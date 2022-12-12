Read full article on original website
Related
Hippo Swallows Toddler Whole Then Spits Him Out Alive
A two-year-old boy in Uganda lived through a Pincocchio-like tale when a hippo swallowed him whole and then threw up. Not only did he survive the harrowing ordeal, but he only suffered a few minor cuts and bruises. Newsweek reported that the child was playing near his home in Katwe...
78 Christmas Jokes That Will Have You Ho Ho Ho-Ing
Why are Christmas trees so bad at knitting, you ask? Because they always drop their needles!
Kearney Hub
Why mourning a pet can be harder than grieving for a person
Many pet owners know that our connections with animals can be on an emotional par with those we share with other humans — and scientific research backs this up. The key ingredients of human attachment are experiencing the other person as a dependable source of comfort, seeking them out when distressed, feeling enjoyment in their presence and missing them when apart. Researchers have identified these as features of our relationships with pets too.
Comments / 0