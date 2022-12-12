Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Shares Harsh Message For Shannon Sharpe After Skip Bayless
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacted to the viral Skip and Shannon clip
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Reacts To Carmelo’s Son Playing Against His Own
Kiyan Anthony is set to play the James brothers tonight. LeBron James has been in the NBA for 20 seasons now. Even now, he still has a lot to give the game. For instance, Dennis Schroeder recently made the claim that LeBron wants to play until the age of 45. This would be an incredible feat, however, who knows if Schroeder’s comments are accurate?
hotnewhiphop.com
Clipper Darrell Knocked Out By Security Guard
The incident happened as Clipper Darrell was trying to leave Crypto.com arena. If you are a Los Angeles Clippers fan, then you most certainly know who Clipper Darrell is. He is the team’s most famous fan, and he has been a fixture in the seats at Crypto.com arena. His real name is Darrell Bailey, although his nickname is what most people know him by.
Tyrese Maxey injury update from Doc Rivers won’t please Sixers fans
CAMDEN, NJ — Philadelphia 76ers fans are eagerly anticipating Tyrese Maxey’s return from injury. The rising star guard is still recovering from an injury in his left foot. The Sixers miss the scoring burst he brings to the lineup but unfortunately should not expect him back soon. At...
Spurs open door for Lakers to bring back player who should’ve never left
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve the rotation this season as the roster has shown glimmers of hope. The most talked-about path to improve the roster is via trade, even though a Russell Westbrook trade seems like it will never happen. Lakers fans should not overlook the free-agent...
Luka Doncic, Dallas dealt brutal injury update to key role player
Dallas Mavericks big man Maxi Kleber is essential to the team’s bench unit. He provides spacing behind the three-point arc (36.9% from three this season) and is a smart, versatile defender. But unfortunately, Kleber injured himself during practice on Tuesday and sat out Wednesday’s game against the Cavaliers. And a recent report indicates that Kleber is now set to miss an extended period of time:
Lakers Reportedly Made Significant Trade Offer
Amid a recent surge that has seen them go from 2-10 to 10-15, the Los Angeles Lakers look to be buyers rather than sellers at the February trade deadline. With that in mind, they're apparently already making offers. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have...
Heat guard Tyler Herro sounds off on nailing second game-winner of season to sink Thunder sans Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo had already urged the Miami Heat to treat their next three games like any other despite going up against the three worst teams in the Western Conference. But with the Heat’s main man Jimmy Butler out due to injury, the Oklahoma City Thunder gave the Heat everything they could handle. But Tyler Herro, Miami’s $130 million man, stood his ground and powered the Heat through what could have been a trap game.
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 12/15/2022
Squaring off for the second consecutive game against one another, the New Orleans Pelicans will attempt to get back on track as they take on the Utah Jazz in the Salt Lake City. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Pelicans-Jazz prediction and pick will be revealed. After...
Lakers reportedly targeting 1 elite three-point shooter in trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are taking a shot on a player who knows how to take a shot. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Monday that Detroit Pistons veteran Bojan Bogdanovic is a trade target for the Lakers, who have discussed deals including salary and a protected first-round draft pick for Bogdanovic. But Charania adds that the Lakers are one of about a dozen teams to inquire about Bogdanovic, whom the Pistons are reportedly reluctant to trade.
Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers
Jayson Tatum got the better of LeBron James on Tuesday. The Boston Celtics came out victorious in an absolutely wild clash with the Los Angeles Lakers that saw both teams pull off improbably comebacks. But Tatum’s respect for James hasn’t diminished one bit. The Celtics star was asked about the matchup with LeBron that saw […] The post Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard pulls off stunning scoring feat that’s hard to believe no one has done before in NBA history
Damian Lillard is still scorching hot, and the might remain that way forever. Of course, he won’t but NBA fans have to appreciate the scoring binge the Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard is having while it lasts. Lillard went off yet again Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs,...
DeMarcus Cousins takes shot at longtime rival Chris Paul
Times change, and seasons change, but DeMarcus Cousins’ hatred of Chris Paul never changes. The four-time NBA All-Star Cousins appeared this week on the podcast “Outta Pocket” and took a notable swipe at his longtime nemesis Paul. Cousins was debating the top point guards of all-time with the hosts. “Every time I hear a top-five... The post DeMarcus Cousins takes shot at longtime rival Chris Paul appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins Says Chris Paul Is Not A Top Five Point Guard Of All-Time: “Every Time I Hear A Top 5 PG List, Chris Paul Is In It And I'm Not Really Sure Why."
As a 12x All-Star, 11x All-NBA player, and one of the greatest point guards the game has ever seen, Chris Paul doesn't need a championship to consider himself among the greatest point guards to ever play the game. Unlike a lot of his peers, Chris lets his game do the...
RUMOR: 3 other Pistons in trade talks not named Bojan Bogdanovic
It’s no secret that the Detroit Pistons, at 8-22, are looking to sell off some veteran pieces, most notably Bojan Bogdanovic, to add to their treasure chest of draft picks and young assets. While some Pistons are definitely untouchable in a potential trade (Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and maybe even Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart), it seems as if Detroit is willing to sell off some solid pieces for the right price.
Nets way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Brooklyn Nets endured maybe the rockiest start to the 2022-23 season of any team in the league. They fired their head coach Steve Nash after just seven games, suspended star guard Kyrie Irving for eight games after he promoted an antisemitic film on social media and refused to apologize, and have dealt with concerns […] The post Nets way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Eric Gordon a hot name on trade market
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon has seen his name in trade rumors for years, even before the team dealt James Harden and entered a total rebuild. Considering Gordon’s prolific shooting ability, it’s easy to see why rival NBA teams have long been interested in him. And a recent report indicates that the Rockets might be […] The post Rumor: Eric Gordon a hot name on trade market appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers’ 1 Russell Westbrook fear amid trade chatter, revealed
Russell Westbrook may be thriving with the Los Angeles Lakers, but apparently, the team still has concerns about keeping him. While there have been less trade talks involving Westbrook as he embraced and found success in his bench role with the Lakers, there remains a chance that the Purple and Gold move him if the […] The post RUMOR: Lakers’ 1 Russell Westbrook fear amid trade chatter, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
