Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Nutcracker remains a beloved Christmas tradition in Roanoke and you can still catch two performancesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Feed birds ducks and geese birdseed instead of crackers bread crumbs or junk foodCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Glenvar sends two athletes to the next level
SALEM, Va. – Glenvar had two athletes put pen to paper on Wednesday. State champion volleyball player Claire Griffith will be headed to Bridgewater College in the ODAC. “It is so exciting. It really felt official when I committed up there, but it feels extra special putting your name on the paper,” Griffith said. “Definitely the culture, the team culture the team vibe, everyone is for each other, works for each other, so I’m so excited to be a part of that.”
WSLS
Liberty trying to ‘get their edge back’ with bowl looming
Lynchburg, Va. – It’s been something of a rollercoaster at Liberty over the past month or so. The Flames were nationally ranked after defeating BYU and then taking down Arkansas on the road. Unfortunately, they followed up the success with three straight losses including a blowout while visiting...
WSLS
Learn to Curl with the Roanoke Valley Curling Club
ROANOKE, Va. – Slide into the holiday season with the Roanoke Valley Curling Club. The group is hosting a learn to curl night on Sunday, Dec. 18. You will be able to try delivering a stone, sweeping and more. The session is about 30 minutes of ice instruction and...
WSLS
Virginia Tech basketball player visits New River Valley Head Start programs
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – From the court to the classroom, Hokies forward John Camden paid visits to New River Community Action Head Start locations in Blacksburg and Christiansburg on Monday. The preschool programs serve children from at-risk backgrounds. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, just giving back to...
ODU star receiver Ali Jennings transferring to Virginia Tech
Old Dominion football's top wide receiver is heading to Virginia Tech.
WSET
Otterbots to host 2023 PHCC baseball season as Hooker Field undergoes renovations
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Otterbots announced Tuesday that they will host Patrick & Henry Community College's 2023 baseball season. Danville’s American Legion Post 325 Field will serve as the PHCC Patriots’ home ballpark for the 2023 season. The Patriots will play 28 home games from...
A broken leg didn't slow down Brody Jones and his PWO commitment to the Hokies
Bristol (VA) athlete Brody Jones was having a great senior season before breaking his fibula late in the season after dragging three defenders for a few yards. The injury immediately ended Jones’ senior year but it didn’t end his college recruitment. About three weeks after the injury, Jones...
Inside Nova
Busy weekend gets busier for Freedom-Woodbridge’s TJ Bush
The timing wasn’t ideal. As TJ Bush prepared for the Dec. 10 Class 6 state final with his Freedom-Woodbridge high school teammates, Liberty University announced Dec. 4 it had hired Jamey Chadwell as its new head coach. Chadwell was Coastal Carolina’s head coach when Bush committed to the Chanticleers...
WSLS
Clay Campbell reflects on NASCAR’s 75 years on Founders Day
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Happy Founders Day to NASCAR fans! It was 75 years ago on December 14 that Bill France Senior and his racing advisees met at the Streamline Hotel – and the idea of stock car racing and NASCAR was born. Martinsville Speedway just celebrated its 75th...
ysnlive.com
CHANEY IS RAMPING UP MOMENTUM
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Jason Hewlett dropped twenty-two points in three quarters as Chaney handed Liberty its fourth loss of the season, 63-20. Liberty (1-4) started the game handling the patented Chaney pressure well and were able to score with the Cowboy’s. KJ Turner and Evan Bates both hit from beyond the arc to keep the Leopard’s within striking distance at the end of one, trailing 16-12.
KWTX
Former Baylor QB commits to Virginia Tech
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor backup quarterback, Kyron Drones has committed to Virginia Tech. Drones will have three years of eligibility. He entered the transfer portal recently, following Baylor’s last conference game.
WDBJ7.com
Rookie’s opens at River Ridge Shopping Center
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many residents living in Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake or Roanoke know all about the sweet treats that Rookie’s has to offer. In the fall, River Ridge approached Rookie’s owners about opening a new space in the shopping center. “River Ridge actually came and approached...
WSLS
Salem High School teacher wins $10k grant for STEM courses
SALEM, Va. – A teacher at Salem High School is getting a $10,000 check after winning a grant. Gary Lupton hopes the funds will help him teach STEM ... the cool way. He wanted to expand computer science at the high school, so he applied for a grant on code.org.
WSET
City of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and LYH Regional team up for exciting new project
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and the Lynchburg Regional Airport are teaming up for an exciting new industrial and aeronautical project. They're calling it the Aiport Commerce Park. A project that has been in discussion for nearly two decades just received a grant...
WSET
New state historical highway markers approved in Franklin Co., Roanoke
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke library that hid a censored trove of Black literature, and the Franklin County community of Ferrum are among the seven new historical markers approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources this December. The new texts cover the Old Dominion’s past from 1776 to the present day.
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoes
WDBJ 7 Meteorolosit Brett Watts has revealed that once upon a time in Virginia volcanoes did exist. Watts began considering the idea after the recent eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii and pondering the mountains in the area. In the Slight Chance of Science Podcast, the meteorologist spoke with Dr. Jim Beard, a retired curator with the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville.
Franklin News Post
In last public words, Roanoke tech entrepreneur speaks of his faith in God
For those who turned out to celebrate the life of a man described as a pioneer and leader in the technology ecosystem of Southwest Virginia and beyond, Bonz Hart had a message:. “I’m not the star of the show,” Hart said in a video, taken several weeks before he died...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi to host Mega Adoption Event at the Berglund Center Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. – There are plenty of four-legged friends who need a forever home. Angels of Assisi is hosting another Holiday Extravaganza Mega Pet Adoption at the Berglund Center just before the Christmas holiday. Ten other rescue groups across the valley will be joining the organization for the event.
WSLS
Blue Ridge Bites: Halwa Bakery & Cafe Butternut Squash Soup
ROANOKE, Va. – Karmen George, owner of Halwa Bakery & Cafe in Blacksburg is back in the kitchen to show us how to make butternut squash soup – perfect for the long winter months. Learn more about Halwa Bakery & Cafe by visiting its Facebook page or its...
Comments / 2