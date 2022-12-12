ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bridgestone Arena Ranks Among World Leaders in 2022 End of Year Reports

Nashville, Tenn. (December 15, 2022) - Bridgestone Arena ranks fourth in the United States for ticket sales with 815,926 tickets sold and seventh in the world for gross ticket sales with $80,647,936.70 in revenue according to international trade publication Pollstar's 2022 Year End Industry Report. Additionally, Bridgestone Arena is eighth in the world on Billboard's 2022 Year-in-Touring bulletin Top Venues (15,001+ capacity) chart with $94.1 million and 800,000 tickets sold.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Avalanche

This post will be updated following the team's morning skate at Ball Arena in Denver. The Sabres open up a three-game road trip tonight when they take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Faceoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets vs Predators

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets finish a three-game home stand on Thursday when they face the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre. Stay tuned for all the updates from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and all the line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Coyotes, Phoenix Children's Team Up for Howler's Kids Club

Duo also partnering with Bally Sports Arizona for Charity Broadcast on Friday. Howler is howlin' for the kids. The Arizona Coyotes and Phoenix Children's have partnered together to present Howler's Kids Club, inviting all Coyotes fans 14 and under to join. Kids receive a welcome letter from Howler, Howler's autograph card, an official souvenir kids club membership ID card with Howler's Kids Club lanyard, a discount code for the online team store, and access to special contests and giveaways.
PHOENIX, AZ
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Capitals: Live stream, game time, TV channel

Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Washington on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Game 31: Dallas Stars (17-8-5, 39 points) vs. Washington Capitals (15-12-4, 34 points)
DALLAS, TX
NHL

On Campus: NCAA's 10 most memorable moments from 2022

Denver's national title, McKay, Levi awards among top achievements. After a couple of difficult years during the COVID-19 pandemic, college hockey returned to a better place in 2022. One sure sign things were getting back to normal was an entertaining Frozen Four in Boston in April that featured blue-blood hockey...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Ducks Recall Goaltender Eriksson Ek from AHL San Diego

The Ducks have recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 48 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, posting a 15-26-3 record with one shutout. He has made seven appearances with the Gulls this season. In 2021-22, the 6-3, 208-pound goaltender set new single-season AHL career highs in appearances (26) and minutes (1,429), while earning his first career shutout Mar. 12, 2022 vs. Ontario (22 saves).
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

RALLY FOR A POINT

Calgary comes back from 2-0 deficit but falls in shootout to visiting Vancouver. The Flames fell in the shootout for the second game in a row, losing 4-3 to the visiting Vancouver Canucks Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary fell behind 2-0 just 1:48 into the contest, but scored...
NHL

How the Islanders Won Over a Fan in Wisconsin

The story of how 16-year-old Haley Kennett became an Islanders fan in the Midwest. If you didn't know any better, looking at Haley Kennett's car, you'd think she was from Long Island. It's an orange Honda Fit with New York Islanders license plate frames, but take a closer look at the plates, and you'd learn she's from Wisconsin.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Bobrovsky gets 1st shutout of season for Panthers against Blue Jackets

Matthew Tkachuk netted a goal in the 2nd, and Sergei Bobrovsky blocked 22 shots in net for a Panthers shutout win against the Blue Jackets. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for his first shutout of the season when the Florida Panthers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Avalanche

In the third game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-7) are in Denver on Tuesday to take on Jared Bednar's Colorado Avalanche (14-10- 2). Game time at Ball Arena is 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

State Your Case: Will Gaudreau or Tkachuk have bigger impact?

NHL.com writers debate how forwards for Blue Jackets, Panthers, will affect new teams entering game in Florida. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk were the driving forces on the top line for the Calgary Flames last season. Gaudreau was tied for second in the NHL with 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and Tkachuk was eighth with NHL career highs in points (104), goals (42) and assists (62).
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Washington Capitals W Magazine Now Available

Lifestyle publication features nearly 200 pages of exclusive photography, content, and interviews with Capitals players. Arlington, Va. - W Magazine, a lifestyle publication produced by the Washington Capitals, is now available for purchase at the Team Store at Capital One Arena, at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, and online at washcaps.com/WMagazine.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Stamkos extends point streak to 14, Lightning defeat Kraken

TAMPA -- Steven Stamkos extended his point streak to 14 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 6-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Stamkos, who scored in the third period, has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) during the streak. He had an 18-game point streak in 2009-10, the longest in Lightning history.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Look to Battle Against Golden Knights

Chicago squares up against Vegas for the second time this season. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks wrap up their three-game homestand with a contest against the Vegas Golden Knights (TICKETS). RECAP. The Chicago Blackhawks dropped a 7-3 decision...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Hagel talks Stamkos' leadership of Lightning on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Discusses how Lightning captain motivates teammates; Ovechkin's 800th goal also among topics on latest episode. Brandon Hagel is mesmerized and motivated by Steven Stamkos' leadership and play this season, especially during the Tampa Bay Lightning captain's active 14-game point streak. Hagel, the Lightning's 24-year-old forward, joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

SAY WHAT - 'HE WAS AWESOME'

What was talked about following a 2-1 shootout loss to the Habs. "It's a loss. Tough one, obviously. You wanted to end the road trip on a good note and at least go .500 and we didn't do that." ON THE EFFORT FROM THE GUYS:. "It's great. That's why you...

