BBC
Youth homelessness: 'Shelters are full every night'
"We're trapped in a world where there's no growth," says Kaitlyn, who is 19. "It's not easy to get a job, save money, go back to school." After being kicked out by her parents, she was left homeless and turned to charities to help rebuild her life. Homelessness charities say...
BBC
Todmorden: PAWS animal rescue charity's plea for new home
Volunteers at an animal rescue charity in West Yorkshire have pleaded for help in their search for a new home. Todmorden-based PAWS has been seeking new premises since February, following a notice to vacate from its landlord. The charity said it had until January 2023 before it faced court action...
BBC
Two boys rescued from Winter Wonderland bungee ride
Two teenage boys had to be rescued when a "reverse bungee" ride failed at Winter Wonderland in London, leaving them suspended in the air in a cage. The teenagers were on the ride at Hyde Park on Wednesday evening, when the Met Police said the incident occurred. The amusement park...
