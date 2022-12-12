Read full article on original website
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California BeachMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
californiapublic.com
Hate grows, L.A. politics go berserk and Gen Z saves democracy: Columnists dissect 2022
As a tumultuous 2022 wraps up, L.A. Times columnists Mark Z. Barabak and Anita Chabria parse the good, the bad and the shocking — and offer predictions for 2023.
californiapublic.com
Mayor's new emergency order runs up against an unresolved problem: chaos at City Hall
Councilmember Kevin de León plans to attend Tuesday’s vote on a homelessness emergency — all but guaranteeing there will be a show of force from protesters.
californiapublic.com
As hate crimes continue to rise, LAPD chief blames social media, Kanye West
Los Angeles police figures show a 13% increase in the number of hate crimes, with the biggest jump seen in crimes against Black people.
californiapublic.com
LAPD doesn't fully track its use of facial recognition, report finds
Two years after Los Angeles police leaders set tougher limits on the LAPD’s use of facial recognition, a follow-up report said that the department still lacks a system for tracking when the technology misidentifies someone. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Pair who died in apparent murder-suicide at UC Irvine were mother and son
Authorities identified the two people, one 36 and another 77, whose bodies were found on the ground Tuesday in a plaza on UC Irvine’s campus.
californiapublic.com
Re-homed for the holidays: Griffith Park ponies find new digs
As of Wednesday, 25 of the ponies had found new homes. The owner of the pony rides said, in the future, the animals wouldn’t be working.
californiapublic.com
All Options for Declining Mountain Lion P-22 Are Pretty Bad, Experts Say
The famous mountain lion P-22 was resting comfortably at a veterinarian medical hospital one day after he was safely captured in Los Feliz, but after being evaluated, experts are leaving him with a couple options in his deteriorating health, and neither of those will likely result in him being released back into the wild.
californiapublic.com
Hollywood school took 8 hours to find teen overdose victim in bathroom, mother's lawsuit alleges
Melanie Ramos was found dead at Bernstein High in September. The lawsuit alleges school officials knew of a drug problem on campus but took no action, and failed to look for Melanie in time. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Palos Verdes Estates Declares Local Emergency After Landslide
Another portion of a Palos Verdes Estates cliff could fall at any time, prompting the city manager to issue a proclamation to keep the area closed to the public. The landslide occurred about 10 a.m. Friday along the coast near Rosita Place in the City of Palos Verdes Estates, adjacent to the city of Torrance.
californiapublic.com
Virginia sheriff defends removal of items from deputy's home after California triple homicide
Virginia police say they told California investigators of their search of the home of Austin Lee Edwards, the Virginia cop who killed three people in California. A Riverside police spokesperson said he first heard of the search from The Times. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Health officials are urging masks again amid high COVID, flu levels
With respiratory diseases circulating widely in L.A. County, officials are urging residents to use a familiar tool to help thwart transmission: masks.
