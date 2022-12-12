ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Charges dropped for man in deadly 2020 Fourth of July shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has dropped charges against a man accused in a July 2020 mass shooting during the party at a northeast Atlanta intersection. Da’Andre Brown, who was arrested two months after the deadly shooting, was originally charged with murder and aggravated assault. Authorities say...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Clarkston auto shop

CLARKSTON, Ga. - One person is dead and another has been injured in a shooting at a Clarkston auto shop Wednesday morning. Officials with the City of Clarkston have confirmed with FOX 5 that a shooting happened at around 4 a.m. in the parking lot of Brava Auto Brokers, which is located on the 1300 block of Brockett Road.
CLARKSTON, GA
11Alive

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison after shooting man in head near McDonough, prosecutors say

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A Locust Grove man will spend the next two decades in prison after shooting a man in the head two years ago, prosecutors announced Wednesday. A jury convicted the man on two counts of aggravated assault, one count of terroristic acts and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Henry County Superior Court Senior Judge Arch McGarity sentenced the man to 30 years with the first 20 years in prison.
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arbor Mall shoplifter wanted for snatching jewelry

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Do you recognize this man? Douglasville police are looking for a suspect they said shoplifted jewelry from the Arbor Place Mall on Sunday. The man captured on surveillance entered the Diamonds Forever store in the mall to look at a gold bracelet. The police were told that's...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Police investigating after 17-year-old found shot inside Hampton home dies

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot dead inside an empty home in Hampton. Clayton County Police Department officers were called to a home along McDonough Court around 11:10 a.m. last Friday. Neighbors in the area told officers shots were fired, and a young person ran away from the area, according to police.
HAMPTON, GA
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County police looking for missing 11-year-old

JONESBORO — Clayton County police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing child. Police report that R’Kayla Briggs, 11, left her home with a packed bag and without permission Dec. 13 at 3:39 p.m. It is believed she is with an adult male. “Family...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police arrest man who allegedly stabbed woman to death in her garage in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman who was found stabbed to death in her garage over the weekend. Eleanor Bowles, 77, was found dead in her garage in a gated community Saturday in Atlanta, according to WSB-TV. Police believe Bowles was in her house at 11:30 a.m. when Antonio Brown, 23, allegedly broke in and tried to steal her 2021 Lexus RS2350.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police arrest 3rd teen in connection to shooting deaths of 2 boys near Atlantic Station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a third teenager in the shooting deaths of two boys near Atlantic Station last month. Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15, were killed during a shooting that broke out on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 29. Police said they believe Jackson was the intended target and that Charles may have been killed in the crossfire. Police said they believed the shooting was gang-related.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gang members sentenced to life for deadly armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two gang members have been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for their role in a deadly armed robbery in 2019. 33-year-old Cordarius Dorsey and 29-year-old Quintavious Jackson were convicted of killing 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh. The pair killed Jalloh at the Marathon in the 2500 block of Gresham Road Oct. 15, 2019. Jackson and Dorsey waited for Salloh to arrive at the gas station before confronting him. Dorsey forced Jalloh’s car door open and shot him after a brief struggle. Jackson then robbed Salloh of a large sum of cash.
ATLANTA, GA

