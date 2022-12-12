Read full article on original website
Broncos coach honest about Russell Wilson’s concussion
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett gave a positive update on injured quarterback Russell Wilson Monday. Wilson left Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a blow to the head on a tackle early in the fourth quarter. After leaving the game, he was diagnosed with a concussion.
Air of familiarity underscores Raiders-Patriots matchup
When the Raiders' schedule was released in May, there's a good chance head coach Josh McDaniels glanced at it and immediately circled his team's Week 15 matchup. That's because Las Vegas is set to host a team that McDaniels knows well, as the New England Patriots prepare to pay a visit to Sin City, wrapping up a brief two-game road trip out West. McDaniels had two stints with the Patriots,...
Hurts, Eagles look to keep rolling against struggling Bears
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles look to improve to 13-1 and keep pace with the 2004 Super Bowl team for the best start in franchise history when they visit the Chicago Bears
Kiszla vs. Gabriel: What’s the first thing general manager George Paton should do to fix the Broncos?
Kiz: Moral victory? Players in the Denver locker room didn’t want to hear it after the Broncos’ 14th-straight loss to Kansas City. Yes, the game was entertaining. But the big rally fell short, and a 34-28 defeat left Denver with a 3-10 record. Unless the Broncos win out, they are doomed to a worse record than last season. That’s nearly unfathomable after trading for quarterback Russell Wilson. Where does general manager George Paton start to fix this mess? And is Paton the man for the job?
1 Massive Positive Came From Broncos’ Week 14 Loss To Chiefs
Not much has gone right for the Denver Broncos this season. Even in a game that they had their most success in offensively this season, scoring 28 points on the Kansas City Chiefs, they still fell short. The Chiefs found a little bit more, winning the game 34-28. That loss...
Was Russell Wilson knocked unconscious? 'It looked like it'
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In the past 10 to 15 years or so, closer examination of in-game brain injuries has concluded there is no such thing as a "mild" concussion. But even in the old days of the NFL, when two fingers were the standard evaluation and smelling salts were the cure, the concussion suffered by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson early in the fourth quarter Sunday would be defined as "serious."
Rudy Carey breaks Colorado's boys basketball all-time wins record
DENVER — History was made Tuesday night in the Denver East High School gym. Rudy Carey, a longtime coaching legend at Manual before moving to Denver East in the early 1990s, won his 877th career game -- more than any coach in Colorado boys basketball history. With the Angels'...
See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseason
A fox in the stands at Coors Field.Photo byColorado Rockies / Twitter. (Denver, Colo) Dinger, you may have some competition for the Rockies mascot role. The Colorado Rockies’ Twitter account posted adorable photos of foxes exploring and playing in the empty off-season stadium.
Wilson decision looms as Gregory, Turner return and Martin's season ends
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There is passing the NFL concussion protocols. Which Russell Wilson seems to have a decent chance of accomplishing this week. But will Wilson also have to get through the common-sense logic of the Broncos' top decision makers before he is allowed to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals?
Examining the Real Culprit in Broncos' Sustained Injury Woes
Over the recent years, the Denver Broncos have dealt with many injuries, with 2022 featuring an extremely high number. That elephant in the room is worth scrutinizing, as well as the specifics of Denver's bad injury luck. Who's to blame for the Broncos' injury epidemic? The Broncos are poised to...
