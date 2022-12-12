ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin, TX

bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton Christmas tree contest winners announced

The winners of the Dayton Community Center’s Christmas Tree contest have been announced. The winning trees were picked by committee and through public vote. The winners are: Kids Choice – The Bark Resort, Most Unique – The Wilson Family Tree, Public Choice – Dayton City Hall, Best Themed – Dayton Municipal Courts and Top Donor – Indorama Ventures.
DAYTON, TX
Reba Lorean Thacker

Reba Lorean Thacker

Reba Lorean Thacker, 81, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving family. Reba was born in on December 8th, 1941 in Houston, Texas, to the late parents Dempsey and Eula Estelle Kessner Gill. Reba was a loving...
DAYTON, TX
Troy Allen Bettes, Jr.

Troy Allen Bettes, Jr.

Troy Allen Bettes, Jr., 66, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Baytown, Texas. He was born on January 14, 1956, in Baytown, to the late Georgia Baggett Cameron and Troy Allen Bettes, Sr. Troy graduated from Ross S. Sterling High School with the Class...
DAYTON, TX
Paula Lynn McGee

Paula Lynn McGee

Paula Lynn McGee was born January 25, 1942, in McAlester, Okla., to parents, G.T. Ennis and Iris Sisco Ennis. She passed away December 8, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 80. Paula owned El Burrito in Cleveland and Liberty for 40 years. She loved all of her customers...
CLEVELAND, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Cleveland hosts annual Shop With a Cop

Liberty County law enforcement officers, with the help of local businesses, churches and Walmart associates, made the holiday season a little brighter for children in need at the annual Shop With a Cop event in Cleveland on Friday, Dec. 9. Representing the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Pct. 5 and Pct....
CLEVELAND, TX
Morgan L. McDaniel, Sr.

Morgan L. McDaniel, Sr.

Morgan L. McDaniel, Sr., 60, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in Tomball, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 7, 1962, in Houston, Texas, to Elsie Mae Mills McDaniel and the late Harry Irwin McDaniel, Sr. Morgan graduated from Dayton High...
DAYTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for holiday event

The Montgomery County Animal Shelter, located at 8535 Hwy. 242, Conroe, is waiving adoption fees in a two-day holiday event. (Community Impact Staff) The Montgomery County Animal Shelter, located at 8535 Hwy. 242, Conroe, is waiving pet adoption fees in a two-day holiday event. The Adopt More Merry! event in partnership with Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers runs Dec. 17-18 at the county animal shelter. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 17 and noon-5 p.m. Dec. 18, pets will be available for adoption at no cost.
CONROE, TX
Harvey LaVerne Duty

Harvey LaVerne Duty

Harvey LaVerne Duty, 86, of Liberty, Texas passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at Memorial Hermann in Houston, Texas. Harvey was born on January 15, 1936, in Longview, Texas to William (Bill) Duty and Katy Ray. A long time resident of the Liberty County area, his life was devoted to...
LIBERTY, TX
Neeta Jean Smith Swearingen

Neeta Jean Smith Swearingen

Neeta Jean Smith Swearingen, 86, of Liberty, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 in Houston. She was born July 6, 1939 in Liberty to her late parents, Arthur James Smith and Lillian Ophelia Myrick Smith. Neeta was a lifelong resident of Liberty, member of the South Liberty United Methodist Church...
LIBERTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Miniso now open in Deerbrook Mall in Humble

On Nov. 29, Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall in Humble. (Deerbrook Mall) Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall—which is located at 20131 Hwy. 59, Humble—on Nov. 29, according to management. The store sells plushies, toys, home goods, accessories and beauty products. Miniso is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, and has locations across the globe. https://minisousaonline.com.
HUMBLE, TX
KHOU

TIMELINE: Showers & storms overnight

HOUSTON — After weeks of temperatures coming in significantly above December normals, we're in for a change of pace... finally! A strong cold front will deliver rain chances overnight but more significantly, a return to seasonable temperatures for mid-December. You can track the rain headed to the Houston area...
HOUSTON, TX
Wendy Jo Holleman (Bowles)

Wendy Jo Holleman (Bowles)

Wendy Jo Holleman (Bowles), 40 of Crosby, Texas gained her angel wings on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Wendy was born April 20, 1982, in Houston, Texas and graduated from Channelview Endeavor High School in 1999. Today our hearts are broken as we all mourn the sudden and tragic loss of...
CROSBY, TX
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Houston, possible flash flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) We might see Flash Flooding in Houston this week, according to the National Weather Service. They have issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night. On average, less than an inch of rainfall is expected with the frontal passage...
HOUSTON, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

State of Texas: Division leads hundreds of TX congregations to leave Methodist church

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage. Members of the Northwest Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered Saturday for a special session, where 145 congregations agreed to leave or […]
TEXAS STATE

