Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
Dense Fog Blanketing East Bay Interior Sunday Morning
Dense tule fog is expanding northward early Sunday morning and is expected to bring foggy conditions to Byron, Brentwood, Antioch and potentially around Concord through sunrise, according to the National Weather Service. Visibility is expected to be one-quarter mile or less for a large swath of the inland section of...
NBC Bay Area
Spare the Air Alert Issued for Monday
Burning wood or any other solid fuel in the Bay Area is prohibited on Monday, both indoors and outdoors, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced in a Spare the Air alert on Sunday. The air district said the Bay Area will likely have unhealthy air quality as the...
NBC Bay Area
Water Main Break Floods Houses in San Francisco's Glen Park Neighborhood
Several San Francisco homeowners are cleaning up a big mess after a water main broke, flooding homes and backyards. The incident happened Saturday morning on Laidley Street, in the city's Glen Park neighborhood. Officials said that an 8-inch water main broke, flooding most of the backyards on the street. By...
NBC Bay Area
Deadly Crash Involving Pedestrian on Highway 101 in San Jose
A pedestrian died after running across lanes of southbound Highway 101 in San Jose and being hit by two vehicles early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred around 5:15 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. A male pedestrian ran from the right-hand...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dies After Car Runs Her Over in Davenport Driveway
The California Highway Patrol said Sunday an accident on Friday in a driveway in Davenport in Santa Cruz County resulted in the death of a 76-year-old woman. Officers responded at 3 p.m. to a home on Swanton Road, east of State Highway 1. The woman was standing in the driveway when a 76-year-old man backed up his 2002 Ford vehicle in the driveway.
NBC Bay Area
Code Restrictions Almost Stop Life-Sized Polar Express Engine From Coming to Life in Los Gatos
A South Bay family spent weeks making an elaborate holiday display, but it almost didn't happen because of code restrictions. About 700 people a night go to see a holiday display on Flintridge Drive in Los Gatos. The Max family worked on the life-size replica of the Polar Express engine,...
NBC Bay Area
Several People Injured in Multi-Car Crash on Byron Highway
Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Byron Highway Sunday afternoon. The incident involving three cars were was reported around 3 p.m. One of the cars caught on fire and several people were injured, including a baby. First responders said they could not send a medivac to the...
NBC Bay Area
SUV Crashes Into Mountain View Post Office
Police are investigating after a BMW SUV crashed into a U.S. Post Office building in Mountain View Saturday. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the post office on Hope Street. Police said the post office was open at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt.
NBC Bay Area
1 Person Dies in Structure Fire in San Francisco
One person died Friday morning in a structure fire in San Francisco, according to the fire department. At about 8:20 a.m., crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the area of Idora and Garcia avenues in the city's Inner Parkside district, fire officials said. One person was rescued...
NBC Bay Area
Fremont Carjacking Leads to Police Pursuit Ending in Injury Crash
A Sunday evening carjacking led to a police pursuit that ended when the stolen vehicle crashed into another, ejecting a victim who suffered "significant injuries," Fremont police said. Police arrested the three occupants of the stolen vehicle. Fremont police said at approximately 5:08 p.m., three men accosted a female victim...
NBC Bay Area
SF's Mission Residents, Businesses Call for Neighborhood Safety
Residents and businesses in San Francisco’s Mission District say they are fed up. They want the city to step in to stop the violence, open air drug use and homelessness in the area. Ayman Farahat talked to NBC Bay Area Friday and shared some of his stories in the...
NBC Bay Area
Crowds Return to SF's Union Square, City Strives to Keep Shoppers Safe
San Francisco’s Union Square was packed Sunday as some visitors celebrated the first night of Hanukkah and others stepped out to see the square lit up with holiday decor. “It’s awesome!,” said 11-year-old Andre Briones who was one of the hundreds of people at the square to attend the menorah lighting for the first night of Hanukkah.
NBC Bay Area
Countdown to Christmas: Bay Area Shoppers Try to Spend Less on ‘Super Saturday'
More than 158 million people nationwide are expected to shop Saturday or “Super Saturday,” the last full weekend before Christmas Day. Shoppers said that due to the inflation, it’s a different experience this year as they are spending less and are more strategic. “I probably will spend...
NBC Bay Area
Redwood City Man Turns Home Into a Christmas Wonderland
A Redwood City man is spreading holiday cheer by turning his childhood home into a Christmas wonderland, with tens of thousands of lights and raising money for a good cause at the same time. Steven Foster has been transforming his mom’s front yard, located on Topaz Street, into a menagerie...
NBC Bay Area
Some Bay Area Restaurants Add Lettuce Surcharge Due to Rising Costs
The rising cost of lettuce is hitting Bay Area restaurants hard, forcing some to add a lettuce surcharge to help make up for the sky-high costs. "Lettuce has been impacted by a disease in the Salinas Valley that has progressively gotten worse over the last three years and has now infected over 1,000 different lettuce fields this year, causing a shortage on the market," said Norm Groot, executive director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau.
NBC Bay Area
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Ticking Upward in the Bay Area
In many Bay Area counties, COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are up, mirroring some summer surges seen earlier in the pandemic. While the data shows some promise that flu and RSV numbers are plateauing or declining in some places, health officials are still urging precautions to protect against COVID-19, RSV and the flu. With many people already taking off on holiday travels, an infection with any of those three illnesses still has the potential to turn their holiday plans upside down.
NBC Bay Area
Fairfield Mayor Harry Price Dies Days Before End of Term
The city of Fairfield is mourning the loss of its longtime mayor Friday evening. Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died Friday morning, according to an announcement by the city. He was about to complete his fourth term as mayor. "Mayor Price truly loves his community and was a great advocate for...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Restaurant Reaches COVID Insurance Settlement
One of San Francisco's best known restaurants is celebrating a rare settlement against an insurance company. The owners of John's Grill say Hartford Insurance has agreed to pay them for the losses related to the pandemic closure and their legal team says this could also become an important win for other thousands of small businesses who had their pandemic claims dismissed.
NBC Bay Area
Hundreds Mark the Start of Hanukkah with SF Union Square Menorah Lighting
Hundreds of people packed into San Francisco's Union Square on Sunday evening to mark the start of Hanukkah by watching the lighting of a giant, public menorah. Organizers say this annual Union Square event first took place in 1975 in what they call "the first big public menorah and celebration of Chanukah outside of Israel." They said the tradition was started with support from late rock promoter and Holocaust survivor Bill Graham.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Retailers Concerned About Holiday Shopping as Sales Drop
Some startling figures are out about consumer spending during the holiday shopping season as it appears people are keeping their wallets closed more often this year. The drop off in consumer spending wasn’t real drastic, but with Black Friday and the start of holiday shopping, retailers don’t usually expect a drop at all and it was basically across the board.
Comments / 0