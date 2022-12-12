Read full article on original website
'He will be missed' | York County custodian passes away at school
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County custodian died Thursday morning while at school, the York Comprehensive High School announced on Facebook. Officials said the employee, Al Palmer, died while at the school Thursday morning and confirmed the tragic event happened out of sight of students and staff. You...
Matthews police investigating after man found shot to death in car
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man is dead after being found with a gunshot during a car accident in Matthews on Tuesday afternoon, the Matthews Police Department said. Just after 1:20 p.m. officers responded to a call about an accident with an injured driver along Moore Road, not far from the East Independence Expressway.
Statesville man shot while riding dirt bike in November dies in hospital, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was shot while riding a dirt bike last month died in the hospital Wednesday, investigators said. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Lakeview Drive on Nov. 24. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Derryck Duane Turner suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem in critical condition.
cbs17
Former SC deputy accused in beating death of Rock Hill officer
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) – Family and friends couldn’t hold back their emotions when they discovered their loved one’s alleged killer would be free. Former Chester County deputy Evan Hawthorne is accused of beating retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughn to death in July 2021. It allegedly happened at Vaughn’s apartment after a drunken argument at a bar.
Man charged with shooting gun at Comedy Zone before Craig Robinson show due in court
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Omar McCombs, the man charged with firing a gun at the Comedy Zone before comedian Craig Robinson was scheduled to take the stage in July, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon. McCombs was charged with discharging a firearm in city limits, communicating threats and...
Gastonia Police: Utility trailer stolen from business
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are investigating after a utility trailer was stolen from a Gaston County business. It happened on North Modena Street. Police shared a video of the theft on Twitter on Tuesday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the...
Brothers played with gun from coffee table, safety off before fatal shooting: GCPD
Gaston County Police investigated late into the night on Tuesday, piecing together clues of what led to a shooting in the 100 block of Cindy Lane. A four-year-old was shot and killed.
Belmont man, 20, faces rape charges in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Belmont man is facing rape charges following an investigation, Gaston County Police said Wednesday. Detectives opened an investigation back in August regarding the reported assault, which occurred in 2019, according to the police report. There were two victims. The suspect was identified as Belmont resident Harris […]
Woman charged for not reporting elderly boyfriend's death, Rowan County deputies say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman it said didn't report the death of her boyfriend. Deputies say a hospice nurse called them to the home of 78-year-old James Edward Kurtz on November 28, 2022. The nurse told them Kurtz had been dead long enough for his body to start decomposing. Deputies said Kurtz's live-in girlfriend, 46-year-old Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, said he had been with him since the hospice nurse's last visit.
Body scanners detect gun at West Mecklenburg High School, CMS says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gun was found in a student's possession at West Mecklenburg High School Thursday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced. The weapon was detected by body scanners at the school's entrance and was not loaded, according to CMS. Police were called to the school and are investigating the incident.
Now-former CMPD officer found guilty of death by motor vehicle in deadly 2017 crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now-former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker was convicted for killing a man while he was crossing Morehead Street near Uptown Charlotte in 2017. After about four hours of deliberation, the jury convicted Barker of misdemeanor death by vehicle, that type of conviction can result in a...
Wingate University no longer on lockdown after nearby bank robbery
WINGATE, N.C. — Wingate University's main campus was on lockdown, the campus alert system announced midday Tuesday. Law enforcement is investigating a robbery at a nearby bank. "Please go inside and close windows and doors," the message warned. Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office are investigating a bank...
4-year-old fatally shot in Gaston County, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A four-year-old boy was fatally shot at a mobile home near Gastonia Tuesday afternoon, police said. It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Cindy Lane off Hickory Grove Road. The boy died at the scene, police said. Police are investigating how the child got a hold...
2 armed robbers evade capture after robbing store in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two armed robbers evaded authorities after holding up a Family Dollar near Gastonia Friday, police said. The Gaston County Police Department responded to the Family Dollar at about 4:15 p.m. on Davis Park Road after reports of an armed robbery. The two robbers got some...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Officer Phillip Barker Found Guilty Of Misdemeanor Death By Vehicle
(The Latest – Updated Dec. 14, 2022 11:39am) CMPD Officer Found Guilty In Death Of CPCC Student. A jury has found CMPD Officer Phillip Barker guilty of misdemeanor death by vehicle. Barker was responding to a call when he hit and killed CPCC student James Short with his patrol cruiser in 2017.
CMPD investigating northeast Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced. CMPD responded to a 911 call for a person on the ground near the intersection of Dalphon Jones Drive and Katherine Kiker Road, near the Back Creek Greenway, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Men Charged With Death By Distribution In Connection To Girl’s Overdose In Gaston Co.
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two men are facing charges in connection to the death of a girl who overdosed on Fentanyl pills. The girl died September 26th. Officers found her unresponsive in the 800 block of Kiser Road near Bessemer City. Gaston County Police have arrested Nicholas Ivey, 19,...
Nativity scene props stolen from Alexander County church
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Alexander County deputies are investigating after Nativity scene props were stolen from Antioch Baptist Church in Taylorsville. The theft happened sometime between Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Friday, Dec. 9, according to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office. The thieves took several props, including Joseph, Mary and a baby Jesus. The only items left behind were props of the three kings. All of the props are antiques, the sheriff's office said.
860wacb.com
Newton Man Held Under $960,000 Bond
Naeem Ali Mungro, age 40 of Newton, was arrested on felony cocaine trafficking charges on Tuesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s being held under a secured bond of $990,000 in the Catawba County Jail. Mungro was scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday.
WCNC
'Michael was a precious spirit' | Family shares memories of man who was hit and killed in 2017
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Attorneys in the case of a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer criminally charged with killing a man in 2017 unexpectedly rested their case Monday. Both the prosecution and defense decided to not call any more witnesses for testimony Monday despite a plan that originally called for...
