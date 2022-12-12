Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Green Man: Concerns over events at new Powys farm site
There are concerns that the owners of Green Man festival could hold big events at a property that the Welsh government has bought for the company. Officials have told local councillors there are plans to hold up to three gatherings a year for as many as 3,000 people at Gilestone Farm.
BBC
Plymouth marine technology funding awarded
Plymouth has been granted more than £842,000 to lead on the testing of new marine technologies. The money will be used to research and develop frameworks for testing things such as new unmanned vessels, in open water. Plymouth City Council said it would hopefully lead to "a UK regulatory...
Medieval ship found in Norway's biggest lake
A shipwreck has been found in Norway's Lake Mjøsa that could date back to the Middle Ages, researchers say.
Lost remains of last known Tasmanian tiger found hidden in museum cabinet
A female Tasmanian tiger that died in 1936, not a male named Benjamin, was actually the last surviving member of this extinct species. The female's remains had been hidden in museum storage.
BBC
Engineers brave ice and snow to reconnect Shetland
Teams of engineers have been battling to restore power to homes in Shetland, with about 2,400 properties still without supplies. Energy firm Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said its engineers had to rebuild the "critical backbone" of the network to allow more homes to be connected. Two thousand of...
BBC
Invasive plant removed from Sefton dunes to protect wildlife
Work to remove an invasive plant on Sefton's coastline has begun in a bid to protect sand dunes which are home to rare wildlife. Rapid growth of the Japanese Rose, covering an area the size of 12 football pitches, is threatening the scientifically-important dune system, experts said. The dunes are...
BBC
Isle of Wight rare shipwrecks granted protected status
Two "extremely rare" shipwrecks have been granted protected status. The wrecks, named NW96 and NW68, were discovered at Shingles Bank off the Isle of Wight and dated to the 16th and 17th centuries respectively. Both sites have been given the highest level of protection on the 2022 National Heritage List...
BBC
UK weather: Conwy zoo uses novel ways to keep animals warm
Warm cooked potatoes, hot juice and even a simple cwtch - or cuddle - are some of the approaches being used to keep animals warm at a Welsh zoo. As temperatures drop, people are wrapping up in scarves and gloves amid a number of yellow weather warnings across the UK.
Comments / 0