Effective: 2022-12-14 11:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Covington; Jefferson Davis; Simpson The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Simpson County in central Mississippi Northwestern Covington County in southeastern Mississippi Northwestern Jefferson Davis County in south central Mississippi * Until 100 PM CST. * At 1157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Prentiss, or 15 miles south of Pinola, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Clem around 1215 PM CST. Magee and Sanatorium around 1230 PM CST. Martinville around 1240 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

COVINGTON COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO