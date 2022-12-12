ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WVNS

Green Bank Elementary receives emotional support animal Kasha at ‘Pup Rally’

POCAHONTAS, WV (WVNS) – Green Bank Elementary-Middle School hosted a “Pup Rally” to celebrate the arrival of Kasha — a Yellow Labrador and the state’s next therapy dog through the Friends With Paws Communities In Schools program. Yesterday, December 1, 2022, marked Kasha the therapy dog’s first day with the school. Green Bank Elementary-Middle School […]
GREEN BANK, WV

