mynewsla.com
Girl Fatally Injured in Menifee Crash Identified
The 16-year-old girl killed when the sports car she was riding in slammed into a retaining wall in Menifee, injuring four other people in the vehicle, was identified Monday. Clarissa Lewis of Menifee was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Sunday on Old Newport Road, just east of Bristol Gate Lane, according to the Menifee Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Crash near Perris Identified
A motorist killed in a crash on a hillside south of Perris was identified Monday as a 20-year-old Bellflower man. Antonio Guzman III was fatally injured about 5:25 p.m. Saturday in the area of Foothill and Orange avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that Guzman was...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Collision with Fire Engine Identified
A motorist killed when his sedan crashed into a fire engine stopped because of a separate accident on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as an 18-year-old Fontana man. Anthony Bouslaiby was fatally injured about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, roughly a half-mile west...
mynewsla.com
Woman Dies at Hospital After Crashing Into Parked Cars in LB
A woman who was critically injured when her vehicle struck two parked vehicles in Long Beach has died from her injuries at a hospital, police said Tuesday. The woman was driving a 2014 Nissan southbound in the 2100 block of Orange Avenue at 12:55 a.m. last Friday when her vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes and hit two unoccupied parked vehicles along the curb, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
CHP officer accident causes temporary 10 Freeway delays in West Covina
A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a three-vehicle accident on the 10 Eastbound Freeway at the Barranca St. exit, in West Covina around 2 p.m. Initial reports stated that the officer was unconscious at the time of the emergency call.Paramedics rushed the CHP officer and another person, both in stable condition, to a hospital, according to the West Covina Fire Department. A portion of the 10 Freeway was closed as first responders assisted and as the accident investigation was underway.Footage taken of the accident shows the officer sitting up in the stretcher while being loaded in the ambulance. No official word yet on the extent of his injuries.
Person killed in car crash in South LA
A person was killed and another was being evaluated at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in South Los Angeles.Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. to 725 W. 92nd St., near Hoover Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported."Crews located and extracted one patient from under a vehicle, who was sadly determined to be beyond medical help," said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. "One additional patient is being evaluated for possible hospital transport."The cause of the crash has not yet been released.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in South Los Angeles
A person was killed and another was being evaluated at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in South Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. to 725 W. 92nd St., near Hoover Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. “Crews located and extracted one patient from...
1 Trapped, Rescued from Ditch After 10 Freeway Traffic Collision
Redlands, San Bernardino County, CA: The Redlands Fire Department was dispatched to a traffic collision requiring extrication at the Wabash exit of eastbound 10 Freeway at 1:35 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single vehicle over the side of the freeway with a male occupant trapped. The...
mynewsla.com
One Person Injured in Desert Hot Springs Mobile Home Fire
One person was injured in a mobile-home fire Monday in Desert Hot Springs. At around 11:30 a.m., fire crews responded to the 17500 block of Corkill Road to a report of a well-established fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said that one person, who sustained minor...
idyllwildtowncrier.com
News of Record: December 15, 2022
The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Sunday to Saturday, Dec. 4 to 10. • Dec. 4 — EMS. Pine Crest Ave. • Dec. 5 — EMS, basic life support. Hwy. 243 and Pine Crest Ave. • Dec. 5 — EMS, transport. Hwy. 243 and...
Driver killed after colliding with Cal Fire engine at the scene of a separate crash in Jurupa Valley
A person was killed after colliding with a fire engine parked at the scene of a separate collision in Jurupa Valley on Sunday. The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. near Highway 60 ad Valley Way, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. The driver of the vehicle crashed into a Cal Fire engine that was parked at the scene of another crash that occurred earlier. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been revealed. None of the firefighters were injured. California Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene to investigate the collision and determine a cause.
Driver Killed in Wreck on Route 78 in San Marcos
A driver was killed Monday when a car crashed off State Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned...
KTLA.com
Body found in Irvine believed to be elderly man reported missing in October
The body of a man found in a patch of brush Tuesday afternoon is believed to be that of a man who was reported missing in late October. Changyu Zhou, 84, was reported missing on Oct. 29 in the area of Jeffrey Road and Walnut Avenue. Zhou suffered from Alzheimer’s...
vvng.com
Person found dead in car in Walmart parking lot in Hesperia; police activity in area
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A death investigation is underway after a person was found deceased inside a vehicle in the Hesperia Walmart parking lot. Deputies from the Hesperia Police Department and Firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded just after 1pm, Tuesday December 13, 2022, to the Walmart located at 13401 Main Street, in Hesperia.
Driver killed after crashing into fire truck in Jurupa Valley
A person was killed today after crashing their vehicle into a fire truck parked at the scene of a different crash in Jurupa Valley, authorities said.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Perris (Perris, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred in the area of Foothill and Orange avenues at about 5:25 p.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was driving on a first road when it crashed into the hillside.
vvng.com
3 people missing after heading to Hesperia for a job offer; family pleads for help
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Three people reportedly headed to Hesperia for a job offer went missing, and the family is pleading for help after months of searching. 38-year-old Enrique Salto and his 36-year-old brother Salvador “Chava” Salto, and 26-year-old Estela Monjaras, were last seen on July 20, 2022, destined for Hesperia from Perris, California.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Jurupa Valley (Jurupa Valley, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, just west of Valley Way. According to the police, a BMW had been driving with great speed down the Freeway when it lost control and crashed into a fire truck.
countynews.tv
North Tustin: Fire Rips Through Home Undergoing Renovations
12.13.2022 | 10:02 PM | NORTH TUSTIN – A large fire ripped through a vacant home undergoing renovations, Tuesday night. The fire was reported at a home in the 10500 block of Terrace View in unincorporated Tustin shortly after 10:00 PM. When crews arrived they found flames shooting through...
onscene.tv
One Dead, Three Injured During Major Crash | Westminster
12.6.22 | 9:38 pm | Westminster – On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at approximately 9:38 PM, officers responded to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road in reference to a report of a single-vehicle car accident. Upon arrival, officers found that a single vehicle, occupied by four people, collided with concrete...
