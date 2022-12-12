Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/14/22
Carson was recently brought in to us as a stray. He is friendly, playful, and so darn cute! He doesn’t mind being a lap dog which is funny for a hound dog, and he is also picky about his food. Carson does have a distinct beagle bark. He seems to get along with other dogs, but we would do a meet and greet if there are other dogs in the home. If this super sweet, one-of-kind boy looks like the right fit for you, apply today! Visit Carson at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Polly
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Polly. Polly is a senior female Terrier mix. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Polly is friendly, smart, and funny!. She came to the shelter as a stray. To schedule an appointment...
Dog warden at full capacity for medium, large dogs
"We are in a very urgent situation," a Facebook post read.
explore venango
SPONSORED: Holiday Deals Happening at Heeter Lumber in Knox and Emlenton
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber in Knox and Emlenton are running Holidays Deals to help with your gift buying. (Pitured above: Kurtis McNaughton – Emlenton Manager, and Marcus Slaugenhoup) Emlenton’s Heeter Lumber has a great deal on a smoker, just in time for Christmas! Pick up a...
WFMJ.com
Animal Charity to the rescue: Abandoned dog tied to shopping cart in Youngstown field
Animal Charity of Ohio has come to the rescue of a yet another abandoned dog in Youngstown. According to a post on the organization’s Facebook page, this one was found on vacant East Side property, tethered to a shopping cart. The post says Animal Charity is seeing more abuse,...
WFMJ.com
Mahoning County Dog Warden out of kennels for medium, large dogs, ask public for help
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is calling on the public for help after reporting that they are out of kennels for medium and large breed dogs. The Dog Warden describes this as a "very urgent situation" and says they currently have 88 dogs with 99% of them being strays no one has claimed.
explore venango
Sharon Marie Hufnagel
Sharon Marie Hufnagel, passed away suddenly on December 5, 2022, at the age of 76. Sharon was originally from Glenshaw, PA having attended Shaler High School. At a young age she married and lovingly and successfully raised a family of three, with two sons first and then a daughter. Throughout...
butlerradio.com
Robin’s Home Thrift Shop Celebrating Grand Opening
Those looking for good deals to support a worthy local cause are invited to an event later this week. The Grand Opening Celebration for Robin’s Home Thrift Store and Donation Center in Butler will take place Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served at the...
explore venango
Roger Bruce Martz
Roger Bruce Martz passed away December 13, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Born November 2, 1950, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Roger and Rebecca Martz. Bruce was a life long resident of Sigel, Pennsylvania. He graduated from...
explore venango
William C. Ross
William C. Ross, 80, a resident of Broadwood Towers of New Bethlehem, entered into eternal rest on Saturday evening, December 10, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital. Born on July 22, 1942, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late William P. and Celesta (Sheffer) Ross. He is survived...
explore venango
Win-It-Wednesday: Sign Up for a Chance to Win Restaurant Gift Certificates
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection of Cranberry has teamed up with exploreVenango.com for a popular weekly giveaway – Win-It-Wednesday!. Each Wednesday, one randomly selected winner will win a local gift certificate. This week, 4 Your Car Connection is giving away a Sweet Basil Gift Card.
yourerie
Jet Pet: Border Collie puppies
New opening for one local group promotes Erie’s youth …. New opening for one local group promotes Erie's youth leadership. Erie School Board approves pay increase for administrators. Erie School Board approves pay increase for administrators. The biggest court cases coming up in 2023 | Lawyer …. 2022 was...
explore venango
Diane Lyn Gibbons
Diane Lyn Gibbons, age 70, of Horsecreek Road, passed away on December 10, 2022, at UPMC Hospital in Seneca. Born on January 31, 1952, she was a daughter to the late Charles and Helen Lehnortt Crawford. Diane was an Oil City High School Graduate. On December 9, 1972, she married...
explore venango
Clyde Mitchell Shumaker
Clyde Mitchell Shumaker, 76, formerly of New Bethlehem, died Sunday evening, December 11, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital. Born on November 10, 1946, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Clyde B. “Pete” and Norma L. (Gourley) Shumaker. He served his country during...
explore venango
Amy Marie Daugherty
Amy Marie Daugherty passed away on December 11, 2022, from breast cancer at age 64. She was the daughter of Margaret Simpson Daugherty and the late Lawrence R. Daugherty. Amy was raised in Oil City, Pennsylvania with her six brothers and sisters. Amy attended Saint Stephen’s Elementary School and Venango...
explore venango
Tina Siegel Kean
Tina Siegel Kean, 53, of Shippenville, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 after a brief illness. Born on June 7, 1969 in Clarion, she was the daughter of Francis A. “Pete” and Suzanne E. Sandrock Siegel. She was a graduate of North Clarion High School 1987 and...
explore venango
Benjamin B. “Ben” Lowers
Born in Allegheny Township, Butler County on February 13, 1944, he was the son of the late Russell and Mae Finnefrock Lowers. A laborer by occupation, he had been employed in construction much of his life. He was a 1963 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District, then of Emlenton. Ben served with the United States Army being Honorably Discharged with the rank of SP/4 and earned both the Good Conduct and National Defense Service Medals. He served with the 81st Artillery Corps of the Eighth Army. He enjoyed going to auctions of all kinds, both buying and selling a variety of merchandise. Surviving are his wife, “Liz” Bowser Lowers; two sons: Russell and Jerry (Lori) Lowers, all of Parker; three grandchildren: Brooke Lowers of St. Petersburg, Jamison Winger of Callensburg, and Andrea Seeker of New York, and one great-grandchild Madelynn Winger; two brothers: Richard Lowers of Parker and Dennis “Butch” Lowers of Seneca, and number of nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his step-mother, Olive Lowers. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson Blake Lowers.
explore venango
Angel Renee Wyant
Angel Renee Wyant, 53, of Chicora, formerly of Parker, passed away Sunday morning at Chicora Medical Center of natural causes. Born on August 29, 1969 in Butler, she was the daughter of Robert C. Wyant of Parker who survives, and the late Edith Beryl Bowser Wyant. She graduated from Allegheny-Clarion...
explore venango
Leona Madeline Elgin Weitz
Leona Madeline Elgin Weitz, was born February 1, 1929, in Clarion, Pennsylvania, and went home to her Lord on November 21, 2022. Known for most of her adult life as Lee, she graduated from Clarion High School in 1948 and Indiana (PA) State Teacher’s College with a degree in Home Economics in 1952.
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Steak Fajitas
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Steak Fajitas – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Zesty salsa and tender strips of steak make these traditional fajitas extra special!. Ingredients. 2 large tomatoes, seeded and chopped. 1/2 cup diced red onion. 1/4 cup lime juice. 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded...
Comments / 0