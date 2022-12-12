ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman it said didn't report the death of her boyfriend. Deputies say a hospice nurse called them to the home of 78-year-old James Edward Kurtz on November 28, 2022. The nurse told them Kurtz had been dead long enough for his body to start decomposing. Deputies said Kurtz's live-in girlfriend, 46-year-old Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, said he had been with him since the hospice nurse's last visit.

