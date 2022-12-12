Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Arson investigation underway, Salem Police looking for suspect
Portland, ORE — In a video sent to us by the owner of Lighthouse Home Loans, Phil Gerstner, a man appears to look through garbage bins before finding something he can light on fire. He then appears to start a fire then quickly leaves the scene. In the next...
KATU.com
Kelso Police officer involved in shooting in nearby Longview, subject taken to hospital
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Just before midnight, officers from Longview Police received a call that a man was armed with a gun in the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue. Officials say he was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside. Longview Police requested help from neighboring agencies and tried to contact the subject.
KATU.com
Portland man rides bike to firestation after being shot, man then taken to hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a man was shot Saturday afternoon and rode his bike to a nearby fire station, seeking medical attention. Officials say the firefighters/paramedics at the station did initial trauma care and called for police and an ambulance. The man was taken to the hospital...
KATU.com
Person found dead near middle school in Portland, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after someone was found dead near Roseway Heights Middle School on Friday morning. Officers responded to the 7500 block of NE Alameda St. at around 8:40 a.m. on a "Suspicious Priority" call. A Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Bureau...
KATU.com
Homeowner shoots, kills burglary suspect in Vancouver, police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner Thursday night after he reportedly broke in through the window of a Vancouver house, police said. Vancouver Police officers were called out at about 11:20 p.m. on reports of a burglary in progress at a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 157th Court.
KATU.com
Suspect in NE Portland murder case arrested in Vancouver
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a murder suspect in Vancouver who was linked to the shooting death of a man in northeast Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood last month. The U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Stevie Rayven Moore, 27, last Wednesday (Dec. 7) in Vancouver. Portland Police homicide detectives interviewed him, and he was booked into the Clark County Jail on arrest warrants for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
KATU.com
Traffic stop in NE Portland yield weapons and drugs including AR-15, body armor, meth
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police conducted a traffic stop Wednesday, December 14, and recovered a treasure trove of weapons. The East Neighborhood Response Team conducted the stop in the area of Southeast 100th and Southeast Mill. The officers learned that the driver, identified as 43-year-old Chance Savage, was a...
KATU.com
Vancouver apartment fire displaces 13 residents, one woman taken to the hospital
VANCOUVER, Wash. — At 6:35 p.m. Friday, firefighters from the Vancouver Fire Department were dispatched to 3200 NE 62nd Avenue on the report of an apartment fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the apartment complex's hallway filled with smoke. First responders reported water all over the floor. Officials say...
KATU.com
Two die in fatal single-vehicle crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday, two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 East near milepost 34 in Marion County. Officials say the preliminary investigation indicated that the car in the accident was a gray Lexus driven by Moises Llamas Fernandez, 27, of Salem. Authorities say...
KATU.com
'Jogger Rapist' released from prison, living in NW Portland subsidized housing
PORTLAND, Ore. — "Jogger Rapist" Richard Gillmore has been released from prison and into subsidized housing in the NW/Downtown Portland area, a DOC spokesperson told KATU. The release happened before 8 a.m. on Friday. Richard Gillmore admitted to raping nine women and girls in the 70s and 80s. He...
KATU.com
5 taken to hospital after riding to the end of MAX line, 'trying to stay warm,' TVF&R says
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Community leaders in Washington County came together Friday to discuss new solutions to the homeless crisis as the unhoused community face temperatures at or below freezing level this weekend. First responders are noticing a spike in hospitalizations for those living on the street, and agencies say...
KATU.com
Gresham to hand out anti-theft devices after record numbers of stolen cars
GRESHAM, Ore. — Over the past year, the City of Gresham has experienced a significant increase in car thefts. "In 2022, we’ve seen a 17% increase in vehicle theft,” says Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “Car thefts create a tremendous burden on our community, and we want to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”
KATU.com
Oregon adds two police academies to speed filling vacancies
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of Oregon lawmakers approved money for two new police training academies. Every new law enforcement hire takes the 16-week basic training course in Salem. This new funding covers training for 80 more officers. People already signed up for training will also get bumped up...
KATU.com
Parking costs at Portland International Airport increasing
PORTLAND, Ore. — On February 1, 2023, parking rates at the Portland International Airport will be increasing. This is the first parking rate adjustment in four years. The new rates will be:. Short-term Garage. Current hourly rate: $3. Hourly rate after 2/1: $4. Current daily rate: $27. Daily rate...
KATU.com
'Project Illumination' brightens downtown Portland with unique lights displays
PORTLAND, Ore. — A series of interactive lights displays will brighten downtown Portland through the winter months. Downtown Clean and Safe is partnering with the City of Portland on 'Project Illumination.'. On Friday night they are unveiling the 'Singing Tree,' one of nine new installations you'll find throughout Downtown...
KATU.com
Northwest-themed 'Nutcracker' performances in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Columbia Dance is returning this weekend with their new 1840s Fort Vancouver themed “Nutcracker.”. Many aspects of the classic holiday ballet have been transformed to incorporate themes and history of the Pacific Northwest. Characters are modeled after historical figures living at Fort Vancouver, animal characters...
KATU.com
Portland restaurants see unusually slow holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. — From food carts to downtown restaurants, Portland business owners tell KATU revenue is low. That includes Mother's Bistro. Despite weekend brunch crowds, the owner said she's been struggling ever since reopening from the pandemic in the summer of 2021. "It has not just been an unusually...
KATU.com
Portland-area nonprofits see spiking demand this holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. — Across the greater Portland-metro area, nonprofits tell KATU they're seeing a spike in demand. With cold winter temperatures, the executive director at Blanchet House said the homeless community is seeking shelter space and tools to stay warm outside. "We don’t do emergency overnight shelter, but demand...
KATU.com
YVYV: Jaime Herrera Beutler and Jo Ann Hardesty leaving office, offer parting words
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's time to say goodbye to two key local political figures. Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler took to the house floor this past week to look back at her career. She represented southwest Washington for a dozen years, she lost in the May primary to a republican...
KATU.com
Things 2 Do: December 16-18
Shop and support local! Now through January 31st, visit any of the 142 participating businesses throughout Lake Oswego and West Linn. Save and submit your receipts and earn up to $250 in amazing rewards to spend back in your community. Download your Holiday Stay and Shop Passport today or pick up your passport at any participating businesses. Shop local, Be local!
