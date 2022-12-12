ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

2022-12-13@7:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A pedestrian was struck at 4444 Main Street across from Price Rite. No word on the extent of the injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Dishwasher Fire

2022-12-12@4:43pm–#Fairfield CT– #ctfire– Firefighters extinguished a dishwasher fire in the 300 block of Oldfield Road.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Tanker Truck Off The Highway

2022-12-12@6:40pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A tanker truck has crashed through the guardrail. Its hauling liquid sugar but it is empty and NOT leaking according to radio reports. The driver has minor injuries. This could have been a very stick situation!.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Bathroom Fire

2022-12-13@ 12:21am–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters on scene of a bathroom fire on Holly Street which is off Seaview Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Westport News: Fraud Charges

January 1st, 2022, Westport Police initiated an investigation after a local resident reported a check that she mailed had been intercepted, altered, and deposited into a TD Bank account. The investigating detective prepared a search warrant for the account to which the check was deposited. The search warrant was served...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford resident named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year

Greenwich Hospital’s Roni Lang, LCSW, was named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, Connecticut Chapter, for her dedication to eldercare services for patients and caregivers. A clinical social worker for 50 years, Lang has provided therapy for older adults and their...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades. Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon and hugged relatives, after a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Word On The Street: Terry Hands Over The Brakes

AAA flatbed tech Terry Barrett was behind AAA Pizza Wednesday watching someone else complete a task he has done himself thousands of times — replace brakes on a vehicle. The vehicle in question was Barrett’s GMC Envoy. After almost five decades fixing cars, he decided he had had enough.
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: And Stay Off His Lawn!

2022-12-14@4:14pm–#Fairfield CT– An Amazon driver in a rented U-Haul partially blocked an Andrassy Avenue resident’s driveway while making a delivery. The Amazon driver said the resident chased him in his car and attempted to allegedly run him off the road according to radio reports.
FAIRFIELD, CT
beckersasc.com

Connecticut psychologist pleads guilty to $2.7M fraud scheme

Greenwich, Conn.-based psychologist Michael Lonski, PhD, admitted that he billed insurers for services he knew were not rendered, the Justice Department said Dec. 13. According to court documents, Dr. Lonski, along with another licensed psychologist, operated a practice out of a Greenwich-based home office. Dr. Lonski admitted he submitted claims for rendered services not rendered, including billing for deceased patients, for dates of services when he was out of the country and for dates of service when he was hospitalized.
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Couple In Their 90s Killed In Central Jersey Crash

A couple was killed in a weekend crash in Middlesex County, NJ Advance Media reports. Edward Mitnowski, 96, of Monroe, was driving east on Station Way at about 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 when he veered into the westbound lane and struck a car, the outlet said, quoting Cranbury police.
MONROE, CT

