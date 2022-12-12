Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oregon football recruiting: Ducks 5-star QB commit Dante Moore visited UCLA; analyst talks chances of flipping
Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore wrapped up an official visit to UCLA over the weekend. The five-star prospect from Detroit (Mich.) King High School is one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2023 class. Moore ranks as the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore committed to Oregon in July and the visit to UCLA marked his first trip to a school other than Oregon since his commitment. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports' director of recruiting, recently joined “The College Football Recruiting Show” to discuss the nature of Moore's commitment to Oregon, and if UCLA has a chance to flip the talented QB prospect.
Dawson Jaramillo elects to enter Transfer Portal
Oregon redshirt junior offensive lineman Dawson Jaramillo has become the 15th player to enter the transfer portal. Jaramillo's entry is confirmed by a 247Sports source. Jaramillo has been one of Oregon's more versatile offensive linemen over the past few seasons. He has experience playing at guard and tackles in games, while also getting practice at center in case of an emergency situation. He played in 10 games this year for the Ducks. In 2021 Jaramillo played 329 total snaps in 10 of Oregon's 14 games. He did not play in any games during 2020 and saw action in 2019 against Nevada at center.
A look at where things stand for Oregon's recruitment in the Transfer Portal
Dan Lanning and his Oregon coaching staff have secured verbal commitments from two transfer portal targets - Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs and Alabama wide receiver Traeshon.
247Sports
65K+
Followers
407K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0