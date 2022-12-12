Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Two-Hour Delay Start Alert For Central Peninsula KPBSD Schools On Tuesday
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District reports that Central Peninsula schools will be on a two-hour delayed start on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 in response to bus transportation and side road conditions. According to a press release from the KPBSD, the schools impacted include;. Aurora Borealis. K-Beach ES. Kaleidoscope ES.
alaskapublic.org
Mat-Su schools closed, Anchorage schools reopen Tuesday after weekend storm
Mat-Su Borough schools remained closed Tuesday in the wake of Sunday’s major snowstorm. Meanwhile, Anchorage schools reopened after four consecutive snow days. The Mat-Su Borough School District announced its second consecutive remote learning day on Tuesday due to hazardous road conditions. In the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, schools...
radiokenai.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western Kenai Peninsula Beginning Thursday Night
The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect 9 p.m. Thursday evening, December 14th, through 6 a.m. Thursday morning, December 15th, for the Western Kenai Peninsula. According to the the National Weather Service, Snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 5 to 9...
alaskapublic.org
‘Anomaly’ winter storm closes Anchorage and Mat-Su schools, slows traffic
Anchorage got hit Sunday with another record-breaking snowfall, just days after a prior storm dropped more than 2 feet of snow in parts of town. The latest storm brought more than a foot of new snow. The snow again closed schools, tangled traffic and left some residents frustrated about unplowed roads. At least two more storms are forecast to hit Anchorage later this week.
alaskapublic.org
Kenai woman killed by plow truck in whiteout conditions
A Kenai woman died Sunday night when she was hit by a pickup truck with a snow plow in whiteout conditions, according to Alaska State Troopers. The crash happened on Kalifornsky Beach Road during a major storm that started on the Kenai Peninsula on Saturday night and intensified through the day Sunday, dropping roughly 2 feet of snow in the area.
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Man Killed In Sterling Highway Accident
The Soldotna Alaska State Troopers along with Central Emergency Services responded to multiple reports of a motor vehicle crash near mile 99.5 of the Sterling Highway, just north of the Echo Lake Road and Sterling Highway intersection on Tuesday, December 13th at 7:05 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed Sam Clyde, age...
radiokenai.com
ADF&G Treating Beetle Killed Spruce To Improve Moose Habitat Near Homer
The Alaska Department of Fish & Game, beginning this winter, is treating 80 acres of spruce forest land in the North Fork Road area near Homer to enhance habitat for moose and other wildlife and reduce danger of wildland fire. In an effort to stave off a future population decline...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man killed in crash involving moose on Sterling Highway near Soldotna
SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was killed in a crash on the Sterling Highway on Tuesday night, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch. The crash was reported near mile 99.5, southwest of Soldotna, just after 7 p.m. Troopers said Sam Clyde, 36, of Soldotna, was headed south in...
radiokenai.com
Borough Assembly To Address Large Agenda For December Meeting
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly will conduct its monthly meeting beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13th in the Betty J. Glick Assembly Chambers at the Borough Building in Soldotna. The meeting agenda contains nine Ordinances for public hearing, including grant funding for the Kenai Peninsula Borough Fish Passage...
radiokenai.com
The 12 Days of KKIS-Mas 2022
At KKIS 96.5, we know that you’ve been waiting all year long for the holidays! And we’re just as excited as you are! Presenting “The 12 Day’s of KKIS-Mas”. Each day, we’ll be playing your favorite Christmas songs around the clock. Join us as we count down the days till Christmas with the “The 12 Day’s of KKIS-Mas”. And of course we’ll provide you with the Artist and Title of every song we play! “The 12 Day’s of KKIS-Mas” December 14th through Christmas Day on the only true Christmas station on the Kenai Peninsula, KKIS 96.5!
radiokenai.com
Bulldogs Open B-Ball Season In Sitka: Invitational Tournaments Begin Thursday
The Nikiski Bulldogs tipped-off the 2022-23 basketball season with a season-opening pairing against the Mt. Edgecumbe Braves on Wednesday, dropping both varsity games to the Braves. Nikiski begins play at the Sitka Coastal Holiday Shootout on Thursday with a first-round pairing against the host Sitka Wolves. Mt. Edgecumbe Girls 53...
