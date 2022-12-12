ATLANTA — Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman who was found stabbed to death in her garage over the weekend. Eleanor Bowles, 77, was found dead in her garage in a gated community Saturday in Atlanta, according to WSB-TV. Police believe Bowles was in her house at 11:30 a.m. when Antonio Brown, 23, allegedly broke in and tried to steal her 2021 Lexus RS2350.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO