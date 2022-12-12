ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Green Man: Concerns over events at new Powys farm site

There are concerns that the owners of Green Man festival could hold big events at a property that the Welsh government has bought for the company. Officials have told local councillors there are plans to hold up to three gatherings a year for as many as 3,000 people at Gilestone Farm.
Plymouth marine technology funding awarded

Plymouth has been granted more than £842,000 to lead on the testing of new marine technologies. The money will be used to research and develop frameworks for testing things such as new unmanned vessels, in open water. Plymouth City Council said it would hopefully lead to "a UK regulatory...
Engineers brave ice and snow to reconnect Shetland

Teams of engineers have been battling to restore power to homes in Shetland, with about 2,400 properties still without supplies. Energy firm Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said its engineers had to rebuild the "critical backbone" of the network to allow more homes to be connected. Two thousand of...
Invasive plant removed from Sefton dunes to protect wildlife

Work to remove an invasive plant on Sefton's coastline has begun in a bid to protect sand dunes which are home to rare wildlife. Rapid growth of the Japanese Rose, covering an area the size of 12 football pitches, is threatening the scientifically-important dune system, experts said. The dunes are...
Isle of Wight rare shipwrecks granted protected status

Two "extremely rare" shipwrecks have been granted protected status. The wrecks, named NW96 and NW68, were discovered at Shingles Bank off the Isle of Wight and dated to the 16th and 17th centuries respectively. Both sites have been given the highest level of protection on the 2022 National Heritage List...
UK weather: Conwy zoo uses novel ways to keep animals warm

Warm cooked potatoes, hot juice and even a simple cwtch - or cuddle - are some of the approaches being used to keep animals warm at a Welsh zoo. As temperatures drop, people are wrapping up in scarves and gloves amid a number of yellow weather warnings across the UK.

