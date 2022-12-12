ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Peru judge to rule on ex-president's detention amid protests

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Violent protests disrupting tourism and trade across Peru persisted Thursday as a judge considered whether to keep the country’s ex-president in custody while authorities build their case against him for inciting a rebellion. The decision on whether to detain former President Pedro Castillo for up to 18 months comes after the government on Wednesday declared a police state in an effort to calm the protests, which have led to at least eight deaths. Castillo’s supporters began protesting last week after he was removed from power and taken into custody following his attempt to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote. Peru’s Supreme Prosecutor Alcides Chinchay said in court Thursday that Castillo faces at least 10 years in prison for the rebellion charge.
WVNews

Venezuela's Maduro enters 2023 seeking global recognition

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was not invited to a summit of Western Hemisphere leaders in June. But by October, he traveled to Egypt for a conference where he joked with French President Emmanuel Macron and shook hands with John Kerry, the U.S. government's climate envoy.
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump ‘superhero’ announcement revealed as approval drops to lowest since 2015

The much-anticipated “major announcement” from Donald Trump on Thursday was met with less fanfare than the ex-president perhaps hoped as he unveiled his plans to release digital trading cards.“These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” wrote Mr Trump on Truth Social while sharing a picture of one of the cards.Meanwhile, a new national poll found that Mr Trump’s favourability rating has dropped to its lowest level since 2015, as a separate one from the...
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Legal net tightens on Greek MEP graft suspect

The legal challenges facing Eva Kaili sharpened Thursday as the Greek MEP, already accused of taking bribes from Qatar, faced a second investigation and a vote to strip her of parliamentary immunity. Kovesi wrote to Metsola asking her to arrange a vote to strip Kaili and Spyraki of their immunity so they can be investigated for "fraud... in relation to the management of the parliamentary allowance, and in particular concerning the remuneration of accredited parliamentary assistants".
WVNews

South Africa leader fights for political future over scandal

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The president of South Africa is fighting for his political future amid an unfolding scandal that has tainted his reputation as an anti-apartheid icon once widely admired for tackling the problems of Africa’s most developed economy. Cyril Ramaphosa, 70, says he's innocent of charges that...
AFP

Irish UN peacekeeper shot dead in south Lebanon

An Irish soldier of the UN peacekeeping force in south Lebanon near the Israeli border was killed and three wounded after their convoy came under fire, Irish officials said Thursday. It is the first death of a UNIFIL member in a violent incident in Lebanon since January 2015, when a Spanish peacekeeper was killed during retaliatory Israeli fire.
WVNews

A week into easing, uncertainty over China virus direction

BEIJING (AP) — A week after China eased some of the world's strictest COVID-19 containment measures, uncertainty remains over the direction of the pandemic in the world's most populous nation. While there are no indications of the massive case surge some had feared, the government says it is now...
WVNews

2022 Notebook: A seismic reversal in U.S. abortion rights

THE BACKGROUND: After decades of abortion rights, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and suddenly abortion was illegal in parts of the country. The months leading up to the momentous decision were marked by states passing “trigger bans,” which would go into effect if the high court ruled. Adding to the political intrigue, the decision was leaked several weeks before it was officially released, leading to an investigation into the source of the leak.
WVNews

EXPLAINER: What can the Patriot missile do for Ukraine?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patriot missile systems have long been a hot ticket item for the U.S. and allies in contested areas of the world as a coveted shield against incoming missiles. In Europe, the Middle East and the Pacific, they guard against potential strikes from Iran, Somalia and North Korea.
WASHINGTON STATE

