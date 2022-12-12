Read full article on original website
Related
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel room
LITTLEROCK, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Teen Found Dead in Long Beach in 1978
A teen boy who was found dead in Long Beach in 1978 but whose identity was unknown for decades was finally identified Wednesday by police who said he was a runaway from La Puente who had never been reported missing. Long Beach police said advancements in DNA technology enabled them...
2 suspects charged in deadly shooting of 16-year-old boy in Azusa
A prosecutor charged an 18-year-old from Covina and a 16-year-old boy with murder, attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, according to reports.
Long Beach police identify ‘John Doe’ from 1978 as 15-year-old La Puente boy
After more than 40 years, officials have identified a boy found dead in Long Beach in 1978. Using a DNA sample, investigators learned that the body was that of 15-year-old Kenneth Nevada Williams, who had run away from his home in La Puente, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department. He […]
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Suspect, Victim in UCI Murder-Suicide
The identities in a murder-suicide at UC Irvine were released Wednesday. The victim was 77-year-old Thao Thai Nguyen of Irvine, and the suspect was 36-year-old Andrew Nguyen Doan of Irvine, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. UC Irvine police were called at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday to 214...
mynewsla.com
Armed Domestic Violence Suspect in Lancaster Taken Into Custody After 10-Hour Standoff
An armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a residence in Lancaster is in custody Thursday after a nearly 10-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday to the 43500 block of Sahauyo Street, near Division Street and Avenue K, regarding a man who barricaded himself inside the residence after threatening a family member with a firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Armed Suspect Barricaded in Lancaster
A Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department Crisis Negotiation Team is attempting Wednesday evening to persuade an armed suspect barricaded inside a residence in Lancaster to surrender. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:51 p.m. to the 43500 block of Sahauyo Street, near Division Street and Avenue K,...
Suspect arrested after body found floating in Long Beach Harbor
A suspect was arrested on Sunday in connection to the murder of a man whose decomposing body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach Harbor in 2021. The suspect, Adrian Chavez, 42, from Norwalk, was taken into custody for the murder of Christopher Cordova, 27, from South Gate. Chavez joins five other suspects […]
localocnews.com
Man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death and killing their two young sons, in Orange
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 42-year-old man was convicted today of stabbing one of his girlfriends to death and killing their two young sons in 2012. The children’s bodies were never located. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder for...
NBC Los Angeles
Authorities Have New Lead in Halloween Night Homicide of Teen
San Bernardino County Investigators have a new lead in a homicide that killed a popular Alta Loma High School student on Halloween night. They are looking for two people of interest in the shooting. Detectives are hoping cell phone images will lead to an arrest. The family of Robert Plyley...
Orange County man convicted of murdering girlfriend, sons, then going out to party
An Orange County man has been found guilty of stabbing his girlfriend to death and murdering his two young sons back in 2012. The girlfriend’s body was stabbed 48 times, police said. On Wednesday, Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, from Orange was convicted on three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his girlfriend, Arlet […]
Gunshot Victim Found Inside Apartment, Shooting Investigation Underway
Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: A male was found shot inside an apartment in the city of Rosemead Monday night, Dec. 12, just after 10:00 p.m., prompting… Read more "Gunshot Victim Found Inside Apartment, Shooting Investigation Underway"
Detectives seek information on 2 persons of interest in shooting death of Alta Loma HS student
Robert Plyley Jr., a 15-year-old Alta Loma High School sophomore, was killed when gunfire erupted at an out-of-control Halloween party. Now, there are two persons of interest detectives are looking for.
mynewsla.com
Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Girl, 16, Reported Missing in Compton
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Compton. Samiyra Laytice White was last seen on Tuesday about 11 p.m. in the 800 block of North Grandee Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. She is Black, 5 feet ,1...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (December 15, 2021)…Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Abducting, Raping Riverside Woman
One Year Ago Today (December 15, 2021)…A 38-year-old man accused of grabbing a woman from a Riverside street and sexually assaulting her in his pickup was ordered to stand trial on charges of kidnapping to commit rape and rape of an unconscious victim. Louis Edward Brown of Jurupa Valley...
mynewsla.com
LASD Sergeant Charged with Firing Gun in Negligent Manner
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sergeant was charged Tuesday with unlawfully firing his handgun at his home last year, prosecutors announced. Sgt. Joel Nebel faces one felony count of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 7. According to...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Gunning Down Moreno Valley Teen During Robbery
A young man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy during a robbery was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and other offenses. Terrence Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley was arrested last week following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr.
mynewsla.com
Transient Pleads Guilty to Skateboard Beating Death
A 30-year-old transient pleaded guilty Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to four years in prison for beating another homeless man to death with a skateboard in Anaheim. Daniel Ramos Salazar pleaded guilty to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter. As part of the plea deal, a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon was dismissed.
Female resident awoken, threatened by home-invasion suspect in Rialto: Sheriff’s Department
A suspected burglar who broke into a home in Rialto and allegedly threatened a female resident Sunday night has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday. The incident occurred in the 19300 block of Easton Street around 2 a.m. Sunday. Deputies were sent to the home following a 911 call reporting a man broke in while the […]
Comments / 0