ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

California Central Valley Holocaust Memorial opens to the public in Bakersfield

By Marco Torrez
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cptn6_0jfLUmLO00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today more than a hundred people gathered to see the unveiling of the Central Valley Holocaust Memorial at the Chabad of Bakersfield.

The Central Valley Holocaust Memorial took longer than a decade to bring to reality. Organizers say it’s the first of its kind in the region.

“The creation of this memorial was from the effort of the entire community,” Esther Schlanger, the director of Chabad of Bakersfield, said. “The building and the collecting was created by many of the people here.”

Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial unveiled in Bakersfield

The memorial has six large transparent containers filled to the brim with buttons. Each button symbolic of a Jewish life lost during the Holocaust.

“When you see the amount of buttons that were collected it really shows the magnitude of the number six million people, individuals,” Schlanger said. “Just like the buttons that are all varied in size, shape and color those those were the victims like people like you and me. They were mothers, fathers, babies, brothers, and sisters.”

Chabad of Bakersfield had a special speaker for the event: a 100-year-old Holocaust survivor.

“As Dr. Mengele moved further down I ran back to the other side,” Joe Alexander said. “If I didn’t run back to the other side I wouldn’t be here talking to you. The people on the left were put on trucks and went straight to the gas chamber.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Visitors and organizers all shared the same message to the community: “Don’t let history repeat itself.”

“Never forget what happened and teach children to understand and learn how tyranny is not acceptable in these days,” Anthony Bray, a visitor at the memorial, said.

The memorial will be open to the public on Sundays and Mondays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. It’s free to the public but donations will be accepted. Chabad of Bakersfield is located at 6901 Ming Ave. in Southwest Bakersfield.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Sikh community cheers on Manpreet Kaur, at Wednesday’s swearing-in

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to state that Kaur is the first person of Punjabi descent to serve on the Bakersfield City Council. KGET regrets the error. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A packed house was on hand at Bakersfield City Hall Wednesday night – many of them Punjabi Sikhs – for the swearing-in of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

‘This is Kern County’ showcases Kern County’s culture and magic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Devon Watkins could not be more honored to be a part of the promotional video called “This is Kern County,” which has drawn thousands of viewers showcasing the community, local businesses and more. Watkins, a 31-year-old artist and writer, wrote and performed in “This is Kern County” released this month and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Library program provides free meals to children after school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — – Justin Patterson comes to the Beale Memorial Library in downtown Bakersfield after school to get food for his siblings with the help of the after-school program Snacks in the Stacks. “We spend most of our time here because my mom is at work a lot of the time […] That […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Family asking for help to locate teen last seen in November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield family is asking for help to find an 18-year-old they say they have not heard from in nearly three weeks. Nathan Avila, 18, has been missing since Nov. 26, according to family. Avila was last seen on East 21st Street in the Old Town Kern area. Family told 17 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for a missing at-risk woman, 36

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for Raquel Marquez, 36. Marquez was last seen Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., at the 700 block of 8th Street. According to the police department, Marquez is considered at risk because of diminished mental capacity. The police department describes Marquez as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Delano, CA

Delano is the second largest city in Kern County, California. Located just 31 miles from Bakersfield, it’s the center for growing table grapes. The city’s primary industry is agriculture, serving as a hub for farmer organizations and Mexican American political movements. Named after then-Interior Secretary Columbus Delano, the...
DELANO, CA
KGET

CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday in Bakersfield area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield on Friday. CHP said officers will be at an undisclosed location between 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and 2 a.m. Dec. 17 checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and proper […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO asking for help to identify 2 Shafter vandalism suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify two people suspected of vandalizing and damaging a vehicle in Shafter. KCSO released images of two people who were seen on video chasing a vehicle in Shafter in the area of Burbank Street and Manuel Avenue on Dec. 6. According […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET 17

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead after a shooting in northwest Bakersfield Tuesday evening, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to the 7200 block of Cranbrook Avenue at 5:02 p.m. At the scene, deputies found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Former Shafter top cop to head Wasco force

Former Shafter chief Charlie Fivecoat is the first modern-day Wasco chief of police, after the City Council unanimously approved his hiring Tuesday night. He was to start planning the formation of the city's new police department Wednesday. Fivecoat comes to Wasco with 33 years of law enforcement experience, 11 years...
WASCO, CA
KGET

Vehicle crashes into pillar at WinCo in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into a large pillar outside of the entrance of WinCo in northwest Bakersfield, according to a 17 News photographer. The crash happened around 7:23 a.m. at the WinCo on Coffee Road. A man was seen being treated by medical personnel in an ambulance. It is unknown if there […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

B'nai Jacob sells synagogue for development of rental housing

Downtown's busiest residential developer has purchased the longtime home of Congregation B'nai Jacob to make room for a 51-unit, luxury rental project to be built between the Bakersfield Amtrak station and Mill Creek Linear Park. The more than 110-year-old, conservative Jewish congregation is tentatively planning to move, at least temporarily,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

City youth jobs program paying $23 an hour accepting applications

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A six-month city youth fellowship program paying $23 an hour is now accepting applications. In the Youth Jobs Program City Hall Fellowship, participants will work 20 hours a week alongside city staff. A Youth Jobs Program news release says, “Fellows will shadow staff and help with administrative duties and analyses; assist […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Sunny and dry temperatures expected throughout the week

Sunny and cool around Kern County today. Valley temps will again be in the lower 50’s, with Mountain temps in the 40’s. We started off the morning with some fog around the Tehachapi area, this could be the case again tomorrow morning. High pressure will keep any type of wet weather out of the area […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Wasco police chief begins plans for city police department

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Wasco’s new police chief has started preparing plans to put together the city’s police department. The city of Wasco had its police chief for less than a week but during that time he’s made a plan to put together the police department. That includes recruitment efforts and a temporary timeline. Wasco […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

KGET

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy