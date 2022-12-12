ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Arson investigation underway, Salem Police looking for suspect

Portland, ORE — In a video sent to us by the owner of Lighthouse Home Loans, Phil Gerstner, a man appears to look through garbage bins before finding something he can light on fire. He then appears to start a fire then quickly leaves the scene. In the next...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Person found dead near middle school in Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after someone was found dead near Roseway Heights Middle School on Friday morning. Officers responded to the 7500 block of NE Alameda St. at around 8:40 a.m. on a "Suspicious Priority" call. A Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Bureau...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Homeowner shoots, kills burglary suspect in Vancouver, police say

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner Thursday night after he reportedly broke in through the window of a Vancouver house, police said. Vancouver Police officers were called out at about 11:20 p.m. on reports of a burglary in progress at a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 157th Court.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Suspect in NE Portland murder case arrested in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a murder suspect in Vancouver who was linked to the shooting death of a man in northeast Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood last month. The U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Stevie Rayven Moore, 27, last Wednesday (Dec. 7) in Vancouver. Portland Police homicide detectives interviewed him, and he was booked into the Clark County Jail on arrest warrants for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Two die in fatal single-vehicle crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday, two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 East near milepost 34 in Marion County. Officials say the preliminary investigation indicated that the car in the accident was a gray Lexus driven by Moises Llamas Fernandez, 27, of Salem. Authorities say...
MARION COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Gresham to hand out anti-theft devices after record numbers of stolen cars

GRESHAM, Ore. — Over the past year, the City of Gresham has experienced a significant increase in car thefts. "In 2022, we’ve seen a 17% increase in vehicle theft,” says Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “Car thefts create a tremendous burden on our community, and we want to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Oregon adds two police academies to speed filling vacancies

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of Oregon lawmakers approved money for two new police training academies. Every new law enforcement hire takes the 16-week basic training course in Salem. This new funding covers training for 80 more officers. People already signed up for training will also get bumped up...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Parking costs at Portland International Airport increasing

PORTLAND, Ore. — On February 1, 2023, parking rates at the Portland International Airport will be increasing. This is the first parking rate adjustment in four years. The new rates will be:. Short-term Garage. Current hourly rate: $3. Hourly rate after 2/1: $4. Current daily rate: $27. Daily rate...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

'Project Illumination' brightens downtown Portland with unique lights displays

PORTLAND, Ore. — A series of interactive lights displays will brighten downtown Portland through the winter months. Downtown Clean and Safe is partnering with the City of Portland on 'Project Illumination.'. On Friday night they are unveiling the 'Singing Tree,' one of nine new installations you'll find throughout Downtown...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Northwest-themed 'Nutcracker' performances in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Columbia Dance is returning this weekend with their new 1840s Fort Vancouver themed “Nutcracker.”. Many aspects of the classic holiday ballet have been transformed to incorporate themes and history of the Pacific Northwest. Characters are modeled after historical figures living at Fort Vancouver, animal characters...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Portland restaurants see unusually slow holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. — From food carts to downtown restaurants, Portland business owners tell KATU revenue is low. That includes Mother's Bistro. Despite weekend brunch crowds, the owner said she's been struggling ever since reopening from the pandemic in the summer of 2021. "It has not just been an unusually...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland-area nonprofits see spiking demand this holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. — Across the greater Portland-metro area, nonprofits tell KATU they're seeing a spike in demand. With cold winter temperatures, the executive director at Blanchet House said the homeless community is seeking shelter space and tools to stay warm outside. "We don’t do emergency overnight shelter, but demand...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Things 2 Do: December 16-18

Shop and support local! Now through January 31st, visit any of the 142 participating businesses throughout Lake Oswego and West Linn. Save and submit your receipts and earn up to $250 in amazing rewards to spend back in your community. Download your Holiday Stay and Shop Passport today or pick up your passport at any participating businesses. Shop local, Be local!
LAKE OSWEGO, OR

