It’s roughly the one-third point of the NBA season, and it’s never too early to start looking at the playoff picture. Nearly half of the league, arguably, is on the playoff bubble — PointsBet has 14 teams with between +500 and -500 odds to make it to the final eight of their respective conference. A lot can change, but there’s value to be had. Here’s a look at a few of our favorite NBA playoff picks. NBA playoff picture picks and predictions Atlanta Hawks to miss the playoffs (+300, PointsBet) The Hawks have star power, but they haven’t played like the likely-playoff...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO