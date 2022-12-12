ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
herosports.com

New Tulsa Coach Kevin Wilson Glad To Do Double Duty

This is the time of year when some coaches are doing double duty, sort of a good problem because they have a new job, while things are going well at their old one as well. That is the situation with new Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson, who will be doing double duty for what he hopes will be the next several weeks.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa dance instructor mourns the loss of his friend, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

TULSA, Okla. — The entertainment world was hit with the shocking and tragic news of dancer and producer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death Wednesday. A Tulsa-area professional dancer and dance studio owner, Emmanuel “Cross” Hurd was close friends with Boss. He said their friendship started over a decade ago.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Watch: 106.9 K-HITS Collecting Diapers, Baby Items For Families In Need

Our radio partners 106.9 K-HITS are collecting diapers and baby items on Thursday for families in need. Donations will go to Emergency Infant Services in Tulsa. News On 6's Meredith McCown was live with details on the drive. Thursday's event runs until 6 p.m. in the front parking lot of...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man hit by car while crossing street in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man is recovering after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in south Tulsa. Tulsa police said the man was hit while crossing the street in a dark area near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thieves steal from three Tulsa businesses overnight

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a string of burglaries overnight. OK Cookie Momster and Bird and Bottle both shared pictures Wednesday morning on Facebook. Both locations are open, despite their glass doors being shattered during the crimes. “Small businesses have enough of a hard time as...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Cushing Fire Department Adds New Live Fire Training Tower

The Cushing Fire Department says its new training tower will help it better prepare to fight fires. The department shared photos of the new live fire building after conducting some training. According to the department the new training tower will help their firefighters train on high angle rescues, search and...
CUSHING, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Companies Looking For Machinists During Shortage

Tulsa Tech instructors say there’s a huge shortage of machinists right now in Green Country. There are more jobs than people to fill them. Teachers say there are several different things you can do with a machining education whether that's operating machines, making parts, or even sales. Manuel Flores is in his second year in the machining program at Tulsa Tech.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New license plate cameras lead to chase and arrest in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen car around 3:30 a.m. Monday in north Tulsa. The cameras read license plates and quickly run them through the police data base, in this case alerting officers in the same area that a stolen car just drove by.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

OHP: Woman Dies After Car Crash In Osage County

One woman died after a car crash in Osage County on Wednesday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said. OHP said 61-year-old Terri L. Covington from Hominy died at the scene of the collision. A portion of Highway 99 in Osage County was closed after Covington's car collided with 20-year-old Chloe Shadlow's,...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest 4th Suspect Connected To Deadly BA Expressway Shooting

Tulsa Police arrested Linus Altenor Jr., 19, Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway in July. Police arrested Altenor Jr. in Okmulgee on multiple charges, including first-degree murder. TPD says he is the fourth suspect arrested and charged for the murder Terek...
