Oregon redshirt junior offensive lineman Dawson Jaramillo has become the 15th player to enter the transfer portal. Jaramillo's entry is confirmed by a 247Sports source. Jaramillo has been one of Oregon's more versatile offensive linemen over the past few seasons. He has experience playing at guard and tackles in games, while also getting practice at center in case of an emergency situation. He played in 10 games this year for the Ducks. In 2021 Jaramillo played 329 total snaps in 10 of Oregon's 14 games. He did not play in any games during 2020 and saw action in 2019 against Nevada at center.

EUGENE, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO