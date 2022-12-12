Read full article on original website
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-12-13@7:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A pedestrian was struck at 4444 Main Street across from Price Rite. No word on the extent of the injuries.
Package 'Grinch' out to steal Christmas across Connecticut: Police
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — It’s supposed to be the season of giving, but for many it ends up being the season of stealing. Package thefts are peaking right now and a notorious thief is still on the loose. “So I’m like OK so he just stole our stuff,” exclaimed...
Fairfield News: Dishwasher Fire
2022-12-12@4:43pm–#Fairfield CT– #ctfire– Firefighters extinguished a dishwasher fire in the 300 block of Oldfield Road.
Connecticut man accused of setting fires in town of Southeast
Investigators used an arson detection dog to learn an accelerant was used at some of the fires.
Fairfield News: Tanker Truck Off The Highway
2022-12-12@6:40pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A tanker truck has crashed through the guardrail. Its hauling liquid sugar but it is empty and NOT leaking according to radio reports. The driver has minor injuries. This could have been a very stick situation!.
Bridgeport News: Bathroom Fire
2022-12-13@ 12:21am–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters on scene of a bathroom fire on Holly Street which is off Seaview Avenue.
Westport News: Fraud Charges
January 1st, 2022, Westport Police initiated an investigation after a local resident reported a check that she mailed had been intercepted, altered, and deposited into a TD Bank account. The investigating detective prepared a search warrant for the account to which the check was deposited. The search warrant was served...
3 Juveniles Accused Of Snatching Purses In New Haven County While Traveling In Stolen Car
Three juveniles are facing numerous charges after police said they committed robberies in Connecticut while traveling in a stolen car. A Toyota Prius was stolen from Cumberland Farms in the New Haven County town of Wallingford at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, the Meriden Police Department said. The...
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
Murder suspect now charged with harassing Milford victim before her death
Ewen Dewitt was served with a new arrest warrant, which News 12 obtained, for harassment and violation of a protective order.
Stamford resident named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year
Greenwich Hospital’s Roni Lang, LCSW, was named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, Connecticut Chapter, for her dedication to eldercare services for patients and caregivers. A clinical social worker for 50 years, Lang has provided therapy for older adults and their...
Bridgeport mom arraigned on charges she left kids in hot car to get nails done
Tiffany Covington is charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count each of assault of a police officer and resisting arrest.
Connecticut man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades. Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon and hugged relatives, after a […]
Word On The Street: Terry Hands Over The Brakes
AAA flatbed tech Terry Barrett was behind AAA Pizza Wednesday watching someone else complete a task he has done himself thousands of times — replace brakes on a vehicle. The vehicle in question was Barrett’s GMC Envoy. After almost five decades fixing cars, he decided he had had enough.
Fairfield News: And Stay Off His Lawn!
2022-12-14@4:14pm–#Fairfield CT– An Amazon driver in a rented U-Haul partially blocked an Andrassy Avenue resident’s driveway while making a delivery. The Amazon driver said the resident chased him in his car and attempted to allegedly run him off the road according to radio reports.
Connecticut psychologist pleads guilty to $2.7M fraud scheme
Greenwich, Conn.-based psychologist Michael Lonski, PhD, admitted that he billed insurers for services he knew were not rendered, the Justice Department said Dec. 13. According to court documents, Dr. Lonski, along with another licensed psychologist, operated a practice out of a Greenwich-based home office. Dr. Lonski admitted he submitted claims for rendered services not rendered, including billing for deceased patients, for dates of services when he was out of the country and for dates of service when he was hospitalized.
Man Nabbed At Trumbull Mall With 13-Year-Old Girl In Stolen Car, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly being caught in a stolen vehicle at a Fairfield County mall with a 13-year-old girl he just met. The incident took place in Trumbull around 5:30 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull Police located the vehicle, which...
Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
Couple In Their 90s Killed In Central Jersey Crash
A couple was killed in a weekend crash in Middlesex County, NJ Advance Media reports. Edward Mitnowski, 96, of Monroe, was driving east on Station Way at about 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 when he veered into the westbound lane and struck a car, the outlet said, quoting Cranbury police.
16 High School Students From Fairfield County Injured In Bus Crash, State Police Say
A school bus carrying 29 high school students was involved in a single-vehicle crash that injured more than a dozen.The crash took place in Hartford County around 1:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12 on Route 15 in East Hartford.Sixteen students, most 16, and 17 years old, from Bridgeport, received minor inj…
