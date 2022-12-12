ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Bay Area

Dense Fog Blanketing East Bay Interior Sunday Morning

Dense tule fog is expanding northward early Sunday morning and is expected to bring foggy conditions to Byron, Brentwood, Antioch and potentially around Concord through sunrise, according to the National Weather Service. Visibility is expected to be one-quarter mile or less for a large swath of the inland section of...
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Spare the Air Alert Issued for Monday

Burning wood or any other solid fuel in the Bay Area is prohibited on Monday, both indoors and outdoors, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced in a Spare the Air alert on Sunday. The air district said the Bay Area will likely have unhealthy air quality as the...
NBC Bay Area

Deadly Crash Involving Pedestrian on Highway 101 in San Jose

A pedestrian died after running across lanes of southbound Highway 101 in San Jose and being hit by two vehicles early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred around 5:15 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. A male pedestrian ran from the right-hand...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Dies After Car Runs Her Over in Davenport Driveway

The California Highway Patrol said Sunday an accident on Friday in a driveway in Davenport in Santa Cruz County resulted in the death of a 76-year-old woman. Officers responded at 3 p.m. to a home on Swanton Road, east of State Highway 1. The woman was standing in the driveway when a 76-year-old man backed up his 2002 Ford vehicle in the driveway.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Several People Injured in Multi-Car Crash on Byron Highway

Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Byron Highway Sunday afternoon. The incident involving three cars were was reported around 3 p.m. One of the cars caught on fire and several people were injured, including a baby. First responders said they could not send a medivac to the...
BYRON, CA
NBC Bay Area

SUV Crashes Into Mountain View Post Office

Police are investigating after a BMW SUV crashed into a U.S. Post Office building in Mountain View Saturday. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the post office on Hope Street. Police said the post office was open at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Person Dies in Structure Fire in San Francisco

One person died Friday morning in a structure fire in San Francisco, according to the fire department. At about 8:20 a.m., crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the area of Idora and Garcia avenues in the city's Inner Parkside district, fire officials said. One person was rescued...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fremont Carjacking Leads to Police Pursuit Ending in Injury Crash

A Sunday evening carjacking led to a police pursuit that ended when the stolen vehicle crashed into another, ejecting a victim who suffered "significant injuries," Fremont police said. Police arrested the three occupants of the stolen vehicle. Fremont police said at approximately 5:08 p.m., three men accosted a female victim...
FREMONT, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crowds Return to SF's Union Square, City Strives to Keep Shoppers Safe

San Francisco’s Union Square was packed Sunday as some visitors celebrated the first night of Hanukkah and others stepped out to see the square lit up with holiday decor. “It’s awesome!,” said 11-year-old Andre Briones who was one of the hundreds of people at the square to attend the menorah lighting for the first night of Hanukkah.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Redwood City Man Turns Home Into a Christmas Wonderland

A Redwood City man is spreading holiday cheer by turning his childhood home into a Christmas wonderland, with tens of thousands of lights and raising money for a good cause at the same time. Steven Foster has been transforming his mom’s front yard, located on Topaz Street, into a menagerie...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Some Bay Area Restaurants Add Lettuce Surcharge Due to Rising Costs

The rising cost of lettuce is hitting Bay Area restaurants hard, forcing some to add a lettuce surcharge to help make up for the sky-high costs. "Lettuce has been impacted by a disease in the Salinas Valley that has progressively gotten worse over the last three years and has now infected over 1,000 different lettuce fields this year, causing a shortage on the market," said Norm Groot, executive director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Ticking Upward in the Bay Area

In many Bay Area counties, COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are up, mirroring some summer surges seen earlier in the pandemic. While the data shows some promise that flu and RSV numbers are plateauing or declining in some places, health officials are still urging precautions to protect against COVID-19, RSV and the flu. With many people already taking off on holiday travels, an infection with any of those three illnesses still has the potential to turn their holiday plans upside down.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fairfield Mayor Harry Price Dies Days Before End of Term

The city of Fairfield is mourning the loss of its longtime mayor Friday evening. Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died Friday morning, according to an announcement by the city. He was about to complete his fourth term as mayor. "Mayor Price truly loves his community and was a great advocate for...
FAIRFIELD, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Restaurant Reaches COVID Insurance Settlement

One of San Francisco's best known restaurants is celebrating a rare settlement against an insurance company. The owners of John's Grill say Hartford Insurance has agreed to pay them for the losses related to the pandemic closure and their legal team says this could also become an important win for other thousands of small businesses who had their pandemic claims dismissed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Hundreds Mark the Start of Hanukkah with SF Union Square Menorah Lighting

Hundreds of people packed into San Francisco's Union Square on Sunday evening to mark the start of Hanukkah by watching the lighting of a giant, public menorah. Organizers say this annual Union Square event first took place in 1975 in what they call "the first big public menorah and celebration of Chanukah outside of Israel." They said the tradition was started with support from late rock promoter and Holocaust survivor Bill Graham.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Retailers Concerned About Holiday Shopping as Sales Drop

Some startling figures are out about consumer spending during the holiday shopping season as it appears people are keeping their wallets closed more often this year. The drop off in consumer spending wasn’t real drastic, but with Black Friday and the start of holiday shopping, retailers don’t usually expect a drop at all and it was basically across the board.
SAN JOSE, CA

