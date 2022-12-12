Police searching for suspect that broke into Cambridge family-owned restaurant
Police are searching for the man that broke into a Cambridge family-owned restaurant and stole cash.
According to Cambridge PD, a white man wearing a dark mask broke into Paddy’s on Walden St at 3:22 a.m. Friday morning.
Those with knowledge of the incident are asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0