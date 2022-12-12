Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Water district backs county's MSBU plan for Inverness Village 4
The Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) is supporting Citrus County commissioners’ plan to move forward with creating a Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU) for Inverness Village Unit 4. At the District’s meeting Tuesday, SWFWMD deputy general counsel Elizabeth Fernandez summarized for her board the issues related to that...
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County Commission gives support, but not commitment, to water cooperative
BRONSON — The Suwannee River Water Management District is considering the formation of a regional water supply cooperative. As the plan is proposed, The Waccasassa Water and Wastewater Cooperative would provide water and sewer services to Bronson, Cedar Key and Otter Creek. County attorney Nicolle Shalley reported to the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ask the Builder: Cleaning and restoring tile and slate floors
Recently, I wrote a column about how to get ceramic tile grout clean. I received quite a few thank-you notes via the “Ask Tim” page at AsktheBuilder.com. It’s always gratifying to hear from you that I helped you save time and money. Pam, who hails from Kenosha,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River Council approved road repaving plan, welcomes state money for River Walk, city hall repairs
The Crystal River council voted Monday to update its future land use map and Comprehensive Plan to include the recently annexed 339.6 acres of Kings Bay and upland islands. The council voted unanimously to change the land use of the upland islands (47 acres) from the county’s conservation and low intensity coastal and lakes to the city’s conservation use. The council voted to make the changes on the city’s zoning maps and Comp plan.
Citrus County Chronicle
School Board approves final work plan, considers iPad insurance
At the regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board on Tuesday, Dec. 13, members approved the final 2022-23 five-year work plan for the district, as well as discussed the possibility of purchasing iPad insurance to save money on damage costs incurred. The main takeaways from the work plan are...
