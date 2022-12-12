Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton Christmas tree contest winners announced
The winners of the Dayton Community Center’s Christmas Tree contest have been announced. The winning trees were picked by committee and through public vote. The winners are: Kids Choice – The Bark Resort, Most Unique – The Wilson Family Tree, Public Choice – Dayton City Hall, Best Themed – Dayton Municipal Courts and Top Donor – Indorama Ventures.
fox26houston.com
Inflatable Christmas decoration stolen from 75-year-old Conroe grandmother, says it has sentimental value
CONROE, Texas - Donna Foster loves decorating her yard for Christmas. She's done it 20 years with nothing going wrong, until now. "I've lived here 20 years, over 20 years. Never had anything taken, not anything," she said. Foster has a yard full of Christmas decorations. One that's now gone...
bluebonnetnews.com
Reba Lorean Thacker
Reba Lorean Thacker, 81, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving family. Reba was born in on December 8th, 1941 in Houston, Texas, to the late parents Dempsey and Eula Estelle Kessner Gill. Reba was a loving...
bluebonnetnews.com
Troy Allen Bettes, Jr.
Troy Allen Bettes, Jr., 66, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Baytown, Texas. He was born on January 14, 1956, in Baytown, to the late Georgia Baggett Cameron and Troy Allen Bettes, Sr. Troy graduated from Ross S. Sterling High School with the Class...
bluebonnetnews.com
Paula Lynn McGee
Paula Lynn McGee was born January 25, 1942, in McAlester, Okla., to parents, G.T. Ennis and Iris Sisco Ennis. She passed away December 8, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 80. Paula owned El Burrito in Cleveland and Liberty for 40 years. She loved all of her customers...
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland hosts annual Shop With a Cop
Liberty County law enforcement officers, with the help of local businesses, churches and Walmart associates, made the holiday season a little brighter for children in need at the annual Shop With a Cop event in Cleveland on Friday, Dec. 9. Representing the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Pct. 5 and Pct....
bluebonnetnews.com
Morgan L. McDaniel, Sr.
Morgan L. McDaniel, Sr., 60, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in Tomball, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 7, 1962, in Houston, Texas, to Elsie Mae Mills McDaniel and the late Harry Irwin McDaniel, Sr. Morgan graduated from Dayton High...
Montgomery County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for holiday event
The Montgomery County Animal Shelter, located at 8535 Hwy. 242, Conroe, is waiving adoption fees in a two-day holiday event. (Community Impact Staff) The Montgomery County Animal Shelter, located at 8535 Hwy. 242, Conroe, is waiving pet adoption fees in a two-day holiday event. The Adopt More Merry! event in partnership with Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers runs Dec. 17-18 at the county animal shelter. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 17 and noon-5 p.m. Dec. 18, pets will be available for adoption at no cost.
2 suspects wanted after caught on camera burglarizing Pine Forest Baptist Church
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects they say, stole several items from Pine Forest Baptist Church near Vidor. The break-in happened on November 30, 2022 at 3 p.m., not long after the Orange Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Old First Orange Baptist Church both fell victim.
bluebonnetnews.com
Harvey LaVerne Duty
Harvey LaVerne Duty, 86, of Liberty, Texas passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at Memorial Hermann in Houston, Texas. Harvey was born on January 15, 1936, in Longview, Texas to William (Bill) Duty and Katy Ray. A long time resident of the Liberty County area, his life was devoted to...
bluebonnetnews.com
Neeta Jean Smith Swearingen
Neeta Jean Smith Swearingen, 86, of Liberty, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 in Houston. She was born July 6, 1939 in Liberty to her late parents, Arthur James Smith and Lillian Ophelia Myrick Smith. Neeta was a lifelong resident of Liberty, member of the South Liberty United Methodist Church...
Miniso now open in Deerbrook Mall in Humble
On Nov. 29, Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall in Humble. (Deerbrook Mall) Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall—which is located at 20131 Hwy. 59, Humble—on Nov. 29, according to management. The store sells plushies, toys, home goods, accessories and beauty products. Miniso is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, and has locations across the globe. https://minisousaonline.com.
'We are here for everybody': New community center aims to empower Beaumont community, promote growth and positivity
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owner of a new community center that opened in Beaumont hopes it will promotes growth throughout the community. DAR Event Studio held its grand opening Sunday. Dar is the Spanish word for give, and the studio’s owner, Tania Castelan, plans for it to give back to the community.
KHOU
TIMELINE: Showers & storms overnight
HOUSTON — After weeks of temperatures coming in significantly above December normals, we're in for a change of pace... finally! A strong cold front will deliver rain chances overnight but more significantly, a return to seasonable temperatures for mid-December. You can track the rain headed to the Houston area...
bluebonnetnews.com
Wendy Jo Holleman (Bowles)
Wendy Jo Holleman (Bowles), 40 of Crosby, Texas gained her angel wings on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Wendy was born April 20, 1982, in Houston, Texas and graduated from Channelview Endeavor High School in 1999. Today our hearts are broken as we all mourn the sudden and tragic loss of...
bluebonnetnews.com
Neyland retiring as chief deputy for Liberty County Sheriff’s Office
After more than 31 years of service with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Don Neyland is retiring. As he isn’t one for fanfare and shuns the limelight, Neyland was surprised with a retirement party in his honor on Wednesday at the Jack Hartel Building in Liberty.
Brazoria County resident complains of swarming mosquitoes, so when will it end?
Experts share ways to make your yard as inhabitable as possible to those pesky mosquitoes.
Memorial Assistance Ministries helping Texans get back on their feet
HOUSTON — A local organization is expanding to help reach more people in need. Memorial Assistance Ministries, otherwise known as MAM, has opened up a new office and resale shop in the Heights. The organization helps people who need help in the community get back on their feet, like...
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Houston, possible flash flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) We might see Flash Flooding in Houston this week, according to the National Weather Service. They have issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night. On average, less than an inch of rainfall is expected with the frontal passage...
State of Texas: Division leads hundreds of TX congregations to leave Methodist church
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage. Members of the Northwest Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered Saturday for a special session, where 145 congregations agreed to leave or […]
Comments / 0