Oakwood to issue fees for misplaced yard debris starting next year

OAKWOOD — Next year, property owners in the City of Oakwood will have to pay a fee if they put yard debris in the street.

In a statement from the city, beginning January 1, 2023, a $150 fee per occurrence will be charged to property owners who place yard debris in the street.

The city says this fee will be for improper debris handling. This fee will help “recover the costs associated with diverting Public Works resources from regular work to address unscheduled pick-ups throughout the city.”

Yard debris in the street can cause health, safety, and welfare concerns, according to the release. Additionally, the debris may disrupt the stormwater collection system.

In January, the city’s code enforcement officer will respond to yard debris piles and leave a door hanger notice at the property telling them they have two business days to remove the piles from the street. After those two days, the city will remove the piles and charge the property owner $150.

