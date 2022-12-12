ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Palos Verdes Estates Declares Local Emergency After Landslide

Another portion of a Palos Verdes Estates cliff could fall at any time, prompting the city manager to issue a proclamation to keep the area closed to the public. The landslide occurred about 10 a.m. Friday along the coast near Rosita Place in the City of Palos Verdes Estates, adjacent to the city of Torrance.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA

