Kiz: Moral victory? Players in the Denver locker room didn’t want to hear it after the Broncos’ 14th-straight loss to Kansas City. Yes, the game was entertaining. But the big rally fell short, and a 34-28 defeat left Denver with a 3-10 record. Unless the Broncos win out, they are doomed to a worse record than last season. That’s nearly unfathomable after trading for quarterback Russell Wilson. Where does general manager George Paton start to fix this mess? And is Paton the man for the job?

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO