 15 schedule kicks off the final month of the 2022 NFL season. It is the first weekend fans get Saturday games, so set your alerts for the standard Thursday matchup, three games on Saturday, six early window contests on Sunday, four late window tilts, and the usual Sunday night and Monday night […] The post NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 15: Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy leads 49ers over Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Bills
The 2022 NFL season is coming down to a wire, so the stakes are raising every game. The Miami Dolphins are traveling to face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, which means it is time for some Dolphins Week 15 bold predictions. Miami is coming off a rough two-game losing streak. Most recently, […] The post Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Minnesota Vikings: 3 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Colts
For the first time this season, fans will have some NFL action on a Saturday. The Minnesota Vikings are set to host the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium, which means it is time for some Vikings Week 15 bold predictions. Minnesota is coming off a 34-23 loss against the...
Brock Purdy gets major update for Thursday Night Football vs. Seahawks
Brock Purdy has put together back-to-back impressive performances for the San Francisco 49ers after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with injury in Week 13, and he’ll look to make it three against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. The 22-year-old rookie out of Iowa State is set to play...
Murky Brock Purdy injury update for 49ers-Seahawks on TNF
San Francisco 49ers’ QB Brock Purdy received an injury update on Tuesday ahead of the team’s Thursday Night Football clash with the Seattle Seahawks, per Eric Branch. “49ers QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib) will be limited in practice today. Kyle Shanahan said it’s not clear whether he will play Thursday vs. Seahawks,” Branch wrote on Twitter. […] The post Murky Brock Purdy injury update for 49ers-Seahawks on TNF appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Browns
The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some Baltimore Ravens Week 15 bold predictions. They will be back on the road to face the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday. The Ravens are coming off an important 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. They...
Matthew Judon calls out NFL over drug testing
New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon is the latest player to suggest that the NFL’s random drug testing program is not that random after all. Judon shared a message he received from the league Thursday ordering him to report for a random drug test. He tagged both the NFL and NFLPA on Twitter, asking... The post Matthew Judon calls out NFL over drug testing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NHL Odds: Penguins vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 12/15/2022
The Pittsburgh Penguins will fly south for this December matchup as they face the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Panthers prediction and pick. The Penguins defeated the Stars 2-1 on Monday night in a tight game. Roope Hintz...
Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement
The Jackson State football program were left without a head coach after Deion Sanders left to take the Colorado job. Now, the school looks to name the man Sanders recommended as his successor. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Jackson State will hire TC Taylor as its next head football coach. Taylor served as the wide receivers […] The post Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
While teams across the NFL are still fighting for playoff spots, in the fantasy football world, the playoffs are set to kick off in Week 15 in most leagues. While not everyone is in the playoffs, there’s a decent chance that most fantasy owners have at least one team that will begin the fight for […] The post 2022 Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bobby Petrino back in the FBS game, but there’s a UNLV football catch
Bobby Petrino is back in the FBS game, but it’s not what you think. The former Atlanta Falcons and Arkansas head coach has made his return to the FBS college football landscape as an offensive coordinator with the UNLV Rebels, sources told Chris Low of ESPN. Petrino will now work on the offensive staff under […] The post Bobby Petrino back in the FBS game, but there’s a UNLV football catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pitt Offers Notre Dame Transfer TE Cade Berrong
The Pitt Panthers were the first to offer tight end Cane Berrong after he entered the transfer portal.
Ryan Tannehill’s strong message to Titans amid 3-game losing skid
Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans find themselves in a strange spot in the AFC South right now. They aren’t exactly dominating their opponents right now, but they have a two game lead at the top of their division. They are likely going to win the division, even though they currently find themselves in the […] The post Ryan Tannehill’s strong message to Titans amid 3-game losing skid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You might get your own team’: Von Miller hilariously highlights why Cowboys need to show Micah Parsons the money
All things considered, the Dallas Cowboys are having a fantastic season. If it weren’t for the Philadelphia Eagles somehow having a much more successful campaign, so far, the Cowboys would have been atop the NFC East division, as they’ve already got 10 wins against only three losses after 14 weeks of football in the 2022 NFL season.
This wild Jimmy Garoppolo-Brock Purdy stat will turn more 49ers fans into believers
Sure, the San Francisco 49ers will not have Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season, but they definitely trust what they have in Brock Purdy. So far, Purdy has looked solid and capable of handling the chores under center for the 49ers, who will be facing the Seattle Seahawks on the road this Thursday […] The post This wild Jimmy Garoppolo-Brock Purdy stat will turn more 49ers fans into believers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seattle Seahawks: 3 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. 49ers
With the Seattle Seahawks set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15, this team is looking to earn themselves a spot in the playoffs. Ahead of this Seahawks – 49ers game, we will be Seahawks Week 15 predictions. Led by veteran quarterback Geno Smith, the Seahawks...
‘I wouldn’t be here’: Josh McDaniels shows Bill Belichick love ahead of Raiders-Patriots
Week 15 is huge for the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders. They’re both trying to keep their playoff hopes alive but it will also mark the first meeting of the year between Josh McDaniels and Bill Belichick, at least in a game that means something. The two clashed in the preseason. McDaniels was […] The post ‘I wouldn’t be here’: Josh McDaniels shows Bill Belichick love ahead of Raiders-Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saquon Barkley gets big injury update for Week 15 vs. Commanders
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to practice before a game against the Washington Commanders after suffering an injury last week, according to a tweet from ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jordan Raanan. The Giants planned to limit Barkley’s snaps against the Eagles last week even after he...
Giants land former Dodgers’ hurler amid Carlos Rodon free agency interest
The San Francisco Giants have had a busy past two days, actively working the free-agency market in order to buff up their starting rotation. After agreeing to a two-year deal with Sean Manaea on Monday, the Giants struck again while the iron was hot and came to terms on a two-year deal with former Dodgers […] The post Giants land former Dodgers’ hurler amid Carlos Rodon free agency interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0