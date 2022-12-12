Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana East central Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Robert, or 7 miles northeast of Hammond, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Folsom around 1215 PM CST. Enon around 1235 PM CST. Franklinton around 1245 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 17:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pearl River FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY, EASTERN TANGIPAHOA AND EASTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES AND NORTHERN PEARL RIVER COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 04:14:00 Expires: 2022-12-18 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents along east-facing reefs. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 12:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches in northeast Minnesota. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph near Lake Superior. * WHERE...Northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Covington, Jefferson Davis, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Covington; Jefferson Davis; Simpson The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Simpson County in central Mississippi Northwestern Covington County in southeastern Mississippi Northwestern Jefferson Davis County in south central Mississippi * Until 100 PM CST. * At 1157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Prentiss, or 15 miles south of Pinola, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Clem around 1215 PM CST. Magee and Sanatorium around 1230 PM CST. Martinville around 1240 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
