Mount Holly, NC

WCNC

Matthews police investigating after man found shot to death in car

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man is dead after being found with a gunshot during a car accident in Matthews on Tuesday afternoon, the Matthews Police Department said. Just after 1:20 p.m. officers responded to a call about an accident with an injured driver along Moore Road, not far from the East Independence Expressway.
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

Statesville man shot while riding dirt bike in November dies in hospital, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was shot while riding a dirt bike last month died in the hospital Wednesday, investigators said. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Lakeview Drive on Nov. 24. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Derryck Duane Turner suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem in critical condition.
STATESVILLE, NC
cbs17

Former SC deputy accused in beating death of Rock Hill officer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) – Family and friends couldn’t hold back their emotions when they discovered their loved one’s alleged killer would be free. Former Chester County deputy Evan Hawthorne is accused of beating retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughn to death in July 2021. It allegedly happened at Vaughn’s apartment after a drunken argument at a bar.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Gastonia Police: Utility trailer stolen from business

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are investigating after a utility trailer was stolen from a Gaston County business. It happened on North Modena Street. Police shared a video of the theft on Twitter on Tuesday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the...
GASTONIA, NC
Queen City News

Belmont man, 20, faces rape charges in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Belmont man is facing rape charges following an investigation, Gaston County Police said Wednesday. Detectives opened an investigation back in August regarding the reported assault, which occurred in 2019, according to the police report. There were two victims. The suspect was identified as Belmont resident Harris […]
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Woman charged for not reporting elderly boyfriend's death, Rowan County deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman it said didn't report the death of her boyfriend. Deputies say a hospice nurse called them to the home of 78-year-old James Edward Kurtz on November 28, 2022. The nurse told them Kurtz had been dead long enough for his body to start decomposing. Deputies said Kurtz's live-in girlfriend, 46-year-old Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, said he had been with him since the hospice nurse's last visit.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Body scanners detect gun at West Mecklenburg High School, CMS says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gun was found in a student's possession at West Mecklenburg High School Thursday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced. The weapon was detected by body scanners at the school's entrance and was not loaded, according to CMS. Police were called to the school and are investigating the incident.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Wingate University no longer on lockdown after nearby bank robbery

WINGATE, N.C. — Wingate University's main campus was on lockdown, the campus alert system announced midday Tuesday. Law enforcement is investigating a robbery at a nearby bank. "Please go inside and close windows and doors," the message warned. Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office are investigating a bank...
WINGATE, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating northeast Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced. CMPD responded to a 911 call for a person on the ground near the intersection of Dalphon Jones Drive and Katherine Kiker Road, near the Back Creek Greenway, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Nativity scene props stolen from Alexander County church

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Alexander County deputies are investigating after Nativity scene props were stolen from Antioch Baptist Church in Taylorsville. The theft happened sometime between Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Friday, Dec. 9, according to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office. The thieves took several props, including Joseph, Mary and a baby Jesus. The only items left behind were props of the three kings. All of the props are antiques, the sheriff's office said.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Newton Man Held Under $960,000 Bond

Naeem Ali Mungro, age 40 of Newton, was arrested on felony cocaine trafficking charges on Tuesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s being held under a secured bond of $990,000 in the Catawba County Jail. Mungro was scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday.
NEWTON, NC
