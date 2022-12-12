Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Related
NHL
NHL On Tap: Penguins face Panthers looking for 7th straight victory
Ovechkin can pass Howe on all-time goals list; Marner looks to extend point streak to 24 games. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 12 games on Thursday. Penguins back...
NHL
Bridgestone Arena Ranks Among World Leaders in 2022 End of Year Reports
Nashville, Tenn. (December 15, 2022) - Bridgestone Arena ranks fourth in the United States for ticket sales with 815,926 tickets sold and seventh in the world for gross ticket sales with $80,647,936.70 in revenue according to international trade publication Pollstar's 2022 Year End Industry Report. Additionally, Bridgestone Arena is eighth in the world on Billboard's 2022 Year-in-Touring bulletin Top Venues (15,001+ capacity) chart with $94.1 million and 800,000 tickets sold.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Avalanche
This post will be updated following the team's morning skate at Ball Arena in Denver. The Sabres open up a three-game road trip tonight when they take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Faceoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Predators
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets finish a three-game home stand on Thursday when they face the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre. Stay tuned for all the updates from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and all the line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes.
NHL
Coyotes, Phoenix Children's Team Up for Howler's Kids Club
Duo also partnering with Bally Sports Arizona for Charity Broadcast on Friday. Howler is howlin' for the kids. The Arizona Coyotes and Phoenix Children's have partnered together to present Howler's Kids Club, inviting all Coyotes fans 14 and under to join. Kids receive a welcome letter from Howler, Howler's autograph card, an official souvenir kids club membership ID card with Howler's Kids Club lanyard, a discount code for the online team store, and access to special contests and giveaways.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Capitals: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Washington on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Game 31: Dallas Stars (17-8-5, 39 points) vs. Washington Capitals (15-12-4, 34 points)
NHL
On Campus: NCAA's 10 most memorable moments from 2022
Denver's national title, McKay, Levi awards among top achievements. After a couple of difficult years during the COVID-19 pandemic, college hockey returned to a better place in 2022. One sure sign things were getting back to normal was an entertaining Frozen Four in Boston in April that featured blue-blood hockey...
NHL
Ducks Recall Goaltender Eriksson Ek from AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 48 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, posting a 15-26-3 record with one shutout. He has made seven appearances with the Gulls this season. In 2021-22, the 6-3, 208-pound goaltender set new single-season AHL career highs in appearances (26) and minutes (1,429), while earning his first career shutout Mar. 12, 2022 vs. Ontario (22 saves).
NHL
RALLY FOR A POINT
Calgary comes back from 2-0 deficit but falls in shootout to visiting Vancouver. The Flames fell in the shootout for the second game in a row, losing 4-3 to the visiting Vancouver Canucks Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary fell behind 2-0 just 1:48 into the contest, but scored...
NHL
How the Islanders Won Over a Fan in Wisconsin
The story of how 16-year-old Haley Kennett became an Islanders fan in the Midwest. If you didn't know any better, looking at Haley Kennett's car, you'd think she was from Long Island. It's an orange Honda Fit with New York Islanders license plate frames, but take a closer look at the plates, and you'd learn she's from Wisconsin.
NHL
Bobrovsky gets 1st shutout of season for Panthers against Blue Jackets
Matthew Tkachuk netted a goal in the 2nd, and Sergei Bobrovsky blocked 22 shots in net for a Panthers shutout win against the Blue Jackets. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for his first shutout of the season when the Florida Panthers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Avalanche
In the third game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-7) are in Denver on Tuesday to take on Jared Bednar's Colorado Avalanche (14-10- 2). Game time at Ball Arena is 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3...
NHL
State Your Case: Will Gaudreau or Tkachuk have bigger impact?
NHL.com writers debate how forwards for Blue Jackets, Panthers, will affect new teams entering game in Florida. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk were the driving forces on the top line for the Calgary Flames last season. Gaudreau was tied for second in the NHL with 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and Tkachuk was eighth with NHL career highs in points (104), goals (42) and assists (62).
3 Cardinals recall playing against each other in 2017 Fiesta Bowl
Editor's note: One in an occasional series of stories sharing Fiesta Bowl memories from those who played in or covered the annual bowl game. Today: Trace McSorley, Byron Murphy Jr., Ezekiel Turner Then (in respective order of players named): Quarterback, Penn State; cornerback, Washington, Scottsdale Saguaro alum; linebacker, Washington. ...
NHL
Lucius hoping for chance to finally play for U.S. at World Juniors
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Rand Pecknold, coach of the United States National Junior Team, is looking forward to dividing the players into two teams for a controlled scrimmage at USA Hockey Arena on Wednesday. "It's going to be a big day ... the first period will be practice, second period will...
NHL
Washington Capitals W Magazine Now Available
Lifestyle publication features nearly 200 pages of exclusive photography, content, and interviews with Capitals players. Arlington, Va. - W Magazine, a lifestyle publication produced by the Washington Capitals, is now available for purchase at the Team Store at Capital One Arena, at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, and online at washcaps.com/WMagazine.
NHL
Stamkos extends point streak to 14, Lightning defeat Kraken
TAMPA -- Steven Stamkos extended his point streak to 14 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 6-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Stamkos, who scored in the third period, has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) during the streak. He had an 18-game point streak in 2009-10, the longest in Lightning history.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Look to Battle Against Golden Knights
Chicago squares up against Vegas for the second time this season. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks wrap up their three-game homestand with a contest against the Vegas Golden Knights (TICKETS). RECAP. The Chicago Blackhawks dropped a 7-3 decision...
NHL
Hagel talks Stamkos' leadership of Lightning on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Discusses how Lightning captain motivates teammates; Ovechkin's 800th goal also among topics on latest episode. Brandon Hagel is mesmerized and motivated by Steven Stamkos' leadership and play this season, especially during the Tampa Bay Lightning captain's active 14-game point streak. Hagel, the Lightning's 24-year-old forward, joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'HE WAS AWESOME'
What was talked about following a 2-1 shootout loss to the Habs. "It's a loss. Tough one, obviously. You wanted to end the road trip on a good note and at least go .500 and we didn't do that." ON THE EFFORT FROM THE GUYS:. "It's great. That's why you...
Comments / 0