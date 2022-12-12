ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Glenvar sends two athletes to the next level

SALEM, Va. – Glenvar had two athletes put pen to paper on Wednesday. State champion volleyball player Claire Griffith will be headed to Bridgewater College in the ODAC. “It is so exciting. It really felt official when I committed up there, but it feels extra special putting your name on the paper,” Griffith said. “Definitely the culture, the team culture the team vibe, everyone is for each other, works for each other, so I’m so excited to be a part of that.”
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Liberty trying to ‘get their edge back’ with bowl looming

Lynchburg, Va. – It’s been something of a rollercoaster at Liberty over the past month or so. The Flames were nationally ranked after defeating BYU and then taking down Arkansas on the road. Unfortunately, they followed up the success with three straight losses including a blowout while visiting...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Learn to Curl with the Roanoke Valley Curling Club

ROANOKE, Va. – Slide into the holiday season with the Roanoke Valley Curling Club. The group is hosting a learn to curl night on Sunday, Dec. 18. You will be able to try delivering a stone, sweeping and more. The session is about 30 minutes of ice instruction and...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech basketball player visits New River Valley Head Start programs

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – From the court to the classroom, Hokies forward John Camden paid visits to New River Community Action Head Start locations in Blacksburg and Christiansburg on Monday. The preschool programs serve children from at-risk backgrounds. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, just giving back to...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Busy weekend gets busier for Freedom-Woodbridge’s TJ Bush

The timing wasn’t ideal. As TJ Bush prepared for the Dec. 10 Class 6 state final with his Freedom-Woodbridge high school teammates, Liberty University announced Dec. 4 it had hired Jamey Chadwell as its new head coach. Chadwell was Coastal Carolina’s head coach when Bush committed to the Chanticleers...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
ysnlive.com

CHANEY IS RAMPING UP MOMENTUM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Jason Hewlett dropped twenty-two points in three quarters as Chaney handed Liberty its fourth loss of the season, 63-20. Liberty (1-4) started the game handling the patented Chaney pressure well and were able to score with the Cowboy’s. KJ Turner and Evan Bates both hit from beyond the arc to keep the Leopard’s within striking distance at the end of one, trailing 16-12.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
KWTX

Former Baylor QB commits to Virginia Tech

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor backup quarterback, Kyron Drones has committed to Virginia Tech. Drones will have three years of eligibility. He entered the transfer portal recently, following Baylor’s last conference game.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rookie’s opens at River Ridge Shopping Center

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many residents living in Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake or Roanoke know all about the sweet treats that Rookie’s has to offer. In the fall, River Ridge approached Rookie’s owners about opening a new space in the shopping center. “River Ridge actually came and approached...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Salem High School teacher wins $10k grant for STEM courses

SALEM, Va. – A teacher at Salem High School is getting a $10,000 check after winning a grant. Gary Lupton hopes the funds will help him teach STEM ... the cool way. He wanted to expand computer science at the high school, so he applied for a grant on code.org.
SALEM, VA
WSET

New state historical highway markers approved in Franklin Co., Roanoke

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke library that hid a censored trove of Black literature, and the Franklin County community of Ferrum are among the seven new historical markers approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources this December. The new texts cover the Old Dominion’s past from 1776 to the present day.
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia

Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoes

WDBJ 7 Meteorolosit Brett Watts has revealed that once upon a time in Virginia volcanoes did exist. Watts began considering the idea after the recent eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii and pondering the mountains in the area. In the Slight Chance of Science Podcast, the meteorologist spoke with Dr. Jim Beard, a retired curator with the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville.
ROANOKE, VA

