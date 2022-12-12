Read full article on original website
Green Bank Elementary receives emotional support animal Kasha at ‘Pup Rally’
POCAHONTAS, WV (WVNS) – Green Bank Elementary-Middle School hosted a “Pup Rally” to celebrate the arrival of Kasha — a Yellow Labrador and the state’s next therapy dog through the Friends With Paws Communities In Schools program. Yesterday, December 1, 2022, marked Kasha the therapy dog’s first day with the school. Green Bank Elementary-Middle School […]
Holiday Jazz Matinee's High-End Music in Place while Menu Released for High-End Buffet at Civic Center
Original tapas specialties and a “sweet finale” designed by Chef Richard Carlone are the featured highlights of the Yuletide Tapas Buffet offered to patrons of the Holiday Jazz Matinee in Bridgeport on Sunday, December 18, according to a release from the event sponsors,. the West Virginia Jazz Society.
