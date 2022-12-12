Read full article on original website
Man sought in teen’s fatal shooting at DeKalb townhouse complex
Authorities are trying to locate a man accused in the July shooting death of a teenager at a DeKalb County townhouse community.
WMAZ
'Pain is real' | East Point woman continues search for those involved in husband's shooting death outside ATM
EAST POINT, Ga. — A wife is still mourning the loss of her husband and continues searching for answers one year after he was shot and killed outside of an East Point ATM. Police said they believe multiple people shot 29-year-old Juan Lopez, but a year later, only one person has been arrested.
DeKalb authorities search for murder suspect in deadly townhome shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies believe they know who killed a man over the summer at a Decatur townhome complex and now they're asking for the public's help. There's a warrant out for Rakwon Sadek Brooks' arrest. The 25-year-old is accused of murdering Quakari Freeman, authorities said. DeKalb County...
Man accused of stabbing 77-year-old Buckhead woman to death had multiple previous arrests
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a man accused of stabbing a 77-year-old woman to death outside her Buckhead townhome had multiple prior run-ins with the law. A judge denied bond Tuesday for 23-year-old Antonio Brown, who police believe killed Ellen Bowles inside her gated community...
fox5atlanta.com
Charges dropped for man in deadly 2020 Fourth of July shooting in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has dropped charges against a man accused in a July 2020 mass shooting during the party at a northeast Atlanta intersection. Da’Andre Brown, who was arrested two months after the deadly shooting, was originally charged with murder and aggravated assault. Authorities say...
Buckhead fatal stabbing: Suspect's family apologizes 'with profound sorrow' to victim's family
ATLANTA — The family of the 23-year-old suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 77-year-old woman at her Buckhead home on Saturday have released a statement condemning the suspect's actions. The statement comes one day after Antonio Brown was arrested and charged with murdering Eleanor Bowles. In their statement, the...
Man killed following 'domestic' incident in northwest Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed on Tuesday following a domestic incident, Atlanta Police said. APD officers responded to the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW around 10:40 a.m. regarding a shooting. The location is not far from Collier Park near Atlanta's Carroll Heights and Fairburn Heights neighborhoods.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Clarkston auto shop
CLARKSTON, Ga. - One person is dead and another has been injured in a shooting at a Clarkston auto shop Wednesday morning. Officials with the City of Clarkston have confirmed with FOX 5 that a shooting happened at around 4 a.m. in the parking lot of Brava Auto Brokers, which is located on the 1300 block of Brockett Road.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison after shooting man in head near McDonough, prosecutors say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A Locust Grove man will spend the next two decades in prison after shooting a man in the head two years ago, prosecutors announced Wednesday. A jury convicted the man on two counts of aggravated assault, one count of terroristic acts and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Henry County Superior Court Senior Judge Arch McGarity sentenced the man to 30 years with the first 20 years in prison.
Man found dead inside apartment in Doraville’s first homicide of 2022
DORAVILLE, Ga. — With just a few weeks left in the year, the city of Doraville has seen its first homicide of the year. Officers were called to the Cielo at Chamblee apartments on Chestnut Drive at 2 p.m. on Saturday where they found Monzavia Latom Bray dead. [DOWNLOAD:...
fox5atlanta.com
Arbor Mall shoplifter wanted for snatching jewelry
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Do you recognize this man? Douglasville police are looking for a suspect they said shoplifted jewelry from the Arbor Place Mall on Sunday. The man captured on surveillance entered the Diamonds Forever store in the mall to look at a gold bracelet. The police were told that's...
WXIA 11 Alive
Police investigating after 17-year-old found shot inside Hampton home dies
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot dead inside an empty home in Hampton. Clayton County Police Department officers were called to a home along McDonough Court around 11:10 a.m. last Friday. Neighbors in the area told officers shots were fired, and a young person ran away from the area, according to police.
17-year-old found shot to death inside vacant home in Clayton County
A teenager was found shot to death Friday inside a vacant home in a residential area in Clayton County, police said....
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning. Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County police looking for missing 11-year-old
JONESBORO — Clayton County police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing child. Police report that R’Kayla Briggs, 11, left her home with a packed bag and without permission Dec. 13 at 3:39 p.m. It is believed she is with an adult male. “Family...
Investigators arrest Clayton County 16-year-old in Atlanta 17th Street deadly shooting
ATLANTA — A Clayton County 16-year-old is now facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station. Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest Monday during an evening news briefing outside of the Atlanta Police Department's Buckhead office. This marks the third suspect in the shooting that killed...
Police arrest man who allegedly stabbed woman to death in her garage in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman who was found stabbed to death in her garage over the weekend. Eleanor Bowles, 77, was found dead in her garage in a gated community Saturday in Atlanta, according to WSB-TV. Police believe Bowles was in her house at 11:30 a.m. when Antonio Brown, 23, allegedly broke in and tried to steal her 2021 Lexus RS2350.
Police arrest 3rd teen in connection to shooting deaths of 2 boys near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a third teenager in the shooting deaths of two boys near Atlantic Station last month. Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15, were killed during a shooting that broke out on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 29. Police said they believe Jackson was the intended target and that Charles may have been killed in the crossfire. Police said they believed the shooting was gang-related.
Missing Clayton County girl believed to have run away with man, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department needs help finding 11-year-old R'Kayla Briggs after they learned that she might have ran away with a man. Officers responded to the family's home on Mallard Drive in Jonesboro Monday afternoon where they learned Briggs snuck out the backdoor without permission.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gang members sentenced to life for deadly armed robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two gang members have been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for their role in a deadly armed robbery in 2019. 33-year-old Cordarius Dorsey and 29-year-old Quintavious Jackson were convicted of killing 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh. The pair killed Jalloh at the Marathon in the 2500 block of Gresham Road Oct. 15, 2019. Jackson and Dorsey waited for Salloh to arrive at the gas station before confronting him. Dorsey forced Jalloh’s car door open and shot him after a brief struggle. Jackson then robbed Salloh of a large sum of cash.
