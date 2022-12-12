Read full article on original website
Related
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
Kearney Hub
Forging through the 2022 financial crisis
No one’s life is perfect. You do the best you can with each day and hope it all adds up to something good in the end. It’s only human to have doubts about your own value. We all feel that way at times. Your life means something, even if you don’t think so at the moment.
Dow plunges in perfect storm for stocks
Investors got a second-day jolt with the economy slowing as prices and interest rates are expected to keep rising. The Federal Reserve hiked rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday.
Kearney Hub
Survivor benefit vs. work benefit
Q: I was divorced many years ago after more than a 10-year marriage. I have not remarried. My previous wife has passed away, and she worked under Social Security for many years. I am 63 now and don't plan on filing for my Social Security benefit until I reach my full retirement age. Am I eligible for a survivor benefit? And if I do apply for it now, will that decrease the Social Security benefit I will be eligible for at full retirement?
Comments / 0