AARP is out with the nominees for its 21st annual Movies for Grownups Awards for the best films, TV and filmmakers of 2022. Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans leads with the way with six noms, followed by fellow awards-season favorites Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Woman King are next with five each, and Tár and She Said with four apiece. All of those pics except She Said also will vie for Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups along with Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking. Spielberg also is up for Best Director alongside James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water),...

9 MINUTES AGO