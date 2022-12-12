ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Police searching for suspect that broke into Cambridge family-owned restaurant

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Police are searching for the man that broke into a Cambridge family-owned restaurant and stole cash.

According to Cambridge PD, a white man wearing a dark mask broke into Paddy’s on Walden St at 3:22 a.m. Friday morning.

Those with knowledge of the incident are asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.

