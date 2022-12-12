ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel room

LITTLEROCK, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores,...
LITTLEROCK, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Teen Found Dead in Long Beach in 1978

A teen boy who was found dead in Long Beach in 1978 but whose identity was unknown for decades was finally identified Wednesday by police who said he was a runaway from La Puente who had never been reported missing. Long Beach police said advancements in DNA technology enabled them...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Suspect, Victim in UCI Murder-Suicide

The identities in a murder-suicide at UC Irvine were released Wednesday. The victim was 77-year-old Thao Thai Nguyen of Irvine, and the suspect was 36-year-old Andrew Nguyen Doan of Irvine, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. UC Irvine police were called at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday to 214...
mynewsla.com

Armed Domestic Violence Suspect in Lancaster Taken Into Custody After 10-Hour Standoff

An armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a residence in Lancaster is in custody Thursday after a nearly 10-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday to the 43500 block of Sahauyo Street, near Division Street and Avenue K, regarding a man who barricaded himself inside the residence after threatening a family member with a firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Armed Suspect Barricaded in Lancaster

A Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department Crisis Negotiation Team is attempting Wednesday evening to persuade an armed suspect barricaded inside a residence in Lancaster to surrender. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:51 p.m. to the 43500 block of Sahauyo Street, near Division Street and Avenue K,...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Suspect arrested after body found floating in Long Beach Harbor

A suspect was arrested on Sunday in connection to the murder of a man whose decomposing body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach Harbor in 2021. The suspect, Adrian Chavez, 42, from Norwalk, was taken into custody for the murder of Christopher Cordova, 27, from South Gate. Chavez joins five other suspects […]
LONG BEACH, MS
mynewsla.com

Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Girl, 16, Reported Missing in Compton

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Compton. Samiyra Laytice White was last seen on Tuesday about 11 p.m. in the 800 block of North Grandee Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. She is Black, 5 feet ,1...
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

LASD Sergeant Charged with Firing Gun in Negligent Manner

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sergeant was charged Tuesday with unlawfully firing his handgun at his home last year, prosecutors announced. Sgt. Joel Nebel faces one felony count of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 7. According to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Gunning Down Moreno Valley Teen During Robbery

A young man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy during a robbery was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and other offenses. Terrence Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley was arrested last week following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Transient Pleads Guilty to Skateboard Beating Death

A 30-year-old transient pleaded guilty Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to four years in prison for beating another homeless man to death with a skateboard in Anaheim. Daniel Ramos Salazar pleaded guilty to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter. As part of the plea deal, a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon was dismissed.
ANAHEIM, CA

