Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
herosports.com
New Tulsa Coach Kevin Wilson Glad To Do Double Duty
This is the time of year when some coaches are doing double duty, sort of a good problem because they have a new job, while things are going well at their old one as well. That is the situation with new Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson, who will be doing double duty for what he hopes will be the next several weeks.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa dance instructor mourns the loss of his friend, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
TULSA, Okla. — The entertainment world was hit with the shocking and tragic news of dancer and producer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death Wednesday. A Tulsa-area professional dancer and dance studio owner, Emmanuel “Cross” Hurd was close friends with Boss. He said their friendship started over a decade ago.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
Tulsa Business Suffers 2 Break-Ins In 2 Days
A Tulsa business is in shock after being broken into two nights in a row. Big Baby Rolls, a donut shop near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue, says they suffered two break-ins within two days. According to a Facebook post shared by the shop, the shop's front glass...
Parent of missing child found, Owasso police investigating
Owasso police posted on Facebook about a young child being found at the 98 Apartments shortly before 8 p.m.
news9.com
Water Line Break Forces 2 Broken Arrow Schools Into Distance Learning
Broken Arrow Public Schools announced that Oliver Middle School and Wolf Creek Elementary students will move to distance learning on Wednesday after a main water line break. BAPS said the city notified them of the break around 7:10 a.m. and shared the news on social media. BAPS said that without...
News On 6
Watch: 106.9 K-HITS Collecting Diapers, Baby Items For Families In Need
Our radio partners 106.9 K-HITS are collecting diapers and baby items on Thursday for families in need. Donations will go to Emergency Infant Services in Tulsa. News On 6's Meredith McCown was live with details on the drive. Thursday's event runs until 6 p.m. in the front parking lot of...
Rock fans react to Def Leppard and Motley Crue coming to TU’s Chapman Stadium
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa’s (TU) announcement that Chapman Stadium will play host to rock legends Def Leppard and Motley Crue, with special guest Alice Cooper on August 16th could lead to other concert opportunities at the large outdoor venue. On Friday, FOX23 News had the...
KOCO
Friends, family mourn loss of Stillwater man found dead under bridge
STILLWATER, Okla. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Stillwater man who was found dead under a bridge. Authorities are now investigating the death as a homicide. Police said a passerby was walking in the area when they saw a man unresponsive under the bridge. That’s...
KOKI FOX 23
Man hit by car while crossing street in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man is recovering after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in south Tulsa. Tulsa police said the man was hit while crossing the street in a dark area near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
wglt.org
In 2 U.S. cities haunted by race massacres, facing the past is painful and divisive
Shortly after going to work for the Tulsa Historical Society in 2001, Michelle Place recalls historian Richard Warner hefting a large cardboard box atop her desk. "This is the most important collection that the Tulsa Historical Society has," he told her. "Guard it with your life." Warner had co-authored the...
Thieves steal from three Tulsa businesses overnight
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a string of burglaries overnight. OK Cookie Momster and Bird and Bottle both shared pictures Wednesday morning on Facebook. Both locations are open, despite their glass doors being shattered during the crimes. “Small businesses have enough of a hard time as...
News On 6
Cushing Fire Department Adds New Live Fire Training Tower
The Cushing Fire Department says its new training tower will help it better prepare to fight fires. The department shared photos of the new live fire building after conducting some training. According to the department the new training tower will help their firefighters train on high angle rescues, search and...
Price hikes issued for ONG customers
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission just issued new price hikes on Oklahoma Natural Gas customers for the third time in 2022.
News On 6
Oklahoma Companies Looking For Machinists During Shortage
Tulsa Tech instructors say there’s a huge shortage of machinists right now in Green Country. There are more jobs than people to fill them. Teachers say there are several different things you can do with a machining education whether that's operating machines, making parts, or even sales. Manuel Flores is in his second year in the machining program at Tulsa Tech.
KOKI FOX 23
New license plate cameras lead to chase and arrest in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen car around 3:30 a.m. Monday in north Tulsa. The cameras read license plates and quickly run them through the police data base, in this case alerting officers in the same area that a stolen car just drove by.
News On 6
OHP: Woman Dies After Car Crash In Osage County
One woman died after a car crash in Osage County on Wednesday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said. OHP said 61-year-old Terri L. Covington from Hominy died at the scene of the collision. A portion of Highway 99 in Osage County was closed after Covington's car collided with 20-year-old Chloe Shadlow's,...
News On 6
Tulsa Police Arrest 4th Suspect Connected To Deadly BA Expressway Shooting
Tulsa Police arrested Linus Altenor Jr., 19, Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway in July. Police arrested Altenor Jr. in Okmulgee on multiple charges, including first-degree murder. TPD says he is the fourth suspect arrested and charged for the murder Terek...
KTUL
Washington County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged rapist likely in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sept. 23 at a family's home located in southern Washington County, Devyn Blake Horn allegedly committed first-degree rape on an unconscious woman victim. Washington County Sheriff's Office says the woman ingested enough alcohol to be impaired, making her unable to consent. WCSO says she...
Tulsa man arrested following traffic stop near Sapulpa High School
SAPULPA, Okla. — A man is in custody after a traffic stop ended in the Sapulpa High School parking lot. The officer initiated the traffic stop over an expired temporary tag. The driver, 38-year-old Kenneth Toney of Tulsa, pulled into the parking lot. Toney had drugs and a stolen...
Comments / 0